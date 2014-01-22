Mike Munchak | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Saving the Da-vis
Jan 1
Lowdown: Frozen Trade Talks
Dec 29
2018 Category Sleepers - HR
Dec 28
Lowdown: Calm Before the Storm
Dec 27
Lowdown: Happy Holidays
Dec 25
Lowdown: Chips are Falling
Dec 22
2018 Category Sleepers - WHIP
Dec 21
Lowdown: Darvish Derby
Dec 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox showing continued interest in Machado
Rockies finalize $52M deal with Wade Davis
Orioles remain open to Manny Machado trade
Andrew McCutchen still available for trade
Twins finalize one-year pact with Zach Duke
Reds, Giants still discussing Hamilton trade
NYY finalize 1-year, $10M deal with Sabathia
Reds sign Jared Hughes to 2-yr, $4.5M deal
'Nothing imminent' between Napoli and Twins
D'Backs deal with RP Hirano now official
Nats officially announce Matt Adams signing
Report: Yanks/Gerrit Cole trade not imminent
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Week 17 Review
Jan 1
Week 17 Live Blog
Dec 31
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 31
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 31
Injury Report: Week 17
Dec 31
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 30
Daily Dose: Week 17 Updates
Dec 29
Dose: Gordon's Shaky Status
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jimmy Graham unlikely to re-sign with Seattle
Giants to interview DC Spagnuolo for HC job
Bears want interviews with McDaniels, Shurmur
Colts to interview Seahawks DC Kris Richard
Texans 'interested in' Caserio, Gaine for GM
Ted Thompson moving out of Packers' GM post
Cardinals request to interview Mike Munchak
Report: Shurmur on Cardinals, Bears wish list
Colts intend to interview Vrabel for HC job
Irsay wants high draft pick on running back
Bears sign GM Pace to extension through 2021
Irsay: 'I promise' Andrew Luck will be back
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 1
Waiver Wired Podcast
Jan 1
Dose: Add This Guy
Jan 1
You Down With KCP?
Jan 1
Wired: Hot NBA pickups Week 12
Dec 31
Dose: Welcome Back, Curry!
Dec 31
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 30
Nets, Rivers & Oladipo Pod
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chandler Parsons (knee) ruled out Tuesday
James Harden has a Grade 2 hamstring strain
De'Aaron Fox (quad) is questionable Tuesday
Frank Mason (bruised right heel) out Tuesday
Damian Lillard plans to play Tuesday
Kris Dunn (knee) will play Monday vs. POR
Kawhi Leonard (quad) probable for Tuesday
Isaiah Thomas will make season debut on Tues
Austin Rivers (Achilles) aims to play Tuesday
Ben Simmons drops 21/9/6, 3 steals & 3 blocks
Tyreke Evans: 26 points w/ full line vs Kings
X-rays negative for Joel Embiid (right hand)
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Leafs spreading it around
Jan 1
Shutouts Galore end the Year
Jan 1
Waiver Wired: Jarnkrok rolling
Dec 31
Daily Dose: Optimus Reim
Dec 31
ITC: Tuukka Rask's On Fire
Dec 30
Dose: The Red-Hot Trio
Dec 30
The Winter Classic
Dec 29
Dose: Boeser Has a Big Night
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
J.T. Miller pots OT winner in Winter Classic
Hellebuyck chosen as 1st star of the week
Brian Gionta to captain USA at Pyeonchang OLY
Zach Parise has the 'green light' to return
Matt Niskanen day-to-day with UBI
Kris Letang in practice on Sunday
Josh Bailey is riding an 11-game point streak
Connor Hellebuyck shuts out Oilers Sunday
Kucherov extends point streak to 10 games
Logan Couture will play Sunday night
William Karlsson nets first Vegas hat trick
Blue Jackets turn to Korpisalo against TBL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
NASCAR Cup racing in 49 days
Dec 31
Countdown to the 500: 54 days
Dec 26
Cup racing returns in 63 days
Dec 17
Look Ahead: Daytona in 70 days
Dec 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 76 days
Dec 4
Jones Vs. Suarez
Nov 22
Wrapup: Homestead-Miami
Nov 19
Update: Homestead
Nov 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cole Rouse to drive for BMR in K&N Pro West
South Point Hotel & Casino sponsors Hemric
2018 crew chief named for Austin Wayne Self
Justin Fontaine's 2018 crew chief announced
Pitkat to drive full-time for Watts in 2018
