Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Devin Street
(WR)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Ahmad Bradshaw
(RB)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Andrew Opoku
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Chuck Pagano | DT
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
56
) / 10/2/1960
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Colts owner Jim Irsay has been "very unhappy" with the team's recent performance.
The Colts have dropped three of their last five to fall out of the AFC playoff picture. The team is wasting Andrew Luck's prime and according to Schefter, "coaches there fear change coming." Chuck Pagano has been on the hot seat seemingly forever and might finally be shown the door after Sunday's finale. The Colts could be in for an overhaul after missing the postseason for the second straight year.
Jan 1 - 8:24 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Colts owner Jim Irsay said it is "unlikely" he fires coach Chuck Pagano or GM Ryan Grigson after the season.
"It's unlikely, but look, we'll see when we sit down and thoroughly vet the season," Irsay said before noting the organization had two losing seasons and no playoff wins in Peyton Manning's first five years. It is unclear how the inability to build around one quarterback makes it okay Grigson has built a terrible roster around a different quarterback, but it sounds like that logic will keep the general manager in a job. As is the case seemingly every year, the Colts need to address the offensive line and their defense this offseason.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 09:15:00 AM
Source:
NFL
Colts owner Jim Irsay says he has "full confidence" in coach Chuck Pagano and GM Ryan Grigson.
He shouldn't. Pagano appeared set to be fired last offseason, but was saved at the last minute, signing a new four-year deal. It's looking like a terrible blunder, though not as bad as keeping Grigson around. With the caveat that Irsay meddles, Grigson whiffs year after year in free agency, the draft and trades. The Colts need a complete overhaul. They are wasting the prime of Andrew Luck's career.
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 06:35:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Colts purposely chose not to have their bye week after playing in London.
They're the first team not to have a bye the week after playing in London. The Colts play the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in Week 4 but they deferred the bye because they wanted to have it later in the season. The Colts will instead have their bye in Week 10. With all the travel involved, the Colts will be running on fumes against the Bears in Week 5.
Fri, Apr 15, 2016 03:40:00 PM
Source:
Indianapolis Star
Schefter: Coaches fear 'change coming' in Indy
Jan 1 - 8:24 AM
Irsay: 'Unlikely' Pagano, Grigson get the axe
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 09:15:00 AM
Colts have 'full confidence' in Chuck Pagano
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 06:35:00 PM
Colts won't have bye week after London
Fri, Apr 15, 2016 03:40:00 PM
More Chuck Pagano Player News
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
2
Scott Tolzien
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Josh Ferguson
4
Jordan Todman
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
Questionable
Phillip Dorsett caught one pass for eight yards in Week 16.
It's the second straight game Dorsett has been held to one catch. Even with Donte Moncrief's (shoulder) status in doubt for next week, Dorsett doesn't project for a major role.
Dec 24
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
Doubtful
Donte Moncrief (doubtful, shoulder) missed practice again Friday.
It'll be T.Y. Hilton and the tight ends for Indianapolis on Sunday. Moncrief endured a third NFL season plagued by shoulder and hamstring injuries, but he was a touchdown-scoring machine when active. He'll be positioned for a major bounce-back season in 2017, which will also be Moncrief's contract year.
Dec 30
2
Chester Rogers
Questionable
Chester Rogers (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday.
With Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett healthy behind T.Y. Hilton, Rogers will head back to focusing on special teams. He's going to handle punt returns.
Nov 2
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Dwayne Allen
2
Jack Doyle
3
Erik Swoope
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
LG
1
Jonotthan Harrison
Sidelined
Colts reserve OL Jonotthan Harrison is recovering from an appendectomy.
A center by trade, Harrison has played 61 snaps at guard this season. He's week to week, and will probably miss 2-3 contests.
Sep 29
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Austin Blythe
3
Kristjan Sokoli
RG
1
Denzelle Good
Questionable
Colts RG Denzelle Good (concussion) returned to a full practice on Wednesday.
He's on track to return this week after missing the last two games with a concussion. It's good news for a Colts' offensive line that's been running on fumes. Joe Haeg filled in for Good at right guard last week against the Vikings.
Dec 21
2
Joe Haeg
RT
1
Joe Reitz
Sidelined
The Colts will be without three starting offensive linemen in Week 15 against the Vikings.
They lost LG Jack Mewhort for the season in Week 14, while RT Joe Reitz (back) and RG Denzelle Good (ankle) have been ruled out. The entire right side of Indy's offensive line will be made up of rookies with first-rounder Ryan Kelly at center, fifth-rounder Joe Haeg at right guard, and third-rounder La'Raven Clark at right tackle. The Colts are in a scary situation entering a road trip to Minnesota to face one of the NFL's best defensive lines. Andrew Luck is going to have to get the ball out quick.
Dec 16
2
Le'Raven Clark
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
