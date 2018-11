Mike McCarthy | Center Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (55) / 11/10/1963 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Mike Silver reports "there's a growing sense" Mike McCarthy will be replaced after the season. McCarthy is on the hot seat after another road loss. His job security has been a storyline all year, but McCarthy's track record is strong enough to avoid an in-season firing. McCarthy's questionable coaching was on full display Thursday night, costing the Packers a chance to win by punting with four minutes remaining. Green Bay's playoff chances are looking slim with losses in three of their last four games. After a lame duck extension in January, the Packers can easily move on from McCarthy this offseason. Source: NFL Network

Packers signed coach Mike McCarthy to a one-year extension through 2019. It's just a band aid to help McCarthy avoid lame duck status. McCarthy's 12th year as head coach in 2017 was the first since 2008 to end without a playoff berth. On paper, it's hard to argue with McCarthy's results — a .636 winning percentage — but it's easily defensible to say he should have accomplished more with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. 2018 will be a hot seat year for McCarthy. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports Packers coach Mike McCarthy's job is "quite likely safe." La Canfora reports the blame for the Packers' sub-par season is more likely to fall on the front office and further down the coaching staff. People inside the organization reportedly have concerns about the output from recent drafts and the overall talent of the roster, putting long-time GM Ted Thompson's position with the team in question. As always, there are also rumblings about DC Dom Capers' position. The team certainly could use an infusion of talent, but the offensive-minded McCarthy still has Aaron Rodgers, a solid-to-good receiver corps, and one of the best offensive lines in football at his disposal. At least some of the blame has to fall at his feet. Source: CBS Sports