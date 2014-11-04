Player Page

Weather | Roster

Greg Schiano | DT

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (51) / 6/1/1966
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NBC Sports' Gary Tanguay reports the Patriots are expected to interview Greg Schiano for their defensive coordinator vacancy after the season.
Incumbent DC Matt Patricia will be the Lions' head coach, and highly-regarded LBs coach Brian Flores may not be ready for coordinator duties. Schiano is currently Urban Meyer's defensive coordinator at Ohio State, and remains well thought of in the coaching community. He has a long history with Bill Belichick. Feb 1 - 10:53 PM
Source: Gary Tanguay on Twitter
More Greg Schiano Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Robert Griffin III
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Luke McCown
6Ryan Lindley
7G.J. Kinne
8Matt McGloin
9Johnny Manziel
10Charlie Whitehurst
11Aaron Murray
12Dylan Thompson
13Jerrod Johnson
14Bryan Bennett
15Thad Lewis
16Matt Simms
17Brad Sorensen
18Seth Lobato
19Tim Tebow
20Ryan Williams
21Dan Orlovsky
22Austin Trainor
23Pat Devlin
24Matt Blanchard
25Dan LeFevour
26McLeod Bethel-Thompson
27Keith Wenning
28Trevor Knight
29Chandler Harnish
30Chase Rettig
31Jerry Lovelocke
32Ryan Nassib
33Cody Fajardo
34Shane Carden
35Griffin Neal
36Marquise Williams
37Max Wittek
38Joe Licata
39Sefo Liufau
40Bart Houston
41David Olson
42R.J. Archer
43Zach Mettenberger
44Sean Renfree
45Dane Evans
46Eli Jenkins
47Dalyn Williams
48Jake Waters
49Wes Lunt
RB1Rashad Jennings
2James Starks
3Chris Johnson
4Joseph Randle
5Khiry Robinson
6Toby Gerhart
7Karlos Williams
8LaMichael James
9Alonzo Harris
10Joe Banyard
11Tim Hightower
12Joique Bell
13Dominique Williams
14Ronnie Hillman
15Bobby Rainey
16Jordan Johnson
17Darren McFadden
18Brandon Burks
19Terrell Newby
20Anthony Dixon
21Storm Johnson
22Darrin Reaves
23Zac Stacy
24Josh Harris
25Brandon Ross
26Cedric O'Neal
27Brandon Brown-Dukes
28Jahwan Edwards
29Ross Scheuerman
30Kenneth Harper
31Jawon Chisholm
32Zac Brooks
33B.J. Daniels
34Jerome Smith
35DuJuan Harris
36Matt Asiata
37Isaiah Pead
38Dan Herron
39Michael Dyer
40Shaun Draughn
41Jeremy Stewart
42William Stanback
43Glenn Winston
44LaVance Taylor
45Keshawn Hill
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Tim Hightower
3Chris Johnson
4Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2Rashad Jennings
3James Starks
FB1Cory Harkey
2Ryan Mueller
3Joe Don Duncan
4Andrew Bonnet
5Henry Hynoski
6James Casey
7Darrel Young
8Erik Lorig
9Will Johnson
10Emil Igwenagu
11Jorvorskie Lane
12Lorenzo Taliaferro
13Julian Howsare
14Brandon Cottom
15Paul Lasike
16Blake Renaud
17Devon Johnson
18Quayvon Hicks
19Alstevis Squirewell
20Freddie Stevenson
21Tyler McCloskey
22Joe Bacci
23Kiero Small
24J.C. Copeland
25Joey Iosefa
26Zach Boren
27John Conner
28Sam Bergen
29Trey Millard
30Brad Smelley
31Chris Swain
32Tyler Renew
33Nikita Whitlock
34Kyle Coleman
35Will Ratelle
36Soma Vainuku
37Darrin Laufasa
38Glenn Gronkowski
39Patrick Skov
40Juwan Thompson
41Jordan Campbell
42John Robinson-Woodgett
43Sione Houma
44Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Jeremy Kerley
5Keith Mumphery
6Jerome Simpson
7Marcus Easley
8Douglas McNeil
9Tyler Davis
10Jacoby Ford
11Josh Morgan
12Hakeem Nicks
13Eddie Royal
14Stevie Johnson
15DeAndre Reaves
16Corey Brown
17Jared Abbrederis
18Greg Little
19Kris Durham
20Corey Fuller
21Dwayne Bowe
22James Jones
23Preston Parker
24Kyle Prater
25Keenan Reynolds
26Greg Ward Jr.
