Marvin Lewis | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
Dose: Dez Sinks Lions
Dec 27
Dynasty First Down Week 16
Dec 26
Matchups: Lions at Cowboys
Dec 26
Dose: AFC Playoffs Set
Dec 26
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: TE Reed (shoulder) will play Week 17
Report: Marvin Lewis plans to be back in 2017
Panthers rule Luke Kuechly out for Week 17
Melvin Gordon expects to be game-time call
Garrett: Healthy starters will play Week 17
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith ruled out for Week 17
Browns latest team to give up on Jon Cooper
Cameron Brate (back) ruled out for Week 17
Bolts' Melvin Gordon not practicing Tuesday
Doug Whaley to lead Bills' coaching search
Wasted-pick Hackenberg not starting Week 17
Khiry Robinson fractures leg for third time
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Derrick Williams will start on Tuesday night
Rodney McGruder will start Tuesday vs. OKC
Andrew Bogut (knee) will play Tuesday vs. HOU
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) will play Tuesday
Mike Conley (toe) won't play Tuesday vs. BOS
Marco Belinelli (ankle) out Wednesday vs. ORL
Gerald Henderson (hip) doubtful for Thursday
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) questionable vs. NYK
Chandler Parsons (rest) ruled out for Tuesday
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out Wednesday
Monta Ellis (groin) questionable Wednesday
Damian Lillard (ankle) doesn't practice Tues
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Marc-Andre Fleury starts against Devils
Andrei Markov will sit next 3 games with LBI
P.K. Subban (UBI) out again on Tuesday
Zach Parise set to play Tuesday vs. NSH
Artem Anisimov ready to return Tuesday
Marian Hossa could miss next three games
Raanta starts Tuesday, Lundqvist out with flu
Justin Faulk is week-to-week with LBI
Report: Ryan O'Reilly undergoes appendectomy
Braden Holtby in Vezina form lately
Jaromir Jagr selected as 1st star of the week
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sumlin praises K-State EDGE Jordan Willis
Miss State T Rankin received 2nd round grade
Vandy RB Webb returning to school for 2017
LaTech WR Henderson declaring for the draft
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
Jeremy McNichols to try for NFL dreams in '17
Virginia S Blanding spurns 2017 NFL Draft
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
Dane Sanzenbacher
(WR)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
James Wright
(WR)
Cody Core
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marvin Lewis | Center
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
58
) / 9/23/1958
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN reports Bengals coach Marvin Lewis expects to be back for the 2017 season.
Ex-Redskins TE Chris Cooley, now a radio talking head, for some reason started a rumor Lewis was planning to retire after 14 seasons. It's not true, though it doesn't mean Lewis is guaranteed to be back with the Bengals. Lewis is wrapping up the Bengals' first losing campaign since 2010. Infamously, Lewis is 0-7 in the playoffs as a head coach, but is probably unfairly maligned. As organizations like the Jaguars and Browns can attest, it's not just hard to find a Bill Belichick, but even a Marvin Lewis.
Dec 27 - 6:02 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Bengals signed coach Marvin Lewis to a one-year extension through 2017.
The extension comes after reports surfaced ownership was noncommittal on Lewis' future. The new deal prevents him from lame-duck status, but doesn't completely remove Lewis off the hot seat. Lewis is winless in seven playoff games and has five-straight Wild Card losses. 2016 will be his 14th year with the Bengals.
Apr 8 - 6:02 PM
Source:
Mike Silver on Twitter
Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports Bengals owner Mike Brown has grown impatient with coach Marvin Lewis.
"The big issue with Lewis is an obvious one: there have been no playoff victories," Cole said, "and there's a growing feeling within the organization that this is as good a team as the Bengals have ever had." Lewis has helped turn the Bengals into a perennial contender, but he is 0-7 in the playoffs including five straight Wild Card-round losses. Lewis is entering his contract year, and Brown was non-committal on his future earlier this offseason. Lewis probably needs a playoff breakthrough soon to keep his job. He has been with the Bengals since 2003.
Apr 7 - 9:07 AM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Bengals owner Mike Brown was non-committal on coach Marvin Lewis' future with the club after 2016.
Lewis is entering the final year of his contract after signing a one-year extension last offseason. "He’s done remarkably well with our football team here, in recent years especially," Brown said. "I respect him. I like him personally. He’s going to be our coach this year. That’s in the bank. Where it goes, we’ll see how it plays out." Lewis has helped turn the Bengals into an annual contender, but he is 0-7 in the playoffs. Another playoff failure could prompt the Cincinnati to move on. Lewis is entering his 14th season with the Bengals.
