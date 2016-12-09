Mike McCoy | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
Week 17 NFL Chat
Dec 30
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Jordan Reed expected to play Week 17
Bruce Arians says he will be back in 2017
Report: Bills HC job is Anthony Lynn's to lose
Dolphins DC Vance Joseph on Denver's radar
Report: Jets ready to move on from Chan Gailey
Bears expected to retain coach John Fox
Chargers will meet with Mike McCoy on Friday
Gus Bradley and Anthony Lynn a package deal
All three QBs will play for Cowboys Sunday
Schefter: Coaches fear 'change coming' in Indy
Spencer Ware (ribs) 'hopeful' to play Sunday
Report: Gary Kubiak expected to retire
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Russell Westbrook drops 16th trip-dub of year
Enes Kanter scores 23 points in 25 minutes
Rudy Gobert scores 18 points with 13 boards
George Hill is now in the concussion protocol
Line of the Year: James Harden drops 53-16-17
Freak Out: Giannis Antetokounmpo goes off
Jabari Parker scores 27 points in win at CHI
Malcolm Brogdon posts a triple-double in win
Alex Abrines evaluated for a concussion
Jordan McRae scores season-high 20 points
Rajon Rondo gets a DNP-CD on Saturday
Carmelo Anthony (left knee) will not return
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
Chris Kreider gets 1st hat trick of season
James Reimer almost perfect in win over Stars
Malkin takes points lead in win over Habs
Penguins activate Letang for Saturday vs Habs
Ovechkin stays hot, lifts scoring streak to 3
Kruger week-to-week with upper body injury
Marko Dano to miss eight weeks with LBI
Rangers return net to Henrik Lundqvist vs COL
Jaroslav Halak assigned to AHL Bridgeport
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
Dalvin Cook announces he is turning pro
UTEP RB Aaron Jones to enter the NFL draft
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Gray leads the way with hat-trick
Slimani heads Leicester past West Ham
Defoe the only consolation for Sunderland
Robson-Kanu stars in West Brom win
West Ham defeated at Leicester on NYE
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Jeff Cumberland
(TE)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Ronnie Brown
(RB)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Stevie Johnson
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike McCoy | Center
Team:
San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 4/1/1972
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 204
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports Chargers president of football operations John Spanos and GM Tom Telesco will meet with coach Mike McCoy on Friday.
Pelissero reports the meeting will be "to discuss 2017." Both the timing and subject of the meeting is curious considering most reporters expect McCoy to (rightfully) be let go after the season. This meeting at the very least suggests McCoy will not get his walking papers on black Monday, and perhaps he can survive yet another disappointing season. Heading in Week 17, McCoy is 27-36 with one playoff appearance in four seasons with the Chargers while working with a Hall-of-Fame quarterback.
Jan 1 - 8:49 AM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Chargers GM Tom Telesco declined to say if coach Mike McCoy will be back next season.
"We're not looking toward 2017 yet," Telesco said. "We've had some tough games that we've lost. Mike has kept this team together. So there's some good things, but the other side is we've got seven losses with four games to go, which is where nobody wants to be." McCoy signed a one-year extension in January to avoid lame-duck status. He's on the hot seat after losing three of his last five games. The Chargers offense has rebounded under McCoy this year but their defense and fourth quarter collapses have remained a big part of their struggles. McCoy (.450 winning percentage) may need to win out to avoid being fired.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 06:39:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
The Union-Tribune San Diego's Kevin Acee believes the Chargers should fire coach Mike McCoy.
Now 23-29 as Bolts coach, McCoy's team has suffered a series of hard-to-believe collapses over the season's first four games. Each of the 1-3 Chargers' losses have come after the team led in the fourth quarter, with two of the meltdowns coughing up 13-point leads. No other team in the league has surrendered a 13-point fourth quarter lead this season. All the choking has come on the heels of a 2015 that featured one stupefying loss after another. McCoy appears poised to keep his job for Week 5, but his seat is white hot.
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 02:38:00 PM
Source:
Union-Tribune San Diego
The Chargers are reportedly open to trading the No. 3 overall pick.
Teams have been slightly gunshy about trading up since Washington's RG3 debacle a few years ago, but it shouldn't be too hard for the Bolts to drum up interest. No. 3 would be a good spot for a quarterback-needy team to move up for Carson Wentz or Jared Goff. If the Chargers stay put, they should be eyeing offensive linemen and linemen, or perhaps Florida State DB Jalen Ramsey.
Sun, Feb 28, 2016 11:19:00 AM
Source:
Union-Tribune San Diego
Chargers will meet with Mike McCoy on Friday
Jan 1 - 8:49 AM
Chargers not committed to McCoy beyond 2016
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 06:39:00 PM
Acee: Time for the Bolts to fire Mike McCoy
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 02:38:00 PM
Chargers open to trading the third pick
Sun, Feb 28, 2016 11:19:00 AM
More Mike McCoy Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4370)
2
L. Bell
PIT
(4008)
3
E. Elliott
DAL
(3943)
4
T. Rawls
SEA
(3819)
5
T. Riddick
DET
(3637)
6
S. Ware
KC
(3599)
7
D. Martin
TB
(3536)
8
L. Miller
HOU
(3439)
9
M. Gordon
SD
(3217)
10
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3140)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
Sidelined
Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) is out for Week 17 against the Chiefs.
To quote Ron Burgundy, that escalated quickly. It looked like Gordon was on track to play this week after putting in two limited practices but was downgraded to DNP on Friday and consequently ruled out for Sunday's finale. He'll finish the year just three yards shy of 1,000. Gordon enjoyed a tremendous bounce-back season after struggling mightily as a rookie in 2015. He'll be a borderline first-rounder in fantasy drafts next summer. Ronnie Hillman and Andre Williams will carry the rock in his absence in Week 17.
Dec 30
2
Ronnie Hillman
3
Andre Williams
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Travis Benjamin
2
Jeremy Butler
WR2
1
Dontrelle Inman
2
Tyrell Williams
3
Geremy Davis
WR3
1
Tyrell Williams
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
King Dunlap
Sidelined
The Chargers may be without three offensive line starters for Sunday's game versus New Orleans.
Chargers LT King Dunlap (migraines) has been ruled out, while RT Joe Barksdale (foot) and LG Orlando Franklin (back) are listed as questionable. Barksdale did not practice on Friday, a typically ominous sign. Franklin did get in a limited session. Melvin Gordon has a dream matchup against the Saints in Week 4, but he may have to overcome a significantly short-handed offensive line.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Gordon is an interesting GPP fade in what appears to be a dream match-up. Gordon really struggled in his first game as the workhorse back (16 carries for 35 yards and a TD). You could help yourself by pivoting up to guys like Le'Veon Bell, Lamar Miller or Ezekiel Elliot.
Sep 30
2
Chris Hairston
Sidelined
Chargers OT Chris Hairston exited Week 4 against the Saints with a groin injury.
He left in the second quarter and never returned. Hairston was filling in for King Dunlap at left tackle. RT Joe Barksdale swapped sides after Hairston exited.
Oct 2
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
Sidelined
Chargers LG Orlando Franklin suffered a concussion in Week 9.
His status for Week 10 is uncertain. Franklin also suffered a concussion last December. As the Chargers have a bye in Week 11, it might make the most sense for the Chargers to hold their left guard out through the off week.
Nov 6
2
Kenny Wiggins
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
Questionable
Chargers RG D.J. Fluker (foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Fluker had a scare when he suffered a foot injury last month but obviously he's in no danger of missing Week 1. The 25-year-old is hoping for a bounce-back year after grading 68th out of 82 qualified guards on PFF last season.
Sep 7
2
Spencer Pulley
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
K
1
Josh Lambo
Headlines
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Evan Silva analyzes the Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in every Week 17 game.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
»
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
»
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
»
Week 17 NFL Chat
Dec 30
»
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
NFL Headlines
»
Rob Kelley (knee) expected to play Week 17
»
Report: Jordan Reed expected to play Week 17
»
Bruce Arians says he will be back in 2017
»
Report: Bills HC job is Anthony Lynn's to lose
»
Dolphins DC Vance Joseph on Denver's radar
»
Report: Jets ready to move on from Chan Gailey
»
Bears expected to retain coach John Fox
»
Chargers will meet with Mike McCoy on Friday
»
Gus Bradley and Anthony Lynn a package deal
»
All three QBs will play for Cowboys Sunday
»
Schefter: Coaches fear 'change coming' in Indy
»
Spencer Ware (ribs) 'hopeful' to play Sunday
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved