Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Bell
(TE)
Shaun Draughn
(RB)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Thad Lewis
(QB)
Christian Ponder
(QB)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Jim Dray
(TE)
DuJuan Harris
(RB)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Eric Rogers
(WR)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
Colin Kaepernick
(QB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Je'Ron Hamm
(TE)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chip Kelly | Center
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
53
) / 11/25/1963
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
1/14/2016: Signed a four-year, $24 million contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 49ers are expected to fire Chip Kelly after the season.
The 49ers are making "sweeping changes," with GM Trent Baalke also on his way out. Kelly was initially expected to survive his first season but San Francisco is cleaning house. Both firings could be announced as soon as Sunday. Kelly had some of the worst personnel in San Francisco, but his scheme has been badly exposed the last two years. Kelly could ultimately be forced back into the college level.
Dec 31 - 9:27 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Ex-Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said he tried to convince Chip Kelly to return to the program when he (correctly) thought his job was in danger late in the season.
"When you start thinking of your assistants and all the support staff and all those people," Helfrich said, "if he were to come back here, some of those people would be saved." Kelly obviously declined, and he reiterated Wednesday he plans to remain the coach of the 49ers. Still, rumors of a Eugene return will not die down until Oregon fills the job.
Dec 3 - 10:20 AM
Source:
ESPN
Numerous coaches told ESPN's Adam Caplan that Chip Kelly's offense was the "easiest to prepare for" in the NFL last season.
Caplan's remark came in response to an article penned by Smart Football's Chris Brown breaking down Kelly's offense and why it is "fundamentally broken," a must-read accessible at the link below. Brown noted that Kelly has failed to adjust to NFL nuances, among many other flaws. Kelly's offenses got progressively worse in Philadelphia and the 2016 version looked putrid this preseason. Currently sporting the NFL's worst assembly of skill-position players, Kelly is facing an uphill climb in San Francisco, to put it mildly.
Sep 9 - 1:34 PM
Source:
The Ringer
49ers coach Chip Kelly could target Browns OC John DeFilippo as his offensive coordinator.
The Browns have yet to let DeFilippo out of his contract, but the 49ers have interest based on his ties to Kelly and CEO Jed York. In many respects, DeFilippo made wine out of water this season in Cleveland considering the Browns' talent deficiencies. The San Francisco Chronicle also speculates Kelly could bring Eagles DC Billy Davis to replace Eric Mangini.
Jan 15 - 6:30 PM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
Report: 49ers expected to fire Kelly, Baalke
Dec 31 - 9:27 PM
Helfrich tried to lure Kelly back to Oregon
Dec 3 - 10:20 AM
Chip's offense easiest to prepare for in NFL?
Sep 9 - 1:34 PM
Chip Kelly putting together staff
Jan 15 - 6:30 PM
More Chip Kelly Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Colin Kaepernick
2
Blaine Gabbert
3
Christian Ponder
RB
1
DuJuan Harris
2
Shaun Draughn
3
Mike Davis
GLB
1
DuJuan Harris
2
Shaun Draughn
3RB
1
Shaun Draughn
2
DuJuan Harris
WR1
1
Jeremy Kerley
2
Aaron Burbridge
3
Chris Harper
WR2
1
Rod Streater
2
DeAndre Smelter
WR3
1
Aaron Burbridge
TE
1
Garrett Celek
2
Jim Dray
3
Je'Ron Hamm
LT
1
Joe Staley
Sidelined
49ers declared LT Joe Staley, OLB Tank Carradine, RB Mike Davis, DT Glenn Dorsey, QB Blaine Gabbert, CB Dontae Johnson and C Marcus Martin inactive for Week 16 against the Rams.
Staley is missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Gabbert is a healthy scratch, meaning Christian Ponder will again back up starter Colin Kaepernick. Dorsey (knee, ribs) and Martin (ankle) were the only 49ers listed as questionable this week.
Dec 24
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Josh Garnett
C
1
Marcus Martin
RG
1
Andrew Tiller
2
Andrew Gardner
RT
1
Trent Brown
2
John Theus
K
1
Phil Dawson
