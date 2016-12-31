Player Page

Gary Kubiak | OT

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (55) / 8/15/1961
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 192
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Broncos coach Gary Kubiak is expected to retire after the season.
Meaning Sunday will likely be his last game as Denver's head coach. Kubiak has dealt with some health issues including earlier this year when he missed a Thursday night game in San Diego due to migraines. It's been a disappointing year for the Broncos but their defense is still one of the league's best and this should be one of the more attractive coaching jobs available this winter. Jan 1 - 8:11 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Austin Davis
RB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
3Juwan Thompson
GLB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
3RB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Bennie Fowler
3Cody Latimer
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Jordan Norwood
3Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
LT1Russell Okung
2Ty Sambrailo
LG1Max Garcia
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
RG1Michael Schofield
2Billy Turner
RT1Donald Stephenson
K1Brandon McManus
 

 