Kasey Kahne's new 2018 sponsor unveiled
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sentry TOC Preview
Jan 1
European Tour: Five Questions
Dec 31
Split the Surface: Bentgrass
Dec 28
Split the Surface: Bermuda
Dec 21
Ben Coley interview
Dec 20
Top 125 Rankings for 2018
Dec 13
Joburg Open Preview
Dec 4
Hero World Challenge Preview
Nov 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Red-hot Rose takes a pass on Sentry TOC
New dad Keegan Bradley preps for 2018
Furyk's full focus on Ryder Cup ahead of 2018
Spieth makes big life move over the holidays
World No. 1 Niemann still seeks status
Rahm set to start 2018 on PGA TOUR once more
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Playoff Semifinal Picks
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Picks: January 1
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 30
Dec 29
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 29
Dec 27
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 28
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 23
Early Signing Period Breakdown
Dec 21
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 23-24
Dec 20
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Nick Chubb blasts through OU in Rose Bowl
Mayfield accounts for three TD in final game
Dawgs advance to title in wild 2OT Rose Bowl
Derrius Guice to discuss NFL Draft w/ Coach O
Texas A&M DT Keke returning for 2018 campaign
Irish G Quenton Nelson declares for NFL Draft
Kerryon Johnson: No timetable on draft call
Five-star RB Sanders decommits from Tide
McKenzie Milton helps UCF to perfect season
Kansas State WR Pringle declares for draft
Spectacular catch by Boykin wins Citrus Bowl
Jim Harbaugh insists that he is staying at UM
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 22
Jan 1
Late Fitness Check GW22
Dec 31
Stag's Take - Gameweek 22
Dec 31
Team News - Week 21
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Dec 29
Late Fitness Check - GW21
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter - Week 21
Dec 29
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Dec 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lingard and Martial score to down Everton
Pool escape with win thanks to Klavan header
Mahrez shows off form of 2015/16 in win
Hughes on the hotseat in another Stoke loss
Clarets' late comeback spoiled by Reds, 1-2
Brighton give up lead twice, settle for 2-2
Late equalizer from Wilson earns AFCB a point
Eagles draw, nearly beat mighty Citizens
Lukaku forced off as United draw again
Resilient Saints draw 0-0 at Old Trafford
Fraser doubles sees Bournemouth past Everton
Five star Chelsea breeze past Stoke
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
James Conner
(RB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Josh Dobbs
(QB)
Jesse James
(TE)
Stevan Ridley
(RB)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Munchak | Center
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
57
) / 3/6/1960
College:
Penn State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Cardinals have requested to interview Steelers OL coach Mike Munchak for their head-coaching vacancy.
Munchak was the Titans' head man for three years from 2011-2013, posting a 22-26 record and finishing second in the AFC South a couple times before getting replaced by total failure Ken Whisenhunt. Munchak is one of the best line coaches in the business and probably deserves a second chance as the top man. He's overseen the Steelers' line the past four seasons.
Jan 1 - 6:39 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Steelers hired ex-Titans HC Mike Munchak as their offensive line coach.
It should be good news for Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell, although Munchak is going to need better linemen. Munchak, a native of Scranton (PA), also drew interest for Penn State's head-coaching vacancy, but lost out to ex-Vanderbilt HC James Franklin. Munchak was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2001 after making the Pro Bowl nine times as a Houston Oilers offensive guard. He spent 1997-2010 as the Titans' offensive line coach.
Wed, Jan 22, 2014 08:57:00 PM
Source:
John McClain on Twitter
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports ex-Titans coach Mike Munchak will meet with the Steelers regarding their OL coach position.
