Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (52) / 7/25/1964
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 269
Jaguars hired Doug Marrone as their new head coach.
Marrone didn't make many friends during his failed stint in Buffalo, but he interim-coached the Jaguars to two of their best efforts in Weeks 16-17 and seemed to do a better job of harnessing Blake Bortles and feeding Allen Robinson, albeit against the weak defenses of Tennessee and Indianapolis. Marrone seems to have the full support of the Jaguars' locker room. Marrone signed a three-year deal along with new VP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin's three-year pact. Contract-year GM Dave Caldwell was extended two years, tying the trio together through 2019. Jan 9 - 3:52 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Chad Henne
3Brandon Allen
RB1Chris Ivory
2Denard Robinson
3Corey Grant
4Bronson Hill
5Daryl Richardson
GLB1Chris Ivory
2Denard Robinson
3RB1Chris Ivory
2Denard Robinson
WR11Allen Robinson
2Marqise Lee
3Arrelious Benn
4Tony Washington
WR21Allen Hurns
2Bryan Walters
3Shane Wynn
WR31Marqise Lee
TE1Ben Koyack
2Neal Sterling
3Alex Ellis
LT1Kelvin Beachum
LG1Tyler Shatley
2Arturo Uzdavinis
C1Brandon Linder
2Luke Bowanko
RG1A.J. Cann
2Chris Reed
RT1Jermey Parnell
2Josh Wells
K1Jason Myers
 

 