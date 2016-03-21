Andy Reid | Center Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (58) / 3/19/1958 Share: Tweet

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs will look to extend HC Andy Reid's contract this offseason. Reid will be entering the last year of a five-year deal and has certainly done enough to warrant an extension after leading the Chiefs to four consecutive winning seasons. This year the Chiefs won the AFC West for the first time since 2010 while recording their highest win total since 2003. An extension should come to fruition shortly after the season ends. Source: ESPN.com

The Chiefs have appealed their punishment in the Jeremy Maclin tampering case. "As we indicated in the statement, we intended to file and we have filed that appeal at this point," owner Clark Hunt said. The league brought the hammer down on the Chiefs for allegedly illegally talking to Maclin during last year's "legal tampering" period, fining them $250,000 and stripping a 2016 third-rounder and 2017 sixth-rounder. Teams are allowed to talk to agents, but not players during the tampering window. It's an absurdly overzealous punishment, but that's nothing new for the NFL. Source: Kansas City Star

NFL fined the Chiefs $250,000 and stripped them of their 2016 third-round and 2017 sixth-round picks for illegally tampering with Jeremy Maclin as a free agent last offseason. Coach Andy Reid and GM John Dorsey have also been fined. It's quite a big blow for something all teams do, especially with the NFL's nonsense "legal tampering" period basically being looked over this year. Commissioner Roger Goodell simply needs to abolish this thing and have a normal free agency opening like the other sports. Maclin signed a five-year, $55 million deal.