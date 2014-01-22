Mike Munchak | Center

Munchak was the Titans' head man for three years from 2011-2013, posting a 22-26 record and finishing second in the AFC South a couple times before getting replaced by total failure Ken Whisenhunt. Munchak is one of the best line coaches in the business and probably deserves a second chance as the top man. He's overseen the Steelers' line the past four seasons.

It should be good news for Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell, although Munchak is going to need better linemen. Munchak, a native of Scranton (PA), also drew interest for Penn State's head-coaching vacancy, but lost out to ex-Vanderbilt HC James Franklin. Munchak was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2001 after making the Pro Bowl nine times as a Houston Oilers offensive guard. He spent 1997-2010 as the Titans' offensive line coach.

Munchak lost out to Jim Caldwell for the Lions' head-coaching job and James Franklin for the Penn State opening, so now he will likely have to settle for an OL coach job. Munchak is regarded as one of the league's best line coaches and has also met with the Texans about their opening.

A source tells FOX Sports that Mike Munchak is interviewing with the Browns for their head-coaching vacancy Monday.

As the Browns wait for Broncos OC Adam Gase and Seahawks DC Dan Quinn to finish their playoff runs, they'll talk to the former Titans coach. Munchak would be a good bet to turn around Cleveland's talented yet often underachieving offensive line, but the brass is likely aiming higher than a guy who has already lost out on the Penn State job. Cardinals DC Todd Bowles, Packers QB coach Ben McAdoo, Chargers OC Ken Whisenhunt and Panthers DC Sean McDermott have each also been linked to one of the least appetizing jobs available. The Browns hold two first-round picks, but have no franchise quarterback or running back and the front office appears rudderless.