Todd Bowles | Center

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (53) / 11/18/1963
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205
Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoined the team Saturday morning and will travel with the squad to Gillette Stadium.
Bowles had a health scare Friday, but he seems to be okay. It is not clear if he will coach from the sidelines or the booth. Mike Caldwell was expected to serve as the interim coach if Bowles was not able to be there, and he could have an expanded role if Bowles is forced to stay in the booth. Dec 24 - 8:15 AM
Source: NewYorkJets.com
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
LT1Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
C1Wesley Johnson
2Kyle Friend
RG1Brian Winters
2Dakota Dozier
RT1Brent Qvale
2Ben Ijalana
3Donald Hawkins
K1Nick Folk
 

 