Chuck Pagano | DT

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (56) / 10/2/1960
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Colts owner Jim Irsay has been "very unhappy" with the team's recent performance.
The Colts have dropped three of their last five to fall out of the AFC playoff picture. The team is wasting Andrew Luck's prime and according to Schefter, "coaches there fear change coming." Chuck Pagano has been on the hot seat seemingly forever and might finally be shown the door after Sunday's finale. The Colts could be in for an overhaul after missing the postseason for the second straight year. Jan 1 - 8:24 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Josh Ferguson
4Jordan Todman
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Dwayne Allen
2Jack Doyle
3Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
LG1Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
3Kristjan Sokoli
RG1Denzelle Good
2Joe Haeg
RT1Joe Reitz
2Le'Raven Clark
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 