Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jason Garrett | Center

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (50) / 3/28/1966
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Associated Press named Jason Garrett its 2016 Coach of the Year.
Dallas won an NFC-best 13 games under Garrett. It ties for the most single-season wins in Cowboys history and was a nine-game turnaround from 2015 (4-12). Garrett oversaw a top-five offense despite losing Tony Romo in the preseason. His coaching paved the success of rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, who were thrust into featured roles. Garrett had 25 first-place votes, beating out Bill Belichick (14), Adam Gase (6), Jack Del Rio (4) and Andy Reid (1). Feb 4 - 8:35 PM
More Jason Garrett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
4Jameill Showers
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
4Andy Jones
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Andy Jones
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
3Connor Hamlett
4Geoff Swaim
5Rico Gathers
LT1Tyron Smith
2Chaz Green
LG1La'El Collins
2Clay DeBord
3Jonathan Cooper
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1Doug Free
2Emmett Cleary
K1Dan Bailey
 

 