John Fox | Center Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (61) / 2/8/1955

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Bears are expected to retain coach John Fox. Heading into Week 17, Fox has managed just nine wins in two years with the Bears, but the team did show signs of improvement this season, especially on defense. If the organization can retain DC Vic Fangio, which seems like a real question at this point, find a quarterback, and address the secondary, the Bears could be a surprise playoff contender next season. Fox needs to turn the ship around quickly, however. Source: NFL.com

According to the Chicago Tribune's Mike Mulligan, John Fox will return for a third season as the Bears' coach in 2017. After going 6-10 in his first season with Chicago, Fox has guided the Bears to a 3-9 mark through 12 games this year. The loss of OC Adam Gase has been substantial, and the promotion of QBs coach Dowell Loggains hasn't panned out. But according to Mulligan, word is Bears DC Vic Fangio is the one who won't be back. Fangio is probably the Bears' best coach on their entire staff, and the defensive issues have mostly been due to a lack of talent in the secondary and a rash of injuries in the front-seven. Fox is unlikely to turn this thing around in Chicago. Source: Chicago Tribune

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Bears have hired an outside consultant to review the team's football operations. Despite John Fox's clever use of every available #competitiveadvantage, the Bears are still 1-6 and likely to fall to 1-7 Monday night. They do not have a quarterback, the backfield is a mess, and they are once again dealing with several injuries. The defense has played better than expected, but it is the lone bright spot in a so far dreadful season. If it keeps going this way, it would not be surprising if Fox and/or GM Ryan Pace gets the boot after the season. Fox still has two years left on his deal. Source: NFL.com