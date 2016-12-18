Chuck Pagano | DT Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (56) / 10/2/1960 Share: Tweet

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Colts owner Jim Irsay has been "very unhappy" with the team's recent performance. The Colts have dropped three of their last five to fall out of the AFC playoff picture. The team is wasting Andrew Luck's prime and according to Schefter, "coaches there fear change coming." Chuck Pagano has been on the hot seat seemingly forever and might finally be shown the door after Sunday's finale. The Colts could be in for an overhaul after missing the postseason for the second straight year. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Colts owner Jim Irsay said it is "unlikely" he fires coach Chuck Pagano or GM Ryan Grigson after the season. "It's unlikely, but look, we'll see when we sit down and thoroughly vet the season," Irsay said before noting the organization had two losing seasons and no playoff wins in Peyton Manning's first five years. It is unclear how the inability to build around one quarterback makes it okay Grigson has built a terrible roster around a different quarterback, but it sounds like that logic will keep the general manager in a job. As is the case seemingly every year, the Colts need to address the offensive line and their defense this offseason. Source: NFL

Colts owner Jim Irsay says he has "full confidence" in coach Chuck Pagano and GM Ryan Grigson. He shouldn't. Pagano appeared set to be fired last offseason, but was saved at the last minute, signing a new four-year deal. It's looking like a terrible blunder, though not as bad as keeping Grigson around. With the caveat that Irsay meddles, Grigson whiffs year after year in free agency, the draft and trades. The Colts need a complete overhaul. They are wasting the prime of Andrew Luck's career. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter