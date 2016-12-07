Welcome,
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Bralon Addison
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Connor Barth
(K)
Jay Cutler
(QB)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
David Fales
(QB)
Paul Lasike
(RB)
Eddie Royal
(WR)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
John Fox | Center
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
61
) / 2/8/1955
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Bears are expected to retain coach John Fox.
Heading into Week 17, Fox has managed just nine wins in two years with the Bears, but the team did show signs of improvement this season, especially on defense. If the organization can retain DC Vic Fangio, which seems like a real question at this point, find a quarterback, and address the secondary, the Bears could be a surprise playoff contender next season. Fox needs to turn the ship around quickly, however.
Jan 1 - 8:55 AM
Source:
NFL.com
According to the Chicago Tribune's Mike Mulligan, John Fox will return for a third season as the Bears' coach in 2017.
After going 6-10 in his first season with Chicago, Fox has guided the Bears to a 3-9 mark through 12 games this year. The loss of OC Adam Gase has been substantial, and the promotion of QBs coach Dowell Loggains hasn't panned out. But according to Mulligan, word is Bears DC Vic Fangio is the one who won't be back. Fangio is probably the Bears' best coach on their entire staff, and the defensive issues have mostly been due to a lack of talent in the secondary and a rash of injuries in the front-seven. Fox is unlikely to turn this thing around in Chicago.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 10:04:00 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Bears have hired an outside consultant to review the team's football operations.
Despite John Fox's clever use of every available #competitiveadvantage, the Bears are still 1-6 and likely to fall to 1-7 Monday night. They do not have a quarterback, the backfield is a mess, and they are once again dealing with several injuries. The defense has played better than expected, but it is the lone bright spot in a so far dreadful season. If it keeps going this way, it would not be surprising if Fox and/or GM Ryan Pace gets the boot after the season. Fox still has two years left on his deal.
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 12:01:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Bears hired John Fox as head coach.
It's a four-year deal. Fox is the 15th head coach in franchise history. Fox enters Chicago on the back of a gaudy 46-18 record he compiled over four years in Denver, but that was built largely on the back of Peyton Manning. Fox was fired in Denver because GM John Elway didn't believe he could take the team to the next level. Now instead of Manning Fox will be working with Jay Cutler, a quarterback who is looking more and more like a coach killer. Fox coordinates neither his offense nor defense, and is extremely conservative in the way he manages games. Fox keeps the trains on time, but doesn't make much of an impact beyond "leadership." That's important, of course, but it's an underwhelming hire for a franchise coming off a disastrous season. If the Bears are realistic, they'll be banking on Fox restoring order, not taking them to the Super Bowl.
Fri, Jan 16, 2015 02:21:00 PM
Source:
Mike Klis on Twitter
Bears expected to retain coach John Fox
Jan 1 - 8:55 AM
Report: John Fox will be back as Bears coach
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 10:04:00 AM
Bears hire consultant to review operations
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 12:01:00 PM
Bears officially tab Fox to replace Trestman
Fri, Jan 16, 2015 02:21:00 PM
More John Fox Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Barkley
2
David Fales
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
Sidelined
Bears declared RB Ka'Deem Carey, LB Jonathan Anderson, WR Daniel Braverman, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, G/C Eric Kush, FB Paul Lasike, and CB Cre'von LeBlanc inactive for Week 16 against the Redskins.
Carey has played just 27 snaps since the Week 9 bye. LeBlanc has a knee injury.
Dec 24
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
Questionable
Alshon Jeffery (illness) missed Thursday's practice.
Unlike Jeffery's usual mid-week injuries, this one shouldn't hold him out. Sunday is Jeffery's last opportunity to put something good on film ahead of free agency. It's been a lost year for the 26-year-old wideout.
Dec 29
2
Deonte Thompson
3
Bralon Addison
WR2
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Daniel Braverman
WR3
1
Deonte Thompson
TE
1
Logan Paulsen
2
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Matt McCants
LG
1
Josh Sitton
Doubtful
Bears LG Josh Sitton (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 12.
As RG Kyle Long (shoulder/ankle) was lost for the season two weeks ago, the Bears will be without both of their starting guards with Matt Barkley under center and Cameron Meredith as their No. 1 receiver and Logan Paulsen as their No. 1 tight end. This is an offense to target with Tennessee's fantasy defense.
Nov 25
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Ted Larsen
RG
1
Eric Kush
2
Cornelius Edison
RT
1
Bobby Massie
Doubtful
Bears RT Bobby Massie (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Week 11.
They're already without RG Kyle Long (ankle). The Bears will turn to ineffective journeymen Ted Larsen at guard and Mike Adams at right tackle to fill the voids. With Jay Cutler coming off a four-turnover game and Alshon Jeffery on suspension, the Giants are one of the top streamer D/ST plays of Week 11.
Nov 18
K
1
Connor Barth
NFL Headlines
