Player Page

Weather | Roster

Andy Reid | Center

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (58) / 3/19/1958
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs will look to extend HC Andy Reid's contract this offseason.
Reid will be entering the last year of a five-year deal and has certainly done enough to warrant an extension after leading the Chiefs to four consecutive winning seasons. This year the Chiefs won the AFC West for the first time since 2010 while recording their highest win total since 2003. An extension should come to fruition shortly after the season ends. Jan 8 - 9:19 AM
Source: ESPN.com
More Andy Reid Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Nick Foles
3Tyler Bray
RB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3Knile Davis
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Knile Davis
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
2Trey Millard
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3Demarcus Robinson
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Bryan Witzmann
LG1Zach Fulton
C1Mitch Morse
2Mike Person
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Jah Reid
K1Cairo Santos
 

 