Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (53) / 11/25/1963
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 49ers are expected to fire Chip Kelly after the season.
The 49ers are making "sweeping changes," with GM Trent Baalke also on his way out. Kelly was initially expected to survive his first season but San Francisco is cleaning house. Both firings could be announced as soon as Sunday. Kelly had some of the worst personnel in San Francisco, but his scheme has been badly exposed the last two years. Kelly could ultimately be forced back into the college level. Dec 31 - 9:27 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
