Ryan Nassib | Quarterback | #12

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Top 10 Prospects: June 12
Jun 12
Daily Dose: Judge Has Ruled
Jun 12
Davidson For Dingers
Jun 11
Dose: Brinson Gets The Call
Jun 11
Week That Was: Pirating Saves
Jun 10
Daily Dose: Watson Yanked
Jun 10
The Week Ahead: Full Nelson
Jun 9
Dose: Sanchez Hammers Price
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Segura (ankle) took infield practice Monday
Schwarber not in Cubs' lineup Monday night
Leury Garcia (hand) out of lineup on Monday
Musgrove activated for Monday start vs. TEX
Astros put McCullers (lower back) on the DL
Rays recall RHP Jacob Faria to start Tuesday
Matt Andriese (hip) to be sidelined into Aug.
Justin Upton drives in five runs at Fenway
Salvador Perez exits Sunday as precaution
Paul Goldschmidt just grand in Sunday's win
Adrian Gonzalez's back 'locked up' Sunday
Moustakas homers twice and tallies four RBI
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saints take a flier on ex-Giant Ryan Nassib
King Dunlap retiring after nine NFL seasons
Crowder will play in 2-WR sets opposite Pryor
Chris Godwin only practicing at outside spots
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy hits June weight target
Tyreek Hill will not return kicks this season
Jaguars RB Yeldon a candidate to be released?
Rapoport: 'A surprise' if Le'Veon at minicamp
Pederson says Alshon Jeffery has stood out
Carson Wentz feels 'way more comfortable'
Odell Beckham posts '#ImBack' on Instagram
Report: Maclin expected to choose team Monday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Monday Mailbag: Cavs in 7?
Jun 11
Free Agent Rankings: PGs
Jun 10
Dose: Kyrie Irv-mazing
Jun 10
Draft Center Rankings
Jun 9
Draft Power Forward Rankings
Jun 9
NBA Podcast for June 9
Jun 9
NBA Draft Point Guard Rankings
Jun 9
Draft Small Forward Rankings
Jun 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
Kevin Love w/ career-high six steals in Gm 3
LeBron James' 39/11/9 not enough in Game 3
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
What Went Wrong: NJD, ARI
Jun 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
Report: Sens ask Dion Phaneuf to waive NMC
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach
Nick Bonino played with broken leg in Game 2
Sidney Crosby wins Conn Smythe Trophy
Patric Hornqvist's goal wins PIT Stanley Cup
Report: Sabres want to interview Phil Housley
Nick Bonino (lower-body) only Pen not skating
Shayne Gostisbehere inks six-year extension
Joonas Korpisalo agrees to two-year extension
Ryan Ellis suffers an undisclosed injury
Sidney Crosby picks up 3 assists in GM 5 win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Nicole Behar: DNF in NAPA/Toyota 150
John Wood: NAPA/Toyota 150 results
J.J. Yeley: Pocono Green 250 results
Pit strategy failed for Ryan Reed at Pocono
Ryan Sieg: Pocono Green 250 results
Ben Rhodes: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 results
Sauter holds points lead after 8th in Texas
Crafton: ninth at Fort Worth, third in points
Briscoe: Runner-up in Fort Worth truck race
Ryan Truex: WinStarOnlineGaming 400 results
Quiet Matt Kenseth 10th at Pocono
Another frustrating race for Kyle Busch
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
Lyoness Open Preview
Jun 5
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
Cabrera Bello posts 9-under after 65 in R3
Aguilar still 2 clear after 3 laps at Lyoness
Fowler headlines MCs in Memphis; MDF looms
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
5-star WR Jason intends to sign in December
Justin Fields explains choice to decommit
Nebraska WR Johnson cited for marijuana
Navy S Alohi Gilman transfers over to Irish
Kyle Whittingham extended through 2021
Bob Stoops: Not my intention to coach again
Zaire's dad: Relationship with Kelly soured
UCLA picks up Miami grad transfer T Odogwu
DJ: S James may be a faster/more athletic Kam
OSU WR Johnson draws praise from QB, coach
Alabama nets pledge from four-star LB Walker
Oklahoma State shifts CB Richards to FS
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Terry in talks with Bruce over Villa move
Morrison damages medial knee ligaments
Gabriel Jesus injury is worse than 1st feared
Cameron and USA get solid point in Mexico
Kane levels late in wild WC qualifier draw
Reds perhaps looking at yet another Saint
Sissoko looking like a 1 year flop for Spurs
Pool-bound Solanke adding to his resume
Snodgrass ready to fight for his place at WHU
Mahrez: "If I have to stay then I'll stay"
Obiang eyes return for pre-season training
United secure Lindelof signing from Benfica
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Arnold
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Drew Brees
(QB)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Rashad Lawrence
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
John Robinson-Woodgett
(RB)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Travin Dural
(WR)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Ryan Nassib
(QB)
Jordan Williams
(WR)
Trey Edmunds
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Nassib | Quarterback | #12
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/10/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 223
College:
Syracuse
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (110) / NYG
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/12/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Saints agreed to terms with QB Ryan Nassib.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport claims the Saints have "always been high" on the ex-Giants backup. Nassib had only made one visit since the G-Men let his contract expire. Preposterously buzzed about as a potential first-rounder in 2013, Nassib ended up falling to Round 4. He will be a camp arm behind Drew Brees, Chase Daniel and Luke McCown in New Orleans.