Munchak lost out to Jim Caldwell for the Lions' head-coaching job and James Franklin for the Penn State opening, so now he will likely have to settle for an OL coach job. Munchak is regarded as one of the league's best line coaches and has also met with the Texans about their opening.
Fri, Jan 17, 2014 11:04:00 AM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
A source tells FOX Sports that Mike Munchak is interviewing with the Browns for their head-coaching vacancy Monday.
As the Browns wait for Broncos OC Adam Gase and Seahawks DC Dan Quinn to finish their playoff runs, they'll talk to the former Titans coach. Munchak would be a good bet to turn around Cleveland's talented yet often underachieving offensive line, but the brass is likely aiming higher than a guy who has already lost out on the Penn State job. Cardinals DC Todd Bowles, Packers QB coach Ben McAdoo, Chargers OC Ken Whisenhunt and Panthers DC Sean McDermott have each also been linked to one of the least appetizing jobs available. The Browns hold two first-round picks, but have no franchise quarterback or running back and the front office appears rudderless.
Mon, Jan 13, 2014 09:58:00 AM
Source:
Alex Marvez on Twitter
Cardinals request to interview Mike Munchak
Jan 1 - 6:39 PM
Steelers tab Munchak to coach offensive line
Wed, Jan 22, 2014 08:57:00 PM
Munchak to meet with Steelers about OL coach
Fri, Jan 17, 2014 11:04:00 AM
Report: Munchak interviewing with CLE Monday
Mon, Jan 13, 2014 09:58:00 AM
More Mike Munchak Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Gordon
LAC
(6057)
2
D. Murray
TEN
(4981)
3
A. Brown
PIT
(4597)
4
T. Gurley
LAR
(4522)
5
D. Hopkins
HOU
(4205)
6
J. Mixon
CIN
(4158)
7
C. Hogan
NE
(4076)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(4063)
9
K. Hunt
KC
(3997)
10
M. Crabtree
OAK
(3948)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Josh Dobbs
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3
Stevan Ridley
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
Sidelined
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Antonio Brown (calf) is unlikely to be ready for the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.
Brown suffered a partially torn calf in last week's loss to New England and has already been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. The Steelers are hoping to have him back for the Divisional Round, but they'll have to get there first. Pittsburgh is currently a game ahead of Jacksonville for the No. 2 seed (which comes with a first-round bye), but the Jaguars hold the tiebreaker by virtue of beating the Steelers in Week 5. The Steelers will look to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant to pick up the slack in Brown's absence.
Dec 24
2
Martavis Bryant
3
Eli Rogers
WR2
1
JuJu Smith-Schuster
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Justin Hunter
WR3
1
Martavis Bryant
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Vance McDonald
3
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Jerald Hawkins
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
B.J. Finney
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
Matt Feiler
RT
1
Chris Hubbard
K
1
Chris Boswell
Headlines
Dose: Week 17 Review
Jan 1
Ryan McDowell recaps all the happenings from each game of the NFL's Week 17 in Monday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Week 17 Review
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Dec 31
»
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 31
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 31
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Dec 31
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 30
»
Daily Dose: Week 17 Updates
Dec 29
»
Dose: Gordon's Shaky Status
Dec 28
NFL Headlines
»
Jimmy Graham unlikely to re-sign with Seattle
»
Giants to interview DC Spagnuolo for HC job
»
Bears want interviews with McDaniels, Shurmur
»
Colts to interview Seahawks DC Kris Richard
»
Texans 'interested in' Caserio, Gaine for GM
»
Ted Thompson moving out of Packers' GM post
»
Cardinals request to interview Mike Munchak
»
Report: Shurmur on Cardinals, Bears wish list
»
Colts intend to interview Vrabel for HC job
»
Irsay wants high draft pick on running back
»
Bears sign GM Pace to extension through 2021
»
Irsay: 'I promise' Andrew Luck will be back
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved