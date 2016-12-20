Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ryan Nassib | Quarterback | #12

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/10/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 223
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (110) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Saints agreed to terms with QB Ryan Nassib.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport claims the Saints have "always been high" on the ex-Giants backup. Nassib had only made one visit since the G-Men let his contract expire. Preposterously buzzed about as a potential first-rounder in 2013, Nassib ended up falling to Round 4. He will be a camp arm behind Drew Brees, Chase Daniel and Luke McCown in New Orleans. Jun 12 - 2:56 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Ryan Nassib Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2014NYG44580.06015.012.00002-3-.8-1.5000
2015NYG155100.06868.013.601000.0.0000
Ryan Nassib's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Ryan Nassib's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ryan Nassib's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Ryan Nassib's player profile.
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Chase Daniel
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3Alvin Kamara
4Travaris Cadet
5Daniel Lasco
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Ted Ginn
3Corey Fuller
4Jordan Williams
5Travin Dural
WR21Willie Snead
2Brandon Coleman
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Ted Ginn
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4John Phillips
5Clay Harbor
LT1Terron Armstead
2Ryan Ramczyk
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
3Cameron Tom
RG1Larry Warford
2Senio Kelemete
3Khalif Barnes
RT1Zach Strief
2Bryce Harris
3John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 