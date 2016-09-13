Sean Payton | Center Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (52) / 12/29/1963 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 200 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Saints coach Sean Payton is "monitoring" the Rams job. Here we go again. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported last Sunday the Saints would be open to trading Payton this offseason, and the Rams seem like a likely destination if that deal was to go down. We heard the exact same rumors last year -- Rapoport even reported Payton was "monitoring" the Giants job -- however, and nothing ever came of it. That does not mean Payton will stay put this year or Rapoport's reports are incorrect, but it is a reminder to treat coaching carousel rumors with something of a grain of salt. Source: NFL.com

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Saints would be open to trading head coach Sean Payton this offseason. The Saints are 5-8 this season and it appears that Drew Brees, who has one year remaining on his contract, might not be long for New Orleans. The same goes for Payton as the Saints appear to be headed for a full-fledged rebuild. With ownership questions and a tricky cap situation to contend with, getting Brees' contract off the books could save New Orleans a much-needed $40 million. Payton was pursued by the Dolphins and 49ers last offseason before agreeing to a five-year extension through 2020. With Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh reportedly uninterested, Payton could be a name to watch as the Rams look to fill their head coaching vacancy. Source: CBS Sports

Saints OC Pete Carmichael called the team's plays in Week 1. The Saints piled up 507 yards and 34 points on a supposedly improved Raiders defense, though somehow lost the game. Coach Sean Payton left the door open for his lieutenant to continue calling plays. "It is a week-to-week thing," Payton said. "I will still be very much involved in a handful of those calls and so it is an operation for us, this is year 10 or 11 now that we will just handle week to week." Payton has dabbled with surrendering play-calling in the past, but never given it up full time. Carmichael's Week 1 work likely earned him an extended audition. Source: Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com