Ryan Nassib | Quarterback | #12 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (27) / 3/10/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 223 College: Syracuse Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (110) / NYG Contract: view contract details [x] 6/12/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.

Saints agreed to terms with QB Ryan Nassib. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport claims the Saints have "always been high" on the ex-Giants backup. Nassib had only made one visit since the G-Men let his contract expire. Preposterously buzzed about as a potential first-rounder in 2013, Nassib ended up falling to Round 4. He will be a camp arm behind Drew Brees, Chase Daniel and Luke McCown in New Orleans. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Free agent QB Ryan Nassib is working out for the Cowboys on Thursday. It is the first we have heard from Nassib since he was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury which required surgery by the Giants in December. Now apparently healthy, Nassib can begin his search for a backup job. Dallas is also working out S Jeron Johnson, WR Lance Lenior, and S Duke Williams. Source: ESPN

Giants placed Ryan Nassib (elbow) on injured reserve, ending his season. He'll undergo surgery. New York also made Shane Vereen's (triceps) move to the reserve list official while adding LB Ishaq Williams and RB George Winn to the active roster. With Nassib out, Josh Johnson will serve as Eli Manning's backup. An impending free agent, Nassib has shown nothing to suggest he is a future starter. He will be looking for a backup job this spring. Source: ESPN