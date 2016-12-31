Gary Kubiak | OT

Meaning Sunday will likely be his last game as Denver's head coach. Kubiak has dealt with some health issues including earlier this year when he missed a Thursday night game in San Diego due to migraines. It's been a disappointing year for the Broncos but their defense is still one of the league's best and this should be one of the more attractive coaching jobs available this winter.

When asked about his future, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak did not squash the rumors he is considering resigning after the season.

"There will be time for reflection and all that stuff next week," Kubiak said, "but right now it’s time to focus on what we’re doing." Kubiak suffered a scary medical situation on the field when he was coaching the Texans, and he was forced to sit out a game due to health concerns this season. It is certainly interesting the 55-year-old did not shoot down the rumors entirely, but he will likely return for his third season with the Broncos next year.