27Kain Colter
28Miles Austin
29Greg Salas
30Jordan Williams
31Ed Eagan
32Armon Binns
33Marlon Brown
34Carlton Mitchell
35Andrew Turzilli
36Isaac Fruechte
37Zach D'Orazio
38Kenzel Doe
39Keyarris Garrett
40Mitch Mathews
41Jared Dangerfield
42Larry Pinkard
43Joshua Stangby
44Ricky Collins
45Jaxon Shipley
46Nate Washington
47Damian Williams
48Josh Lenz
49Uzoma Nwachukwu
50Eric Rogers
51Damaris Johnson
52Shaq Evans
53Solomon Patton
54Robert Herron
55Jonathan Krause
56Dezmin Lewis
57Reggie Dunn
58Ben Edwards
59Nick Harwell
60Tevin Jones
61Michael Rector
62Tevin Reese
63Kenny Cook
64Issac Blakeney
65Corey Washington
66L'Damian Washington
67Duke Williams
68David Porter
69Ryan Spadola
70Jeff Beathard
71Ezell Ruffin
72Donatella Luckett
73Travis Labhart
74Devin Street
75Jarrett Boykin
76Lance Lewis
77Joseph Anderson
78Josh Stewart
79Marlon Moore
80Tyler Murphy
81Marquez Clark
82Josh Harper
83Chandler Worthy
84Alonzo Russell
85Dennis Parks
86Quinshad Davis
87Rashaun Simonise
88Reece Horn
89Ishmael Zamora
90Robert Wheelwright
91Shaq Hill
92DaVaris Daniels
93Javontee Herndon
94Tyler McDonald
95Aaron Dobson
96Josh Huff
WR21Roddy White
2Brian Hartline
3Ace Sanders
4Riley Cooper
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8A.J. Jenkins
9Kevin Smith
10Dorial Green-Beckham
11R.J. Harris
12Kenbrell Thompkins
13Emory Blake
14Jordan Payton
15Wendall Williams
16Ryan Whalen
17Joe Morgan
18Austin Pettis
19Chris Matthews
20Ryan Broyles
21Jacoby Jones
22Chris Harper
23Donteea Dye
24Victor Cruz
25Onterio McCalebb
26Nathan Palmer
27Andre Debose
28Mike Brown
29Da'Ron Brown
30DeVier Posey
31Tandon Doss
32Shakim Phillips
33Mike Williams
34Jay Lee
35Marcus Leak
36Keshawn Martin
37Devante Davis
38K.J. Maye
39Frankie Hammond
40Jimmie Hunt
41Devon Wylie
42Reggie Bell
43Amir Carlisle
44Phil Bates
45Milton Williams III
46Michael Preston
47Valdez Showers
48Jerome Lane
49Noel Thomas
50Clyde Gates
51Jeremy Ross
52Marcus Harris
53Chris Brown
54James Butler
55Kenny Lawler
56Anthony Dable
57Myles White
58Kadron Boone
59Ryan Lankford
60Isiah Ferguson
61Daniel Rodriguez
62A.J. Cruz
63Rannell Hall
64Titus Davis
65T.J. Graham
66Saalim Hakim
67Griff Whalen
68Kashif Moore
69Josh Boyce
70Juron Criner
71Stephen Hill
72Andre Davis
73Demetrius Wilson
74Josh Reese
75DiAndre Campbell
76Trevor Harman
77Michael Bennett
78Paul Browning
79Austin Willis
80Durron Neal
81David Glidden
82Kieran Duncan
83Jarvis Turner
84T.J. Thorpe
85Tom Nelson
86Leonard Hankerson
87Mitchell Paige
88Josh Magee
89James Quick
90Chris King
91Trindon Holliday
92Rodney Smith
93Levi Norwood
94Ed Williams
95Danny Anthrop
96Marken Michel
97Christion Jones
98Moritz Bohringer
99Reggie Diggs
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Jeremy Kerley
4Chris Givens
TE1Owen Daniels
2Gary Barnidge
3Tony Moeaki
4Ladarius Green
5Craig Stevens
6Scott Chandler
7Dante Rosario
8Brandon Bostick
9Zach Sudfeld
10Blake Annen
11Andrew Quarless
12Kyle Miller
13Matt Spaeth
14Kyle Carter
15Chase Ford
16Dominique Jones
17Nic Jacobs
18Bruce Miller
19Wes Saxton
20Beau Gardner
21Mickey Shuler
22Michael Cooper
23J.P. Holtz
24Beau Sandland
25Eric Wallace
26Aaron Peck
27D.J. Williams
28Rob Blanchflower
29Jacob Maxwell
30Anthony Denham
31Casey Pierce
32Mike McFarland
33Chase Coffman
34David Johnson
35Nick Kasa
36Richard Gordon
37Chase Dixon
38Marcus Lucas
39Cameron Clear
40Steve Maneri
41Justice Cunningham
42Rashaun Allen
43David Paulson
44Larry Donnell
45Cooper Helfet
46Jake Stoneburner
47Brandon Barden
48Chris Gragg
49Gerell Robinson
50Kevin Greene
51Adam Zaruba
52Dan Light
53Arthur Lynch
54Jack Tabb
55Jordan Thompson
56Rob Housler
57John Peters
58Tevin Westbrook
59Gannon Sinclair
60Adrien Robinson
61Chris Pantale
62Jake Murphy
63Rory Anderson
64Ryan Taylor
65Konrad Reuland
66Brett Brackett
67Michael Egnew
68Clayton Echard
69Taylor McNamara
70Jay Rome
71Kivon Cartwright
72Braxton Deaver
73M.J. McFarland
LT1King Dunlap
2Eugene Monroe
3Charles Brown
4Cameron Bradfield
5Landon Lechler
6Chris Bordelon
7Reid Fragel
8Michael Bowie
9Carter Bykowski
10Kevin Graf
11Rob Crisp
12Fahn Cooper
13Justin Senior
14Tyson Chandler
15Terry Poole
16Jordan Rigsbee
17Robert Myers
18Taylor Hart
19Jason Fox
20Kyle Roberts
21Michael Oher
22Darrell Brown
23Takoby Cofield
24Micah Hatchie
25David Hedelin
26Vince Kowalski
27John Weidenaar
28Taylor Fallin
29Wil Freeman
30Jah Reid
31Chauncey Briggs
32Roubbens Joseph
33Lars Hanson
34Garry Williams
35Tyrus Thompson
36Collin Buchanan
37Jonathan McLaughlin
38Cody Booth
39Justin Renfrow
40David Foucault
41Larson Graham
42Andrew McDonald
43Jerry Ugokwe
44Donald Hawkins
45Arturo Uzdavinis
46Jordan Swindle
47Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Tim Lelito
3Dallas Thomas
4Cyril Richardson
5Jarell Broxton
6Jake Simonich
7Sam Brenner
8Mackenzy Bernadeau
9Edawn Coughman
10Ryan Seymour
11Ben Heenan
12Antoine Everett
13Sebastian Tretola
14David Arkin
15Brian Folkerts
16Matthew Masifilo
17Lene Maiava
18Jamison Lalk
19Marquis Lucas
20Dustin Stanton
21Austin Shepherd
22Al Bond
23Ronald Patrick
24Jake Bernstein
25Vi Teofilo
26Darren Keyton
27Collin Rahrig
28Zach Voytek
29Kitt O'Brien
30Jeff Adams
31Tanner Hawkinson
32Adrian Bellard
33Alex Kozan
34Alex Cooper
35Nila Kasitati
36Garrick Mayweather
37Pearce Slater
38Greg Pyke
39Richard Levy
40Freddie Tagaloa
C1Nick Mangold
2Jeremy Zuttah
3Gino Gradkowski
4Khaled Holmes
5Julian Vandervelde
6Manuel Ramirez
7Mitchell Bell
8Marcus Henry
9Jacob Flores
10Fernando Velasco
11Jacques McClendon
12Drew Nowak
13Garth Gerhart
14Barrett Jones
15Dalton Freeman
16Patrick Lewis
17Karim Barton
18Ben Clarke
19Ross Burbank
20Brian De La Puente
21Robert Kugler
22Braxston Cave
23Quinton Schooley
24Mark Spelman
25Taylor Boggs
26Ben Gottschalk
27Lucas Crowley
28Reese Dismukes
29Dillon Farrell
30Tyler Orlosky
RG1Bobby Hart
2Louis Vasquez
3Todd Herremans
4Garrett Gilkey
5Geoff Schwartz
6Andrew Tiller
7Cyril Lemon
8Darrion Weems
9Craig Watts
10Robert Myers
11Chase Farris
12Josue Matias
13Leon Brown
14Clay DeBord
15Tre' Jackson
16Kraig Urbik
17Paul Fanaika
18Chris Scott
19Hugh Thornton
20Jared Smith
21Alvin Bailey
22Adam Replogle
23Jarrod Pughsley
24Antoine McClain
25Tony Hills
26Ryker Mathews
27Boston Stiverson
28Terran Vaughn
29Donovan Williams
30Darrell Greene
31Kareem Are
32Ruben Carter
33Shahbaz Ahmed
34Trip Thurman
35Tyler Johnstone
36Mitchell Kirsch
37Chris Muller
38Jarvis Harrison
39Matt Rotheram
40Thomas Evans
41Mike McQueen
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Erik Pears
3Tayo Fabuluje
4Mitchell Van Dyk
5Sebastian Vollmer
6Adrian Bellard
7Nick Ritcher
8Patrick Miller
9Isiah Cage
10Robert Leff
11Darryl Baldwin
12Norman Price
13Lamar Holmes
14Michael Williams
15Luke Marquardt
16Martin Wallace
17Colin Kelly
18Pierce Burton
19Kona Schwenke
20Zeth Ramsay
21Ryan Mack
22Torian White
23Jonah Pirsig
24Keavon Milton
K1Josh Brown
2Travis Coons
3Dan Carpenter
4Younghoe Koo
5Nick Folk
6Brandon Bogotay
7Shayne Graham
8Shaun Suisham
9Andy Phillips
10Jordan Gay
11Zach Hocker
12Kyle Brindza
13Taylor Bertolet
14Brad Craddock
15Devon Bell
16Mike Meyer
17Ross Martin
18Andrew Furney
19Marshall Morgan
20Corey Acosta
21Justin Manton
22John Lunsford
23Carey Spear
24Billy Cundiff
25Jaden Oberkrom
26Ty Long
27Tom Obarski
28Brett Maher
 

 