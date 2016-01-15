Leslie Frazier | DT

Skill Players

QB 1 Tyrod Taylor Sidelined

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bills owners "expressed remorse" to interim coach Anthony Lynn for making him bench Tyrod Taylor in Week 17. The bizarre move to bench Taylor came down from ownership, who deemed it a "business decision." Per Rapoport, Lynn "likes Taylor" and wouldn't have benched him on his own. Most reports have suggested the Bills are ready to move on from Taylor but perhaps they're reevaluating that stance. Taylor will never be an elite downfield passer but his mobility is a huge plus and he's better than any quarterback the Bills have had in recent memory. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Buffalo's next head coach would have more control over the 53-man roster. If Lynn lands the job as many expect, there's a good chance he'll maintain Taylor as the team's starting quarterback.

3 Cardale Jones Questionable

Bills GM Doug Whaley said he does not want to see rookie QB Cardale Jones get any snaps this season. "That would mean something terrible happened," Whaley said. The GM was noncommittal on Tyrod Taylor's future with the team, but the reality is the Bills do not have any other options. Jones is a fourth-round project who struggled with inaccuracy in camp, and there is zero chance the Bills will feel comfortable handing him the keys next season. With backup E.J. Manuel headed to free agency, Jones could serve as the No. 2 next year.

4 Josh Woodrum

RB 1 LeSean McCoy Questionable

LeSean McCoy suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Jets. McCoy was carted off in the second quarter but returned to the sideline after undergoing X-rays. He was hoping to return but the Bills obviously did the right thing by keeping him out. McCoy finished the game with five carries for 10 yards, giving him 1,267 rushing yards for the season. Obviously McCoy will be ready in plenty of time for the start of OTAs and should be treated as a top-five back in all fantasy formats heading into next season.

2 Mike Gillislee

3 Reggie Bush

4 Jonathan Williams

GLB 1 LeSean McCoy

2 Mike Gillislee

3RB 1 LeSean McCoy

2 Reggie Bush

FB 1 Jerome Felton

WR1 1 Sammy Watkins Sidelined

The Buffalo News reports Sammy Watkins will undergo another operation on his left foot. Splendid. Watkins had said he was "leaning" against another operation, but evidently got bad news at his Monday physical. It's hardly unexpected after Watkins first went under the knife last spring, as "Jones" fractures have a high rate of requiring second surgeries. Watkins is still only 23, but has accrued one of the more troubling injury histories amongst skill players. It's unclear how soon Watkins will have the procedure, or how long he might be sidelined. He's all but certain to miss some of the offseason program.

2 Marquise Goodwin

3 Justin Hunter

WR2 1 Robert Woods

2 Brandon Tate

3 Marcus Easley PUP

Bills coach Rex Ryan doesn't expect WR Marcus Easley (knee, PUP) to return this season. He dislocated his knee late last season and is still recovering. Easley is a special teamer who carries no fantasy significance.

WR3 1 Marquise Goodwin

TE 1 Charles Clay

3 Gerald Christian

LT 1 Cordy Glenn Sidelined

Bills LT Cordy Glenn (back) has been ruled out for Week 17. Previously dealing with an ankle injury, Glenn will miss the season finale with a bad back. Glenn signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the Bills in May, but wound up playing in only 11 games. He'll return at left tackle in 2017.

2 Cyrus Kouandjio Sidelined

Bills GM Doug Whaley said he would be disappointed if Cyrus Kouandjio did not win the right tackle job. A 2014 second-round pick, Kouandjio entered his first two offseasons as the favorite to start at right tackle, but he lost out both times to Seantrel Henderson. With Henderson battling Crohn's disease, Kouandjio should get another shot this year, but he is second-favorite to Jordan Mills for the job. The Buffalo News has called this a "make-or-break" year for Kouandjio's Bills career.

LG 1 Richie Incognito

C 1 Ryan Groy

2 Patrick Lewis Sidelined

Bills signed C Patrick Lewis to a one-year extension through 2017. Lewis was claimed off waivers from the Seahawks at final cuts. He'll be Eric Wood's direct backup in Buffalo, and probably can play some guard as well.

RG 1 John Miller

RT 1 Jordan Mills

2 Seantrel Henderson Suspended

NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt.

3 Michael Ola