Todd Bowles | Center

Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoined the team Saturday morning and will travel with the squad to Gillette Stadium.

Bowles had a health scare Friday, but he seems to be okay. It is not clear if he will coach from the sidelines or the booth. Mike Caldwell was expected to serve as the interim coach if Bowles was not able to be there, and he could have an expanded role if Bowles is forced to stay in the booth.