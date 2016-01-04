Jason Garrett | Center Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (50) / 3/28/1966 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205 Share: Tweet

Associated Press named Jason Garrett its 2016 Coach of the Year. Dallas won an NFC-best 13 games under Garrett. It ties for the most single-season wins in Cowboys history and was a nine-game turnaround from 2015 (4-12). Garrett oversaw a top-five offense despite losing Tony Romo in the preseason. His coaching paved the success of rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, who were thrust into featured roles. Garrett had 25 first-place votes, beating out Bill Belichick (14), Adam Gase (6), Jack Del Rio (4) and Andy Reid (1).

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there is "no thought" inside the organization of replacing coach Jason Garrett. Stephen Jones said the same thing last week. Despite a four-win season which took Jones "aback," Garrett will be back for his sixth season as head coach. The team certainly has some needs to address, but if Tony Romo stays healthy, next season should be much more successful. Source: ESPN

Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said coach Jason Garrett is "safe." "Change isn't always the right answer. We're not big believers in it," Jones said. "Jason, a year ago, everyone thought he hung the moon. That's the terrible thing about this business: You take one year, and change everything. This doesn't faze us, it won't faze us." There was some talk Garrett could be on the hot seat, but a change was never going to happen. Garrett signed a five-year, $30 million contract in January and is the perfect coach for Stephen's media hungry father. More importantly, Garrett was not the issue this season. If Tony Romo can stay healthy next season and Dallas can find some complementary playmakers next to a hopefully healthy Dez Bryant, this team will be fine. Source: NFL.com