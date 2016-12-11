Player Page

Weather | Roster

Rex Ryan | DT

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (54) / 12/13/1962
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports "no decision" has been made on Rex Ryan’s fate.
This conflicts with earlier reports. Ryan isn't expected to keep his job, but it's possible the decision has been delayed with the Bills having an outside chance at the playoffs. Ryan is still likely coaching his final two games in Buffalo. The Bills view OC Anthony Lynn as a potential in-house replacement for Ryan. Dec 24 - 8:36 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Rex Ryan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2E.J. Manuel
3Cardale Jones
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Reggie Bush
4Jonathan Williams
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Reggie Bush
FB1Jerome Felton
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Marquise Goodwin
3Justin Hunter
WR21Robert Woods
2Brandon Tate
3Marcus Easley
WR31Marquise Goodwin
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Gerald Christian
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cyrus Kouandjio
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Ryan Groy
2Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
RT1Jordan Mills
2Seantrel Henderson
3Michael Ola
K1Dan Carpenter
 

 