Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 49ers are expected to fire Chip Kelly after the season. The 49ers are making "sweeping changes," with GM Trent Baalke also on his way out. Kelly was initially expected to survive his first season but San Francisco is cleaning house. Both firings could be announced as soon as Sunday. Kelly had some of the worst personnel in San Francisco, but his scheme has been badly exposed the last two years. Kelly could ultimately be forced back into the college level. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Ex-Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said he tried to convince Chip Kelly to return to the program when he (correctly) thought his job was in danger late in the season. "When you start thinking of your assistants and all the support staff and all those people," Helfrich said, "if he were to come back here, some of those people would be saved." Kelly obviously declined, and he reiterated Wednesday he plans to remain the coach of the 49ers. Still, rumors of a Eugene return will not die down until Oregon fills the job. Source: ESPN

Numerous coaches told ESPN's Adam Caplan that Chip Kelly's offense was the "easiest to prepare for" in the NFL last season. Caplan's remark came in response to an article penned by Smart Football's Chris Brown breaking down Kelly's offense and why it is "fundamentally broken," a must-read accessible at the link below. Brown noted that Kelly has failed to adjust to NFL nuances, among many other flaws. Kelly's offenses got progressively worse in Philadelphia and the 2016 version looked putrid this preseason. Currently sporting the NFL's worst assembly of skill-position players, Kelly is facing an uphill climb in San Francisco, to put it mildly. Source: The Ringer