Jun 12 - 2:56 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Free agent QB Ryan Nassib is working out for the Cowboys on Thursday.
It is the first we have heard from Nassib since he was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury which required surgery by the Giants in December. Now apparently healthy, Nassib can begin his search for a backup job. Dallas is also working out S Jeron Johnson, WR Lance Lenior, and S Duke Williams.
Jun 8 - 9:56 AM
Source:
ESPN
Giants placed Ryan Nassib (elbow) on injured reserve, ending his season.
He'll undergo surgery. New York also made Shane Vereen's (triceps) move to the reserve list official while adding LB Ishaq Williams and RB George Winn to the active roster. With Nassib out, Josh Johnson will serve as Eli Manning's backup. An impending free agent, Nassib has shown nothing to suggest he is a future starter. He will be looking for a backup job this spring.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 10:04:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Eli Manning believes backup Ryan Nassib can be a starting quarterback.
"He's a hard worker, he's smart," Manning said of Nassib. "Just from watching him and how he prepares, how he makes plays in practice, his football mind and ability, there's no reason he can't be a starter." Nassib is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is unlikely to get that starting chance with the Giants. He's been the subject of trade rumors the past two offseasons.
Fri, Jul 8, 2016 11:43:00 AM
Source:
Newark Star-Ledger
Saints take a flier on ex-Giant Ryan Nassib
Jun 12 - 2:56 PM
Ryan Nassib working out for Cowboys
Jun 8 - 9:56 AM
Ryan Nassib (elbow) lands on injured reserve
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 10:04:00 AM
Eli Manning thinks Ryan Nassib can be starter
Fri, Jul 8, 2016 11:43:00 AM
More Ryan Nassib Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Maclin
FA
(3886)
2
E. Decker
NYJ
(3438)
3
O. Beckham
NYG
(2005)
4
E. Lacy
SEA
(1957)
5
A. Luck
IND
(1802)
6
T. Hill
KC
(1767)
7
J. Edelman
NE
(1740)
8
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1722)
9
A. Peterson
NO
(1720)
10
R. Kelley
WAS
(1590)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2014
NYG
4
4
5
80.0
60
15.0
12.0
0
0
0
2
-3
-.8
-1.5
0
0
0
2015
NYG
1
5
5
100.0
68
68.0
13.6
0
1
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
Ryan Nassib's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ryan Nassib's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ryan Nassib's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Ryan Nassib's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Chase Daniel
3
Garrett Grayson
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3
Alvin Kamara
4
Travaris Cadet
5
Daniel Lasco
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Ted Ginn
3
Corey Fuller
4
Jordan Williams
5
Travin Dural
WR2
1
Willie Snead
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Jake Lampman
5
Rashad Lawrence
WR3
1
Ted Ginn
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints TE Josh Hill (leg) is expected to resume running soon.
Per Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, Hill is "progressing well" in his recovery from a broken fibula. Hill probably won't be ready for OTAs but should be fine by training camp. Coby Fleener remains the lead tight end in New Orleans, though Hill was starting to cut into his workload before he got hurt last year.
Mar 24
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
John Phillips
5
Clay Harbor
LT
1
Terron Armstead
2
Ryan Ramczyk
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Landon Turner
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Max Unger
Sidelined
Saints coach Sean Payton expects C Max Unger (foot surgery) to return by Week 3 of the preseason.
Pro Football Talk reported as much earlier in the week. The timeline gives him a couple week cushion to be ready for the start of the season even if he suffers a minor setback in camp. Senio Kelemete is expected to get the first-team work at center while Unger is sidelined.
May 13
2
Jack Allen
3
Cameron Tom
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Senio Kelemete
3
Khalif Barnes
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
Bryce Harris
3
John Fullington
K
1
Wil Lutz
Headlines
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
Evan Silva begins his 2017 Fantasy Team Previews with a rundown of the Arizona Cardinals.
More NFL Columns
»
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
»
Done With Decker
Jun 7
»
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
»
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
»
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
»
Bust a Move
May 24
»
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
NFL Headlines
»
Saints take a flier on ex-Giant Ryan Nassib
»
King Dunlap retiring after nine NFL seasons
»
Crowder will play in 2-WR sets opposite Pryor
»
Chris Godwin only practicing at outside spots
»
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy hits June weight target
»
Tyreek Hill will not return kicks this season
»
Jaguars RB Yeldon a candidate to be released?
»
Rapoport: 'A surprise' if Le'Veon at minicamp
»
Pederson says Alshon Jeffery has stood out
»
Carson Wentz feels 'way more comfortable'
»
Odell Beckham posts '#ImBack' on Instagram
»
Report: Maclin expected to choose team Monday
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved