Mike McCoy | Center Team: San Diego Chargers Age / DOB: (44) / 4/1/1972 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 204

Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports Chargers president of football operations John Spanos and GM Tom Telesco will meet with coach Mike McCoy on Friday. Pelissero reports the meeting will be "to discuss 2017." Both the timing and subject of the meeting is curious considering most reporters expect McCoy to (rightfully) be let go after the season. This meeting at the very least suggests McCoy will not get his walking papers on black Monday, and perhaps he can survive yet another disappointing season. Heading in Week 17, McCoy is 27-36 with one playoff appearance in four seasons with the Chargers while working with a Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Chargers GM Tom Telesco declined to say if coach Mike McCoy will be back next season. "We're not looking toward 2017 yet," Telesco said. "We've had some tough games that we've lost. Mike has kept this team together. So there's some good things, but the other side is we've got seven losses with four games to go, which is where nobody wants to be." McCoy signed a one-year extension in January to avoid lame-duck status. He's on the hot seat after losing three of his last five games. The Chargers offense has rebounded under McCoy this year but their defense and fourth quarter collapses have remained a big part of their struggles. McCoy (.450 winning percentage) may need to win out to avoid being fired. Source: ESPN

The Union-Tribune San Diego's Kevin Acee believes the Chargers should fire coach Mike McCoy. Now 23-29 as Bolts coach, McCoy's team has suffered a series of hard-to-believe collapses over the season's first four games. Each of the 1-3 Chargers' losses have come after the team led in the fourth quarter, with two of the meltdowns coughing up 13-point leads. No other team in the league has surrendered a 13-point fourth quarter lead this season. All the choking has come on the heels of a 2015 that featured one stupefying loss after another. McCoy appears poised to keep his job for Week 5, but his seat is white hot. Source: Union-Tribune San Diego