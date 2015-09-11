Player Page

Mike Tomlin | DT

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 215
College: Texas A&M
Latest News

Recent News

Steelers signed HC Mike Tomlin to a contract extension.
Tomlin had two years tacked on to his deal, which now runs through 2020. Now entering his 11th season as head coach, Tomlin has led Pittsburgh to five AFC North crowns and two Super Bowl appearances with his lone title coming in 2008. He ranks sixth among active coaches with 103 career victories. Aug 4 - 4:03 PM
Source: Gerry Dulac on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Josh Dobbs
4Bart Houston
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3Knile Davis
4Fitzgerald Toussaint
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3JuJu Smith-Schuster
4Cobi Hamilton
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Martavis Bryant
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Justin Hunter
5DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2David Johnson
3Xavier Grimble
4Phazahn Odom
5Jake McGee
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Matt Feiler
3Jake Rodgers
LG1Ramon Foster
2Jerald Hawkins
3B.J. Finney
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2Mike Matthews
3Ethan Cooper
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
3Brian Mihalik
4Keavon Milton
K1Chris Boswell
 

 