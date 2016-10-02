Jarvis Jones | Linebacker | #95

A prolific college pass rusher who is simply not athletic enough to provide the same effect in the big leagues, Jones has managed six sacks across 50 NFL games. He has evolved into a solid run defender, but lacks the ability to disrupt passing games. 3-4 teams in need of an edge setter may give Jones free agent consideration, but he won't break the bank. Jones is 27 years old.

It's another blow to a Steelers defense that's already without ILB Ryan Shazier. There should be an update on Jones early next week.

Steelers OLBs coach Joey Porter said he wants to use less of a rotation this season.

Sophomore Bud Dupree spent all of his rookie season rotating with Arthur Moats while Jarvis Jones played fewer snaps than James Harrison despite starting 15 games. Even with Moats and Harrison back, the Steelers want Dupree and Jones to play more snaps. "I don’t think the rotation will be what it was," Porter said. "If (Jones and Dupree) are going to play like we think they can, I’m going to play the hot hand." The Steelers declined Jones' fifth-year option in May, making this a contract year for the 2013 first-rounder.