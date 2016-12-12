Player Page

Jeff Fisher | Center

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (59) / 2/25/1958
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 188
According to Arizona Sports' Mike Jurecki, ex-Rams coach Jeff Fisher wants to get back into the NFL in 2018 and "could be eyeing" the Bears, Browns, and Colts' jobs if they open.
The Ringer's Mike Lombardi recently advised not to rule out Fisher getting another shot due to having a "lot of contacts" around the league and in the NFL offices. Fisher played and coached for the Bears back in the 1980s. But after his disaster run with the Rams and now seeing Sean McVay turn it around in just one season, it would be near impossible to sell a fan base on Fisher. Dec 20 - 11:09 AM
Source: Mike Jurecki on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Josh Johnson
6Luke McCown
7Ryan Lindley
8Kellen Moore
9G.J. Kinne
10Charlie Whitehurst
11Dylan Thompson
12Matt McGloin
13Johnny Manziel
14Aaron Murray
15Brad Kaaya
16Jerrod Johnson
17Thad Lewis
18Matt Simms
19Bryan Bennett
20Garrett Grayson
21Nick Mullens
22Brad Sorensen
23Tim Tebow
24Ryan Williams
25Dan Orlovsky
26Seth Lobato
27Trevor Knight
28Jerry Lovelocke
29Ryan Nassib
30Keith Wenning
31Chandler Harnish
32Chase Rettig
33Austin Trainor
34Pat Devlin
35Matt Blanchard
36Dan LeFevour
37McLeod Bethel-Thompson
38Dane Evans
39Stephen Morris
40Zach Mettenberger
41Sefo Liufau
42Bart Houston
43David Olson
44Cody Fajardo
45Shane Carden
46Griffin Neal
47Marquise Williams
48Max Wittek
49Joe Licata
50R.J. Archer
51Sean Renfree
52Dalyn Williams
53Eli Jenkins
54Jake Waters
55Wes Lunt
RB1James Starks
2Rashad Jennings
3Joseph Randle
4Chris Johnson
5Toby Gerhart
6Khiry Robinson
7Aaron Green
8Joique Bell
9Dominique Williams
10LaMichael James
11Alonzo Harris
12Joe Banyard
13Karlos Williams
14Terrell Watson
15Tim Hightower
16Ronnie Hillman
17Bobby Rainey
18Marcus Murphy
19Jordan Johnson
20Brandon Burks
21Khalfani Muhammad
22Terrell Newby
23Jahad Thomas
24C.J. Spiller
25Darren McFadden
26Brandon Ross
27Cedric O'Neal
28Storm Johnson
29Darrin Reaves
30Josh Harris
31Anthony Dixon
32Zac Stacy
33Troymaine Pope
34B.J. Daniels
35DuJuan Harris
36Matt Asiata
37Isaiah Pead
38Dan Herron
39Jahwan Edwards
40Ross Scheuerman
41Kenneth Harper
42Jawon Chisholm
43Zac Brooks
44Jerome Smith
45George Atkinson III
46Brandon Brown-Dukes
47Jalen Simmons
48LaVance Taylor
49Keshawn Hill
50Shaun Draughn
51Michael Dyer
52Jeremy Stewart
53William Stanback
54Glenn Winston
55Brandon Wilds
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Tim Hightower
3Chris Johnson
4Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2Rashad Jennings
3James Starks
FB1Andrew Bonnet
2Cory Harkey
3Joe Don Duncan
4Ryan Mueller
5Henry Hynoski
6James Casey
7Darrel Young
8Erik Lorig
9Will Johnson
10Emil Igwenagu
11Jorvorskie Lane
12Lorenzo Taliaferro
13Jalston Fowler
14Julian Howsare
15Brandon Cottom
16Paul Lasike
17Austin Johnson
18Chris Swain
19Tyler Renew
20Blake Renaud
21Devon Johnson
22Quayvon Hicks
23Joe Kerridge
24Alstevis Squirewell
25Marquez Williams
26Freddie Stevenson
27Tyler McCloskey
28Anthony Firkser
29Joe Bacci
30Joey Iosefa
31Kiero Small
32J.C. Copeland
33Zach Boren
34John Conner
35Brad Smelley
36Trey Millard
37Nikita Whitlock
38Sam Bergen
39Kyle Coleman
40Patrick Skov
41Jordan Campbell
42Juwan Thompson
43Glenn Gronkowski
44Will Ratelle
45Soma Vainuku
46Darrin Laufasa
47John Robinson-Woodgett
48Zach Laskey
49Malcolm Johnson
50Sione Houma
51Tim Cook
52Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Jeremy Kerley
5Keith Mumphery
6Marcus Easley
7Jerome Simpson
8Douglas McNeil
9Hakeem Nicks
10Jacoby Ford
11Josh Morgan
12Tyler Davis
13Eddie Royal
14Stevie Johnson
15Andy Jones
16Corey Brown
17Kyle Prater
18Greg Little
19Kris Durham
20Dwayne Bowe
21James Jones
22Corey Fuller
23Jared Abbrederis
24Keenan Reynolds
25Devin Lucien
26Greg Ward Jr.
