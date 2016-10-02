Player Page

Jarvis Jones | Linebacker | #95

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 248
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (17) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
The Steelers are not expected to re-sign free agent OLB Jarvis Jones.
A prolific college pass rusher who is simply not athletic enough to provide the same effect in the big leagues, Jones has managed six sacks across 50 NFL games. He has evolved into a solid run defender, but lacks the ability to disrupt passing games. 3-4 teams in need of an edge setter may give Jones free agent consideration, but he won't break the bank. Jones is 27 years old. Jan 30 - 4:56 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT142913421.044.01200102300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013PIT143110411.077.0000000400000
2014PIT799182.0189.0000001000000
2015PIT151514292.0126.0150201200000
2016PIT142913421.044.01200102300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS2460.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18CIN1120.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@PHI3140.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2KC2130.00.01200000100000
5Oct 9NYJ3030.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16@MIA2020.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NE5270.00.0000101000000
9Nov 6@BAL4150.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13DAL3140.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CLE1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24@IND0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4NYG0110.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@BUF0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CLE3141.044.0000001100000

