Doug Marrone | OT Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (52) / 7/25/1964 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 269

Jaguars hired Doug Marrone as their new head coach. Marrone didn't make many friends during his failed stint in Buffalo, but he interim-coached the Jaguars to two of their best efforts in Weeks 16-17 and seemed to do a better job of harnessing Blake Bortles and feeding Allen Robinson, albeit against the weak defenses of Tennessee and Indianapolis. Marrone seems to have the full support of the Jaguars' locker room. Marrone signed a three-year deal along with new VP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin's three-year pact. Contract-year GM Dave Caldwell was extended two years, tying the trio together through 2019. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Doug Marrone will interview for the Rams' head-coaching vacancy on Sunday. Rams officials are in Florida to meet with both Marrone and Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn. Marrone interviewed for the Jaguars' head job on Thursday and is also on the Broncos' "radar," according to Rapoport. Marrone went 15-17 during his previous head-coaching stint with Buffalo and has served as an assistant/offensive line coach in Jacksonville the last two seasons. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars interviewed interim coach Doug Marrone for their head-coaching vacancy on Thursday. Marrone was always expected to get an official interview in Jacksonville, and RapSheet reports it "went well." The former coach of the Bills is viewed as a legitimate candidate to get the full-time gig with the Jaguars. The Rams have also requested an interview with Marrone as they cast a wide net. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter