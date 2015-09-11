Mike Tomlin | DT

Tomlin had two years tacked on to his deal, which now runs through 2020. Now entering his 11th season as head coach, Tomlin has led Pittsburgh to five AFC North crowns and two Super Bowl appearances with his lone title coming in 2008. He ranks sixth among active coaches with 103 career victories.

It reportedly happened as the Steelers were heading back to the locker room at halftime of Thursday night's opener. Daniel allegedly kicked a fan in the back of the leg and yelled at him before half. Authorities were waiting for Daniel at the coaching booth after half. Daniel is the latest assistant to be looked at for assault after Bills OL coach Aaron Kromer and Browns OL coach Andy Moeller.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was furious about the Steelers' headset issues in Pittsburgh's Week 1 loss in New England.

"We were listening to the Patriots' radio broadcast for the majority of the first half on our headsets, coach to coach," Tomlin said, before adding that's "always the case" in New England. Although Tomlin appears to suspect something nefarious, Bill Belichick said the Pats were also having issues. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the NFL has blamed the issue on a "stadium power infrastructure issue, which was exacerbated by the inclement weather." The media will try to turn this into a scandal, but it doesn't seem like there's anything there.