Jim Schwartz | DT Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (51) / 6/2/1966 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Mike Silver expects Eagles DC Jim Schwartz to be a "strong candidate" for the Giants' coaching job. Schwartz has been one of the top defensive playcallers in the league this year. He's had success at both Buffalo and Philadelaphia since his firing from Detroit in 2013. Schwartz could be a fit as a retread for a team that's one-year removed from the playoffs. With the Eagles on a first-round bye, the Giants could look to bring Schwartz in for an interview next week. Source: Mike Silver on Twitter

New DC Jim Schwartz confirmed the Eagles will use a 4-3 scheme on defense. "I looked at the players," said Schwartz, whose background is primarily with 4-3s and the Wide 9. "I think we can help them out, put them in maybe in a little bit different position and emphasize their strengths a little bit more." Philadelphia's defense underachieved with Billy Davis at the reigns, but should be in for a bounce-back year with Schwartz calling the shots. The Eagles still have a ton of talent in the front seven. Source: phillyvoice.com

New Eagles DC Jim Schwartz said he won't decide what scheme to use until he sees how the roster shakes out. "Scheme-wise, I'm a system guy," said Schwartz. "I don't like being labeled ... I always believe in playing to your player's strengths." Schwartz has employed a 4-3 scheme almost everywhere he's gone and we're guessing he'll do the same in Philadelphia. Schwartz successfully transitioned the Bills from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme when he was defensive coordinator in 2014. Kiko Alonso would likely be the weak side linebacker in that configuration. Source: NJ.com