Dennis Allen | Center Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (46) / 9/22/1972 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Dolphins requested to interview Saints DC Dennis Allen for their head-coaching vacancy. A defensive assistant in New Orleans from 2006-2010, Allen became the Broncos' DC in 2011 and parlayed that into the Raiders' head-coaching job in 2012, lasting 36 games on the job and compiling an 8-28 record before getting fired after an 0-4 start in 2014. Allen was dealt Terrelle Pryor and Matt McGloin as his quarterbacks in Oakland, an obvious recipe for failure. He's since turned around a Saints defense that was the worst in history just a couple years ago under Steve Spagnuolo. Allen is only 46 years old and has steadily been rising the ranks again. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Saints retained Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator. This was a formality after Allen somewhat stabilized the Saints' nightmarishly bad defense down the stretch. He took over for Rob Ryan in mid-November. Allen has long been regarded as a bright football mind, but bombed out with the Raiders and will be dealing with major talent deficiencies in New Orleans.

Saints promoted defensive assistant Dennis Allen to defensive coordinator. He's replacing Rob Ryan, who was fired on Monday. Allen failed miserably as the Raiders' head coach from 2012 through part of 2014 before getting canned, but had previously been a sharp defensive mind as the Broncos' defensive coordinator. Before coaching the Broncos' defense, Allen was a defensive assistant for the Saint from 2006-2010. He has a lot of work ahead of him. Source: Chris Mortensen on Twitter