Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tom Coughlin | Center

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (70) / 8/31/1946
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin is interviewing for the Jaguars' head-coaching vacancy on Wednesday.
Here. We. Go. It's the first head-coaching interview of the "offseason," even though we're still in Week 17. The Jaguars folded up shop after Week 15 when they canned Gus Bradley, and they're getting a jump-start on things. Coughlin, of course, was the first coach in Jaguars' history, leading the team from its 1995 inauguration through the 2002 season. He's since won two Super Bowls with the Giants before getting pushed out the door by the Giants after 2015. Coughlin is now 70 years old and has expressed a desire to return to the sideline. Long known as a hard-nosed coach who stresses discipline, he might be just what these young Jaguars need. Dec 28 - 3:51 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Tom Coughlin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Lindley
2Phillip Sims
3Josh Freeman
4Keith Wenning
5Bryan Bennett
6Seth Lobato
7Ryan Williams
8Brad Sorensen
9Mike Bercovici
10Tim Tebow
11G.J. Kinne
12Sean Renfree
13B.J. Daniels
14Johnny Manziel
15Brandon Doughty
16Charlie Whitehurst
17Jerrod Johnson
18R.J. Archer
19Josh Woodrum
20Marquise Williams
21Max Wittek
22Joe Licata
23Garrett Gilbert
24Dylan Thompson
25Cody Fajardo
26Shane Carden
27Griffin Neal
28McLeod Bethel-Thompson
29Matt Blanchard
30Dan LeFevour
31Austin Trainor
32Pat Devlin
33Jerry Lovelocke
34Chase Rettig
35Chandler Harnish
36Jake Waters
37Dalyn Williams
RB1Joseph Randle
2Toby Gerhart
3Zurlon Tipton
4Alonzo Harris
5LaMichael James
6C.J. Spiller
7Jhurell Pressley
8Dominique Williams
9Stephen Houston
10Stevan Ridley
11Josh Harris
12Brandon Ross
13Anthony Dixon
14Zac Stacy
15Mike James
16Brandon Wegher
17Kenneth Harper
18Jawon Chisholm
19Storm Johnson
20Isaiah Pead
21Dan Herron
22Brandon Brown-Dukes
23Jahwan Edwards
24Ross Scheuerman
25Darrin Reaves
26Jerome Smith
27Keshawn Hill
28LaVance Taylor
29Senorise Perry
30Michael Dyer
31Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
FB1James Casey
2Darrel Young
3Julian Howsare
4Erik Lorig
5Emil Igwenagu
6Jorvorskie Lane
7Joe Don Duncan
8Derrick Coleman
9Tommy Bohanon
10Ryan Mueller
11Henry Hynoski
12Brad Smelley
13Trey Millard
14Sam Bergen
15Patrick Skov
16Soma Vainuku
17Jordan Campbell
18Rod Smith
19Zach Boren
20Kiero Small
21J.C. Copeland
22Joey Iosefa
23Blake Renaud
24Alstevis Squirewell
25John Conner
26Sione Houma
WR11Greg Jennings
2Marques Colston
3Jerome Simpson
4Hakeem Nicks
5Douglas McNeil
6Josh Morgan
7Jacoby Ford
8Tyler Davis
9Dwayne Bowe
10James Jones
11Preston Parker
12Greg Little
13Kris Durham
14Rueben Randle
15Rasheed Bailey
16Kyle Prater
17Cayleb Jones
18Chris Hubert
19Miles Austin
20Kain Colter
21DeAndre Reaves
22Greg Salas
23Keshawn Martin
24Armon Binns
25Carlton Mitchell
26Nick Harwell
27Reggie Dunn
28Rodney Smith
29Joshua Stangby
30Ricky Collins
31Jaxon Shipley
32Zach D'Orazio
33Kenzel Doe
34Nate Washington
35Jared Dangerfield
36T.J. Graham
37Damaris Johnson
38Josh Lenz
39Robert Herron
40Solomon Patton
41Rashad Lawrence
42Damian Williams
43Tevin Reese
44Terrell Sinkfield
45Issac Blakeney
46Hunter Sharp
47Richard Mullaney
48Duke Williams
49David Porter
50L'Damian Washington
51Marlon Moore
52Travis Labhart
53Donatella Luckett
54Shaq Evans
55Josh Stewart
56Jarrett Boykin
57Lance Lewis
58Joseph Anderson
59Devin Lucien
60Tyler Murphy
61Marquez Clark
62Josh Harper
63Chandler Worthy
64Quinshad Davis
65Marcus Tucker
66Rashaun Simonise
67Reece Horn
68Tyler McDonald
69Ezell Ruffin
70Jeff Beathard
71DaVaris Daniels
72Jamel Johnson
WR21Roddy White
2Brian Hartline
3Ace Sanders
4Riley Cooper
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8A.J. Jenkins
9Austin Pettis
10Ryan Whalen
11Joe Morgan
12Devin Hester
13Jacoby Jones
14Onterio McCalebb
15Jaydon Mickens
16Nathan Palmer
17Griff Whalen
18Emory Blake
19Matt Hazel
20Jonathan Krause
21Kevin Smith
22R.J. Harris
23Ryan Broyles
24DeVier Posey
25Shakim Phillips
26Andre Debose
27Tandon Doss
28Mike Brown
29Aaron Dobson
30Andy Jones
31Mekale McKay
32Devante Davis
33Devon Wylie
34Jimmie Hunt
35Mike Williams
36Frankie Hammond
37Jay Lee
38James Butler
39Anthony Dable
40Paul McRoberts
41Isiah Ferguson
42Daniel Rodriguez
43A.J. Cruz
44Antwan Goodley
45Ryan Lankford
46Kadron Boone
47Reggie Bell
48DeAndre Carter
49Brandon Shippen
50Valdez Showers
51Amir Carlisle
52Phil Bates
53Milton Williams III
54Michael Preston
55Marcus Harris
56Clyde Gates
57Stephen Hill
58Saalim Hakim
59Juron Criner
60Tom Nelson
61Leonard Hankerson
62Trindon Holliday
63Chris King
64Kashif Moore
65Kenbrell Thompkins
66Michael Bennett
67Paul Browning
68Austin Willis
69Titus Davis
70Andre Davis
71Demetrius Wilson
72Josh Reese
73DiAndre Campbell
74Trevor Harman
75Durron Neal
76David Glidden
77Kieran Duncan
78Jarvis Turner
79T.J. Thorpe
80Marken Michel
81Christion Jones
82Levi Norwood
83Ed Williams
84Danny Anthrop
85Tevin Jones
WR31Marques Colston
2Chris Givens
3Riley Cooper
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Zach Sudfeld
5Dante Rosario
6Tony Moeaki
7Mickey Shuler
8Matt Spaeth
9Kyle Miller
10Andrew Quarless
11Ryan O'Malley
12Michael Cooper
13Beau Gardner
14Nic Jacobs
15E.J. Bibbs
16Bruce Miller
17Chase Ford
18Nick Kasa
19Chase Dixon
20Richard Gordon
21Brian Parker
22Orson Charles
23Rob Housler
24Connor Hamlett
25Casey Pierce
26Mike McFarland
27Thomas Duarte
28Henry Krieger-Coble
29Ryan Malleck
30Cameron Clear
31Justice Cunningham
32Steve Maneri
33David Paulson
34D.J. Williams
35Chase Coffman
36Chris Pantale
37Rob Blanchflower
38Jacob Maxwell
39Anthony Denham
40Jake Murphy
41Rory Anderson
42Ryan Taylor
43Konrad Reuland
44Brett Brackett
45Michael Egnew
46Adrien Robinson
47Brandon Barden
48Kevin Greene
49Gerell Robinson
50Jay Rome
51Kivon Cartwright
52Jake McGee
53John Peters
54Tim Semisch
55J.P. Holtz
56Bryce Williams
57Braxton Deaver
58M.J. McFarland
59Clayton Echard
60Jack Tabb
61Arthur Lynch
62Dan Light
63Jordan Thompson
LT1Tyson Chandler
2Kyle Roberts
3Takoby Cofield
4Dallas Thomas
5Micah Hatchie
6Jason Fox
7Rob Crisp
8Reid Fragel
9Colin Kelly
10Eugene Monroe
11Charles Brown
12Cameron Bradfield
13Andrew McDonald
14Cody Booth
15Justin Renfrow
16David Foucault
17Carter Bykowski
18David Hedelin
19Taylor Fallin
20Tyler Johnstone
21Matt Feiler
22John Weidenaar
23Vince Kowalski
24Lars Hanson
25Garry Williams
26Cameron Jefferson
27Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Jamil Douglas
3Cyril Richardson
4Mackenzy Bernadeau
5Josh James
6Antoine Everett
7Clay DeBord
8Edawn Coughman
9Martin Wallace
10Ben Heenan
11Austin Shepherd
12Jesse Davis
13Chris Watt
14Brian Folkerts
15Matthew Masifilo
16Lene Maiava
17Jamison Lalk
18Oni Omoile
19Al Bond
20Jake Bernstein
21Collin Rahrig
22Vi Teofilo
23Darren Keyton
24Arturo Uzdavinis
25Adrian Bellard
26Tanner Hawkinson
27Isiah Cage
28Alex Cooper
29Chris Barker
30Garrick Mayweather
31Kaleb Eulls
C1Fernando Velasco
2Jacques McClendon
3Drew Nowak
4Garth Gerhart
5Daniel Munyer
6Marcus Henry
7Jack Allen
8Dillon Day
9Manuel Ramirez
10Julian Vandervelde
11Mitchell Bell
12Josh LeRibeus
13Braxston Cave
14Robert Kugler
15Trevor Robinson
16James Stone
17Reese Dismukes
18Dillon Farrell
19Mike Matthews
20Ben Clarke
21Ross Burbank
22Barrett Jones
23Dalton Freeman
24Ian Silberman
25Brian De La Puente
26Quinton Schooley
RG1Jonathan Cooper
2Louis Vasquez
3Todd Herremans
4Garrett Gilkey
5Cyril Lemon
6Amini Silatolu
7Darrion Weems
8Geoff Schwartz
9Kitt O'Brien
10Jordan Devey
11Paul Fanaika
12Ryan Seymour
13Jared Smith
14Lawrence Okoye
15Will Pericak
16Leon Brown
17Ryker Mathews
18Boston Stiverson
19Zach Sterup
20Terran Vaughn
21Donovan Williams
22Karim Barton
23Brett Boyko
24Malcolm Bunche
25Adam Replogle
26Antoine McClain
27Trip Thurman
28Shahbaz Ahmed
29Kadeem Edwards
30Michael Liedtke
31Matt Rotheram
32Blake Muir
33Jarvis Harrison
34Mike McQueen
RT1Avery Young
2J'Marcus Webb
3Kevin Graf
4Erik Pears
5Tayo Fabuluje
6Keavon Milton
7Khalif Barnes
8Adrian Bellard
9Jeff Adams
10William Poehls
11Bryce Harris
12Mitchell Van Dyk
13John Kling
14Nick Ritcher
15Patrick Miller
16Kona Schwenke
17Lamar Holmes
18Luke Marquardt
19Zeth Ramsay
20Marquis Lucas
21Justin Murray
22Ryan Mack
23Torian White
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Blair Walsh
4Travis Coons
5Josh Brown
6Carey Spear
7Billy Cundiff
8Jaden Oberkrom
9Nick Rose
10Marshall Koehn
11John Lunsford
12Mike Meyer
13Andrew Furney
14Justin Manton
15Corey Acosta
16Ross Martin
17Ka'imi Fairbairn
18Giorgio Tavecchio
19Marshall Morgan
20Shaun Suisham
21Brandon Bogotay
22Zach Hocker
23Kyle Brindza
24Taylor Bertolet
25Brad Craddock
26Aldrick Rosas
27Devon Bell
28Shayne Graham
29Jonathan Brown
30Tom Obarski
31Ty Long
 

 