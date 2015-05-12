Bill Belichick | DT Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (64) / 4/16/1952 Share: Tweet

Patriots owner Robert Kraft fully expects coach Bill Belichick back for 2017. There have never been any serious retirement rumors for the best coach in the NFL, but he turns 65 in April. Sunday will be the conclusion of Belichick's 17th season in Boston. Kraft says he knows when Belichick will retire, but that the duo has no interest in sharing the information. Source: Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com

The Patriots were treated as repeat offenders when the NFL assessed punishment in Deflategate. The Patriots lost a first-round pick in 2016, a fourth-rounder in 2017 and were fined $1M. "Here, there are several factors that merit strong consideration in assessing discipline," the NFL's statement said. "The first is the club’s prior record. In 2007 the club and several individuals were sanctioned for videotaping signals of opposing defensive coaches in violation of the Constitution and Bylaws." For what it's worth, Bill Belichick was exonerated of wrongdoing in under-inflating balls and was also eventually exonerated in the Spygate scandal. Source: ProFootballTalk on NBCSports.com

Colts GM Ryan Grigson has been revealed as the league's source in the "Deflategate" scandal. According to NFL executive Troy Vincent, Grigson brought the issue to the league's attention "some time during the second quarter" of the AFC Championship Game. The balls, as you've probably heard by now, were then inspected at halftime. The NFL's investigation into the apparent scandal of the century remains ongoing. Source: CBS Sports