27Preston Parker
28DeAndre Reaves
29Kain Colter
30Miles Austin
31Greg Salas
32Josh Huff
33Tre McBride
34Dres Anderson
35Jordan Williams
36Ed Eagan
37Shane Wynn
38Jordan Leslie
39Marlon Brown
40Armon Binns
41Carlton Mitchell
42Reggie Dunn
43Ben Edwards
44Nick Harwell
45Carlton Agudosi
46Mitch Mathews
47Jared Dangerfield
48Tevaun Smith
49Shaq Evans
50Kevin Norwood
51Solomon Patton
52Marquess Wilson
53Josh Lenz
54Uzoma Nwachukwu
55Eric Rogers
56Damian Williams
57Damaris Johnson
58Joshua Stangby
59Jaxon Shipley
60Andrew Turzilli
61Isaac Fruechte
62Zach D'Orazio
63Kenzel Doe
64Keyarris Garrett
65Jonathan Krause
66Robert Herron
67Dezmin Lewis
68Ricky Collins
69Nate Washington
70Tevin Jones
71Michael Rector
72Kenny Cook
73Issac Blakeney
74Tevin Reese
75David Porter
76L'Damian Washington
77Duke Williams
78Ryan Spadola
79Corey Washington
80Brandon Shippen
81Josh Harper
82Rasheed Bailey
83Donatella Luckett
84Devin Street
85Travis Labhart
86Tyler Murphy
87Marquez Clark
88Chandler Worthy
89Jarrett Boykin
90Lance Lewis
91Joseph Anderson
92Marlon Moore
93Josh Stewart
94Dennis Parks
95Quinshad Davis
96Rashaun Simonise
97Reece Horn
98Ishmael Zamora
99Alonzo Russell
100Robert Wheelwright
101Shaq Hill
102Jeff Beathard
103Ezell Ruffin
104DaVaris Daniels
105Tyler McDonald
106Javontee Herndon
107Aaron Dobson
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Ace Sanders
4Riley Cooper
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8Rod Streater
9A.J. Jenkins
10Chris Matthews
11Ryan Broyles
12Ryan Whalen
13Joe Morgan
14Jacoby Jones
15Austin Pettis
16Victor Cruz
17Chris Harper
18Donteea Dye
19Daniel Braverman
20Nathan Palmer
21Onterio McCalebb
22Kevin Smith
23Dorial Green-Beckham
24R.J. Harris
25Kenbrell Thompkins
26Emory Blake
27Darius Jennings
28Wendall Williams
29Jordan Payton
30Da'Ron Brown
31DeVier Posey
32Tandon Doss
33Shakim Phillips
34Andre Debose
35Mike Brown
36Jimmie Hunt
37Devon Wylie
38Mike Williams
39Jay Lee
40Frankie Hammond
41Keshawn Martin
42Devante Davis
43K.J. Maye
44Marcus Leak
45Jake Lampman
46Chris Brown
47Rodney Adams
48Noel Thomas
49Mose Frazier
50Daniel Rodriguez
51A.J. Cruz
52James Butler
53Kenny Lawler
54Anthony Dable
55Isiah Ferguson
56Myles White
57Kadron Boone
58Ryan Lankford
59Rannell Hall
60Titus Davis
61Jerome Lane
62Amir Carlisle
63Reggie Bell
64Phil Bates
65Milton Williams III
66Paul Turner
67Valdez Showers
68Seantavius Jones
69Michael Preston
70Clyde Gates
71Jeremy Ross
72Marcus Harris
73T.J. Graham
74Saalim Hakim
75Griff Whalen
76Kashif Moore
77Josh Boyce
78Juron Criner
79Stephen Hill
80Tom Nelson
81Leonard Hankerson
82Rodney Smith
83James Quick
84Chris King
85Trindon Holliday
86Josh Magee
87Andre Davis
88Demetrius Wilson
89Josh Reese
90DiAndre Campbell
91Trevor Harman
92Paul Browning
93Austin Willis
94Michael Bennett
95Durron Neal
96David Glidden
97Kieran Duncan
98Jarvis Turner
99T.J. Thorpe
100Mitchell Paige
101Bug Howard
102Tim Patrick
103Trey Griffey
104Michael Clark
105Reggie Diggs
106Moritz Bohringer
107Levi Norwood
108Ed Williams
109Danny Anthrop
110Marken Michel
111Christion Jones
WR31Marques Colston
2Jeremy Kerley
3Chris Givens
4Riley Cooper
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Craig Stevens
4Scott Chandler
5Tony Moeaki
6Ladarius Green
7Zach Sudfeld
8Dante Rosario
9Brandon Bostick
10Andrew Quarless
11Kyle Miller
12Blake Annen
13Scott Simonson
14Matt Spaeth
15Bruce Miller
16Wes Saxton
17Beau Gardner
18Jace Amaro
19Mickey Shuler
20Henry Krieger-Coble
21Michael Cooper
22Gavin Escobar
23Nic Jacobs
24Chase Ford
25Dominique Jones
26Richard Gordon
27Chase Dixon
28Nick Kasa
29Marcus Lucas
30Tyrone Swoopes
31Evan Baylis
32J.P. Holtz
33Casey Pierce
34Mike McFarland
35Eric Wallace
36Beau Sandland
37Aaron Peck
38D.J. Williams
39Chase Coffman
40David Johnson
41Rob Blanchflower
42Jacob Maxwell
43Asante Cleveland
44Anthony Denham
45Rashaun Allen
46David Paulson
47Larry Donnell
48Cooper Helfet
49Hakeem Valles
50Mason Schreck
51Cameron Clear
52Steve Maneri
53Justice Cunningham
54Gerell Robinson
55Kevin Greene
56Robert Tonyan Jr.
57Nick Truesdell
58Chris Gragg
59Jake Stoneburner
60Brandon Barden
61Jake Murphy
62Rory Anderson
63Gannon Sinclair
64Adrien Robinson
65Chris Pantale
66Ryan Taylor
67Konrad Reuland
68Brett Brackett
69Michael Egnew
70Clayton Echard
71Taylor McNamara
72Jay Rome
73Kivon Cartwright
74John Peters
75Tevin Westbrook
76Braxton Deaver
77M.J. McFarland
78Adam Zaruba
79Keith Towbridge
80Rob Housler
81Dan Light
82Arthur Lynch
83Jordan Thompson
84Jack Tabb
LT1Tyson Chandler
2Terry Poole
3Jordan Rigsbee
4Landon Lechler
5Chris Bordelon
6King Dunlap
7Eugene Monroe
8Charles Brown
9Cameron Bradfield
10Reid Fragel
11Michael Bowie
12Carter Bykowski
13Kevin Graf
14Blaine Clausell
15Rob Crisp
16Fahn Cooper
17Avery Young
18Pace Murphy
19Justin Senior
20Darrell Brown
21Javarius Leamon
22Micah Hatchie
23Jason Fox
24Kyle Roberts
25Michael Oher
26Taylor Hart
27Takoby Cofield
28Robert Myers
29Jah Reid
30Vince Kowalski
31Jake Rodgers
32John Weidenaar
33Taylor Fallin
34David Hedelin
35Wil Freeman
36Collin Buchanan
37Jonathan McLaughlin
38Cody Booth
39Justin Renfrow
40David Foucault
41Andrew McDonald
42Larson Graham
43Chauncey Briggs
44Roubbens Joseph
45Tyrus Thompson
46Lars Hanson
47Garry Williams
48John Kling
49Jordan Swindle
50Donald Hawkins
51Arturo Uzdavinis
52Jerry Ugokwe
53Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Tim Lelito
3Mackenzy Bernadeau
4Cyril Richardson
5Jake Simonich
6Jarell Broxton
7Sam Brenner
8Dallas Thomas
9Edawn Coughman
10Ryan Seymour
11Brandon Thomas
12David Arkin
13Ben Heenan
14Antoine Everett
15Sebastian Tretola
16Oni Omoile
17Isaiah Williams
18Cameron Jefferson
19Jeff Adams
20Tanner Hawkinson
21Adrian Bellard
22Dustin Stanton
23Lene Maiava
