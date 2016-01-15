Leslie Frazier | DT

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets, Lucas Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
Trumbo willing to accept $40-50M from O's?
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
Chargers expected to name Lynn new head coach
Report: Wade Phillips interviewing with WSH
Bucs DC Smith withdraws from Chargers search
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
Dolphins want TE Dion Sims back as starter?
Ware practicing in full for Divisional Round
Carroll says Prosise will be game-time call
Les Snead expected to be retained as Rams' GM
Rams 'hoping' to land Wade Phillips as DC
Dolphins officially promote Matt Burke to DC
Rams to make McVay youngest coach in history
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Ingram will play on Thursday night
Lance Thomas will start on Thursday night
Brandon Ingram sprains wrist, getting X-ray
Terrence Jones, Omer Asik will start vs. BK
LaMarcus Aldridge will start on Thursday
Anthony Davis (hip) will not play on Thursday
MCW, Wade, Zipser, Taj & Lopez will start
Denzel Valentine (flu) will not play Thursday
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) will not play
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) going through 3-on-3
Nikola Jokic dominates in win over Pacers
Jeremy Lamb (foot) will not play on Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rick Nash to return vs. Maple Leafs on Friday
Matt Murray makes long-awaited return Thurs
Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) will start Friday
P. Buchnevich returns from conditioning stint
Ryan Getzlaf (LBI) is very probable Thursday
Patrik Laine (concussion) will miss road trip
Jamie Benn (foot) will be back on Thursday
Chad Johnson blocks 25 in win over Sharks
Ovechkin hits 1000-point mark in W over Pens
Mark Scheifele scores twice in loss to Habs
Danault scores goal-of-the-year candidate
Jason Demers scores GWG vs. NYI
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Dowling pairs with Fuller Racing in '17
Hunter Baize joins Martin-McClure in K&N East
Briscoe picked for Ford Performance program
Rico Abreu not returning full-time in Trucks
Elliott Sadler plans Daytona double-duty
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
RFR renews Performance Plus sponsorship
Xfinity Suarez champ takes Edwards’ ride
Health, happiness drove Edwards’ decision
Plan ahead: Newman best at Vegas, Charlotte
L3 Yrs.: Jimmie Johnson has 6th–most top-10s
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Make it official: Michigan hires Pep Hamilton
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
Coaches supporting December signing day
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
Kansas snipes OC Meacham away from TCU
Auburn won't consider Briles for OC job
Cincy HC Fickell lands OSU transfer Gibson
UConn lures OC Lashlee away from Auburn
Carl Lawson will not attend the Senior Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Collins in contention after lengthy layoff
Ndidi could make his PL debut against Chelsea
Ulloa likely to miss clash with Chelsea
Boro receive Valdes boost ahead of WK21
Karanka provides updates on squad fitness
Everton completes Schneiderlin transfer
Crouch signs new Stoke contract
Benteke not going anywhere in January
Taylor fractures cheekbone, out indefinitely
Barrow injured while playing for Swans U-23s
Reds drop first leg but welcome Coutinho back
The news that broke the internet on Thursday
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Marcus Easley
(WR)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Dri Archer
(RB)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Dan Carpenter
(K)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Gerald Christian
(TE)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Leslie Frazier | DT
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
57
) / 4/3/1959
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 189
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills hired Ravens DBs coach Leslie Frazier as defensive coordinator.
Frazier will be new head coach Sean McDermott's top defensive lieutenant. McDermott is expected to install a 4-3 defense, something Frazier has plenty of experience with, most recently coordinating Lovie Smith's 4-3 in Tampa Bay. McDermott will probably be something of his own boss on defense, but Frazier has the experience and résumé to call plays.
Jan 12 - 8:18 PM
Source:
Jamison Hensley on Twitter
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Ravens DBs coach Leslie Frazier is a candidate for the Bills' defensive coordinator vacancy.
The ex-Vikings coach coordinated the Bucs' defense under Lovie Smith. Frazier has years of experience to go along with a solid reputation and résumé.
Jan 12 - 6:16 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Ravens hired Leslie Frazier as secondary coach.
Frazier coordinated the Bucs defense the last two seasons, but was let go when Lovie Smith was fired. He'll work closely with DC Dean Pees and could add some Tampa-2 concepts. Frazier was a candidate for Cleveland's DC job, but will settle for a lesser role in Baltimore.
Fri, Jan 15, 2016 08:16:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports ex-Bucs DC Leslie Frazier is a candidate for the same position in Cleveland.
A former head coach of the Vikings, Frazier also has years of NFL coordinator experience. He overlapped with new Browns coach Hue Jackson in 2004 in Cincinnati.
Thu, Jan 14, 2016 03:14:00 PM
Source:
Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
Jan 12 - 8:18 PM
Report: BUF looking at Leslie Frazier for DC
Jan 12 - 6:16 PM
Ravens add Leslie Frazier as secondary coach
Fri, Jan 15, 2016 08:16:00 PM
Leslie Frazier candidate for Browns' DC job
Thu, Jan 14, 2016 03:14:00 PM
More Leslie Frazier Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(4703)
2
L. Green
PIT
(3932)
3
R. Cobb
GB
(3614)
4
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3590)
5
C. Prosise
SEA
(3214)
6
T. Montgomery
GB
(3199)
7
L. Bell
PIT
(2678)
8
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2538)
9
E. Lacy
GB
(2512)
10
S. Ware
KC
(2512)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
Sidelined
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bills owners "expressed remorse" to interim coach Anthony Lynn for making him bench Tyrod Taylor in Week 17.
The bizarre move to bench Taylor came down from ownership, who deemed it a "business decision." Per Rapoport, Lynn "likes Taylor" and wouldn't have benched him on his own. Most reports have suggested the Bills are ready to move on from Taylor but perhaps they're reevaluating that stance. Taylor will never be an elite downfield passer but his mobility is a huge plus and he's better than any quarterback the Bills have had in recent memory. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Buffalo's next head coach would have more control over the 53-man roster. If Lynn lands the job as many expect, there's a good chance he'll maintain Taylor as the team's starting quarterback.
Jan 8
2
E.J. Manuel
3
Cardale Jones
Questionable
Bills GM Doug Whaley said he does not want to see rookie QB Cardale Jones get any snaps this season.
"That would mean something terrible happened," Whaley said. The GM was noncommittal on Tyrod Taylor's future with the team, but the reality is the Bills do not have any other options. Jones is a fourth-round project who struggled with inaccuracy in camp, and there is zero chance the Bills will feel comfortable handing him the keys next season. With backup E.J. Manuel headed to free agency, Jones could serve as the No. 2 next year.
Dec 9
4
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
Questionable
LeSean McCoy suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Jets.
McCoy was carted off in the second quarter but returned to the sideline after undergoing X-rays. He was hoping to return but the Bills obviously did the right thing by keeping him out. McCoy finished the game with five carries for 10 yards, giving him 1,267 rushing yards for the season. Obviously McCoy will be ready in plenty of time for the start of OTAs and should be treated as a top-five back in all fantasy formats heading into next season.
Jan 1
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Reggie Bush
4
Jonathan Williams
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Reggie Bush
FB
1
Jerome Felton
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
The Buffalo News reports Sammy Watkins will undergo another operation on his left foot.
Splendid. Watkins had said he was "leaning" against another operation, but evidently got bad news at his Monday physical. It's hardly unexpected after Watkins first went under the knife last spring, as "Jones" fractures have a high rate of requiring second surgeries. Watkins is still only 23, but has accrued one of the more troubling injury histories amongst skill players. It's unclear how soon Watkins will have the procedure, or how long he might be sidelined. He's all but certain to miss some of the offseason program.
Jan 2
2
Marquise Goodwin
3
Justin Hunter
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Brandon Tate
3
Marcus Easley
PUP
Bills coach Rex Ryan doesn't expect WR Marcus Easley (knee, PUP) to return this season.
He dislocated his knee late last season and is still recovering. Easley is a special teamer who carries no fantasy significance.
Nov 17
WR3
1
Marquise Goodwin
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Gerald Christian
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (back) has been ruled out for Week 17.
Previously dealing with an ankle injury, Glenn will miss the season finale with a bad back. Glenn signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the Bills in May, but wound up playing in only 11 games. He'll return at left tackle in 2017.
Dec 30
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills GM Doug Whaley said he would be disappointed if Cyrus Kouandjio did not win the right tackle job.
A 2014 second-round pick, Kouandjio entered his first two offseasons as the favorite to start at right tackle, but he lost out both times to Seantrel Henderson. With Henderson battling Crohn's disease, Kouandjio should get another shot this year, but he is second-favorite to Jordan Mills for the job. The Buffalo News has called this a "make-or-break" year for Kouandjio's Bills career.
May 24
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Ryan Groy
2
Patrick Lewis
Sidelined
Bills signed C Patrick Lewis to a one-year extension through 2017.
Lewis was claimed off waivers from the Seahawks at final cuts. He'll be Eric Wood's direct backup in Buffalo, and probably can play some guard as well.
Sep 9
RG
1
John Miller
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt.
Nov 29
3
Michael Ola
K
1
Dan Carpenter
Headlines
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Evan Silva breaks down the fantasy Matchups for all four Divisional Round games.
More NFL Columns
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
»
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
»
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
»
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
»
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
NFL Headlines
»
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
»
Chargers expected to name Lynn new head coach
»
Report: Wade Phillips interviewing with WSH
»
Bucs DC Smith withdraws from Chargers search
»
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
»
Dolphins want TE Dion Sims back as starter?
»
Ware practicing in full for Divisional Round
»
Carroll says Prosise will be game-time call
»
Les Snead expected to be retained as Rams' GM
»
Rams 'hoping' to land Wade Phillips as DC
»
Dolphins officially promote Matt Burke to DC
»
Rams to make McVay youngest coach in history
NFL Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved