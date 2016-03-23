Marvin Lewis | Center Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (58) / 9/23/1958 Share: Tweet

ESPN reports Bengals coach Marvin Lewis expects to be back for the 2017 season. Ex-Redskins TE Chris Cooley, now a radio talking head, for some reason started a rumor Lewis was planning to retire after 14 seasons. It's not true, though it doesn't mean Lewis is guaranteed to be back with the Bengals. Lewis is wrapping up the Bengals' first losing campaign since 2010. Infamously, Lewis is 0-7 in the playoffs as a head coach, but is probably unfairly maligned. As organizations like the Jaguars and Browns can attest, it's not just hard to find a Bill Belichick, but even a Marvin Lewis. Source: ESPN.com

Bengals signed coach Marvin Lewis to a one-year extension through 2017. The extension comes after reports surfaced ownership was noncommittal on Lewis' future. The new deal prevents him from lame-duck status, but doesn't completely remove Lewis off the hot seat. Lewis is winless in seven playoff games and has five-straight Wild Card losses. 2016 will be his 14th year with the Bengals. Source: Mike Silver on Twitter

Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports Bengals owner Mike Brown has grown impatient with coach Marvin Lewis. "The big issue with Lewis is an obvious one: there have been no playoff victories," Cole said, "and there's a growing feeling within the organization that this is as good a team as the Bengals have ever had." Lewis has helped turn the Bengals into a perennial contender, but he is 0-7 in the playoffs including five straight Wild Card-round losses. Lewis is entering his contract year, and Brown was non-committal on his future earlier this offseason. Lewis probably needs a playoff breakthrough soon to keep his job. He has been with the Bengals since 2003. Source: Bleacher Report