Mar 24 - 11:51 AM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
Report: Marvin Lewis plans to be back in 2017
Dec 27 - 6:02 PM
Bengals give Marvin Lewis one-year extension
Apr 8 - 6:02 PM
Bengals growing impatient with Marvin Lewis?
Apr 7 - 9:07 AM
Owner non-committal on coach Marvin Lewis
Mar 24 - 11:51 AM
More Marvin Lewis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Miller
HOU
(6866)
2
M. Gordon
SD
(5903)
3
A. Green
CIN
(5727)
4
J. Jones
ATL
(5430)
5
J. Reed
WAS
(5037)
6
E. Elliott
DAL
(4890)
7
J. Hill
CIN
(4767)
8
C. Fiedorowicz
HOU
(4741)
9
L. Green
PIT
(4612)
10
T. Riddick
DET
(4476)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
Questionable
Jeremy Hill had seven carries for eight yards in Week 16 against the Texans.
Hill came into the game questionable with a knee injury. He started, but played fewer snaps than Rex Burkhead. Hill's lack of playing time looked to be performance-related. He's now been held under 40 rushing yards in four of his last five games. Hill has a matchup with the Ravens in Week 17.
Dec 24
2
Rex Burkhead
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Rex Burkhead
3RB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Rex Burkhead
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
Sidelined
A.J. Green (hamstring) is inactive for Week 16 against the Texans.
Green reportedly wanted to play, but is expected to be rested the final two games. Tyler Eifert (back) has also been ruled out. The rest of the Bengals inactives are QB Jeff Driskel, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Vontaze Burfict, OL Clint Boling, and TE Tyler Kroft.
Dec 24
2
Alex Erickson
3
Cody Core
4
Jake Kumerow
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
Questionable
Brandon LaFell caught 6-of-10 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against the Texans.
LaFell continued to be featured with A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert sidelined. He out ran the entire secondary on a pass over the middle of the field for an 86-yard TD. LaFell is the only reliable target in the Bengals offense. He’ll take a 57/795/5 line into Week 17.
Dec 24
2
Tyler Boyd
3
James Wright
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Kroft
2
C.J. Uzomah
Sidelined
C.J. Uzomah caught 5-of-6 passes for 28 yards in Week 16.
Uzomah got the start with Tyler Eifert sidelined. He was a non-factor until the final drive of the game. With Eifert expected to be shut down, Uzomah will continue to see regular snaps in Week 17.
Dec 24
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Jake Fisher
Sidelined
Bengals OT Jake Fisher (ankle) expects to be ready for Week 1.
Fisher had to be carted off the field during last week's preseason game, but it looks like he has avoided a serious injury. Fisher is expected to serve as a swing tackle this season.
Aug 22
LG
1
Christian Westerman
C
1
Russell Bodine
Questionable
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis suggested C Russell Bodine (ankle) is day-to-day.
"We’ll see how he goes this week," Lewis said. Bodine rode a cart into the locker room after injuring his ankle in the third quarter against the Patriots. T.J. Johnson replaced him against New England and would get the start if Bodine is forced to miss any time.
Oct 18
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
RT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
2
Eric Winston
K
1
Randy Bullock
Headlines
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
Justin Bailey reviews the Targets and Touches Report for the NFC in Week 16.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
»
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
»
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
»
Dose: Dez Sinks Lions
Dec 27
»
Dynasty First Down Week 16
Dec 26
»
Matchups: Lions at Cowboys
Dec 26
»
Dose: AFC Playoffs Set
Dec 26
»
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
NFL Headlines
»
Report: TE Reed (shoulder) will play Week 17
»
Report: Marvin Lewis plans to be back in 2017
»
Panthers rule Luke Kuechly out for Week 17
»
Melvin Gordon expects to be game-time call
»
Garrett: Healthy starters will play Week 17
»
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith ruled out for Week 17
»
Browns latest team to give up on Jon Cooper
»
Cameron Brate (back) ruled out for Week 17
»
Bolts' Melvin Gordon not practicing Tuesday
»
Doug Whaley to lead Bills' coaching search
»
Wasted-pick Hackenberg not starting Week 17
»
Khiry Robinson fractures leg for third time
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved