Rex Ryan | DT Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (54) / 12/13/1962 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports "no decision" has been made on Rex Ryan’s fate. This conflicts with earlier reports. Ryan isn't expected to keep his job, but it's possible the decision has been delayed with the Bills having an outside chance at the playoffs. Ryan is still likely coaching his final two games in Buffalo. The Bills view OC Anthony Lynn as a potential in-house replacement for Ryan. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills are expected to move on from head coach Rex Ryan this offseason. Per Schefter, Ryan is "probably coaching his final games" in Buffalo and is already "aware of what's ahead." In other words, he's a sitting duck. The expectation all along was that Ryan would be given one last chance to guide Buffalo to the postseason after going 8-8 in his first year at the helm. Obviously he wasn't able to deliver on that. While Ryan appears to be headed for unemployment, the Bills are expected to retain GM Doug Whaley. Ryan has gone 14-15 during his two-year stay in Buffalo. Source: ESPN.com

The Buffalo News reports Bills owner Terry Pegula is opposed to the idea of firing Rex Ryan in-season. The report suggests Ryan will keep his job for the final three weeks, but his status following the season is considerably murkier. Ryan could certainly point to injuries, especially on offense, as a reason for his team arguably underperforming, but the Bills have once again been a mistake-filled and inconsistent squad this year. He will likely be shown the door on Black Monday. Source: Buffalo News