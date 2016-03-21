Andy Reid | Center

Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Owners 'expressed remorse' for benching Tyrod
Schefter: Next Bills' coach to have more power
Chiefs looking to extend Andy Reid's contract
Dolphins 'aren't counting' on Tannehill next week
Rams 'spending a lot of time' on Sean McVay
Stafford can't conjure late-game magic in SEA
Paul Richardson a highlight machine in WC win
Baldwin posts 11/104/1 line in Wild Card win
Russell Wilson turns it on late in WC win
Rawls explodes for 161 & TD in Wild Card win
Ray Horton one-and-done with Browns again
Vikings will keep Pat Shurmur on as OC
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
T.J. McConnell will start on Sunday vs. Nets
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) is available Sunday
Joel Embiid (illness) will play on Sunday
ESPN: DAL not looking to deal Wesley Matthews
Heat's asking price for Dragic is 'too high'
Chasson Randle will work out for 76ers
Hassan Whiteside (eye) will start Sunday
Josh Richardson (foot) listed as questionable
Davis Bertans scores career-high 21 points
George Hill plays 33 minutes in return
Russell Westbrook drops another trip-dub
Jimmy Butler double-doubles in OT win
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Craig Anderson not back until end January
German Rubtsov could be heading to America
Joe Pavelski scores twice to hit 600 points
Braden Holtby faces 30 shots in shutout win
Chad Johnson helps Flames end Canucks' run
1G, 2A for James van Riemsdyk in loss to Habs
Freshman Benning nets first goal in 2-1 win
2G, 1A for Paul Stastny in win over Stars
Brad Marchand scores 2 in win over Panthers
David Backes returns Sat vs Panthers
Predators place James Neal on IR
O'Reilly nets second straight two-point game
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Davis hauls in nice TD as Dukes win FCS title
Stanford reels in four-star T Foster Sarell
OSU adds five-star CB Jeffrey Okudah
UCLA lands huge five-star pledge in CB Holmes
Pauline: Russell (ankle) to attend Sen. Bowl
Report: Pep Hamilton considering Michigan
Four-star RB Benjamin commits to Sun Devils
Beavers upset Bama, ND for WR Calvin's pledge
P.J. Flex: Minnesota flips six WMU recruits
Watson not sure if he'll play in Senior Bowl
Fleck convinces QB Rhoda to stay with team
Senior Bowl extends invite to Deshaun Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho hints at game time for Schweini
United send Sam Johnstone out on loan again
Criticism for Howe as Cherries crash out
Francis to miss next 2 PL games due to ban
Remy makes Palace debut in FA Cup
Sunderland draws to force FA Cup replay
Everton blows lead vs. Leicester in FA Cup
Forgotten Hornet inline for a cup call up
New manager Silva struggling with injuries
Zaza has played his last game for West Ham
Boro injury concerns ahead of FA Cup tie
Mahrez named CAF African Player of the Year
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jason Avant
(WR)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Trey Millard
(RB)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
Ross Travis
(TE)
James Winchester
(TE)
Kenny Cook
(WR)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Cairo Santos
(K)
Andy Reid | Center
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
58
) / 3/19/1958
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs will look to extend HC Andy Reid's contract this offseason.
Reid will be entering the last year of a five-year deal and has certainly done enough to warrant an extension after leading the Chiefs to four consecutive winning seasons. This year the Chiefs won the AFC West for the first time since 2010 while recording their highest win total since 2003. An extension should come to fruition shortly after the season ends.
Jan 8 - 9:19 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
The Chiefs have appealed their punishment in the Jeremy Maclin tampering case.
"As we indicated in the statement, we intended to file and we have filed that appeal at this point," owner Clark Hunt said. The league brought the hammer down on the Chiefs for allegedly illegally talking to Maclin during last year's "legal tampering" period, fining them $250,000 and stripping a 2016 third-rounder and 2017 sixth-rounder. Teams are allowed to talk to agents, but not players during the tampering window. It's an absurdly overzealous punishment, but that's nothing new for the NFL.
Mon, Mar 21, 2016 03:11:00 PM
Source:
Kansas City Star
NFL fined the Chiefs $250,000 and stripped them of their 2016 third-round and 2017 sixth-round picks for illegally tampering with Jeremy Maclin as a free agent last offseason.
Coach Andy Reid and GM John Dorsey have also been fined. It's quite a big blow for something all teams do, especially with the NFL's nonsense "legal tampering" period basically being looked over this year. Commissioner Roger Goodell simply needs to abolish this thing and have a normal free agency opening like the other sports. Maclin signed a five-year, $55 million deal.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirms he will continue to call his own plays.
There was no reason to expect otherwise, but Reid decided to confirm as such as the Chiefs announced assistants Brad Childress and Matt Nagy will replace departed OC Doug Pederson. Although he has glaring weaknesses — a sometimes overcommitment to the pass, clock management and getting the ball in his top weapons' hands enough — Reid is one of the league's best game-planners and play-callers. There's no reason for him to relinquish duties.
Thu, Jan 21, 2016 04:10:00 PM
Source:
BJ Kissel on Twitter
Chiefs looking to extend Andy Reid's contract
Jan 8 - 9:19 AM
Chiefs appealing punishment in tampering case
Mon, Mar 21, 2016 03:11:00 PM
Chiefs lose 3rd-rounder, $250K for tampering
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Andy Reid will continue to call his own plays
Thu, Jan 21, 2016 04:10:00 PM
More Andy Reid Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Nick Foles
Questionable
Nick Foles (elbow) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
The injury is to his right (throwing) arm. With Alex Smith returning this week, Foles' status isn't a Week 10 concern.
Nov 9
3
Tyler Bray
RB
1
Spencer Ware
Questionable
Chiefs declared Spencer Ware (ribs) inactive for Week 17 against the Chargers.
Ware looked likely to play late in the week, but the Chiefs are playing it safe. Charcandrick West will get the start and the lion's share of the work. He is a solid replacement option. Ware should be ready for the playoffs even if the Chiefs have to play next week. Kansas City also declared OLB Justin Houston (knee), QB Tyler Bray, OL Mike Person, TE Ross Travis, LB Justin March-Lillard, and CB D.J. White inactive for Week 17.
Jan 1
2
Charcandrick West
3
Knile Davis
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Knile Davis
3RB
1
Charcandrick West
2
Spencer Ware
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
2
Trey Millard
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
Demarcus Robinson
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
WR3
1
Albert Wilson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Bryan Witzmann
LG
1
Zach Fulton
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Mike Person
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Jah Reid
K
1
Cairo Santos