24Jamison Lalk
25Marquis Lucas
26Austin Shepherd
27Al Bond
28Brian Folkerts
29Matthew Masifilo
30Josh Allen
31Ronald Patrick
32Darren Keyton
33Collin Rahrig
34Jake Bernstein
35Vi Teofilo
36Zach Voytek
37Kitt O'Brien
38Anthony Fabiano
39Alex Kozan
40Alex Cooper
41Garrick Mayweather
42Nila Kasitati
43Greg Pyke
44Richard Levy
45Freddie Tagaloa
46Pearce Slater
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Nick Mangold
3Gino Gradkowski
4Khaled Holmes
5Mitchell Bell
6Manuel Ramirez
7Julian Vandervelde
8Jack Allen
9Kofi Amichia
10Cornelius Edison
11Marcus Henry
12Jacob Flores
13Fernando Velasco
14Jacques McClendon
15Drew Nowak
16Garth Gerhart
17Barrett Jones
18Dalton Freeman
19Patrick Lewis
20Karim Barton
21Gabe Ikard
22Ben Clarke
23Ross Burbank
24Brian De La Puente
25Lucas Crowley
26Reese Dismukes
27Dillon Farrell
28Taylor Boggs
29James Stone
30Ben Gottschalk
31Robert Kugler
32Braxston Cave
33Quinton Schooley
34Mark Spelman
35Erik Austell
36Tyler Orlosky
RG1Louis Vasquez
2Todd Herremans
3Garrett Gilkey
4Geoff Schwartz
5Andrew Tiller
6Ethan Cooper
7Cyril Lemon
8Robert Myers
9Craig Watts
10Darrion Weems
11Kraig Urbik
12Paul Fanaika
13Chris Scott
14Mike Matthews
15Hugh Thornton
16Jared Smith
17Tre' Jackson
18Josue Matias
19Leon Brown
20Clay DeBord
21Darrell Williams, Jr.
22Chase Farris
23Alvin Bailey
24Adam Replogle
25Jarrod Pughsley
26Ryker Mathews
27Boston Stiverson
28Terran Vaughn
29Donovan Williams
30Jessamen Dunker
31Tony Hills
32Antoine McClain
33Tyler Johnstone
34Mitchell Kirsch
35Trip Thurman
36Darrell Greene
37Kareem Are
38Ruben Carter
39Shahbaz Ahmed
40Jarvis Harrison
41Matt Rotheram
42Donavon Clark
43Chris Muller
44Kent Perkins
45Chris Barker
46Mike McQueen
47Thomas Evans
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Dieugot Joseph
3Ian Silberman
4Korren Kirven
5Erik Pears
6Tayo Fabuluje
7Stephane Nembot
8Mitchell Van Dyk
9Sebastian Vollmer
10Bryce Harris
11Adrian Bellard
12Nick Ritcher
13Patrick Miller
14Norman Price
15Darryl Baldwin
16Givens Price
17Isiah Cage
18Robert Leff
19Isaiah Battle
20Zeth Ramsay
21Justin Murray
22Kevin Bowen
23Josh James
24Ryan Mack
25Torian White
26Brad Seaton
27Lamar Holmes
28Michael Williams
29Luke Marquardt
30Martin Wallace
31Colin Kelly
32Pierce Burton
33Kona Schwenke
34Andrew Lauderdale
35Keavon Milton
36Laurence Gibson
37Jonah Pirsig
38Nick Becton
39Andreas Knappe
K1Travis Coons
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Nick Folk
5Jason Myers
6Younghoe Koo
7Andy Phillips
8Jordan Gay
9Zach Hocker
10Kyle Brindza
11Taylor Bertolet
12Brad Craddock
13Devon Bell
14Brandon Bogotay
15Shayne Graham
16Shaun Suisham
17Mike Meyer
18Ross Martin
19Marshall Morgan
20Andrew Furney
21Corey Acosta
22Justin Manton
23John Lunsford
24Marshall Koehn
25Carey Spear
26Billy Cundiff
27Jaden Oberkrom
28Ty Long
29Tom Obarski
30Jonathan Brown
31Brett Maher
 

 