Jarvis Jones | Linebacker | #95

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Agent: Devonta Freeman deserves 'elite pay'
Saints tab Mike Nolan as linebackers coach
Steelers to part with draft bust Jarvis Jones
Millen: GM Lynch faces 'steep learning curve'
Jaylon Smith 'running and cutting w/o issues'
Trubisky two inches shy of college listing?
Cushing recovering from shoulder operation
Chuck Pagano expected to remain Colts coach
Ryan Tannehill expected to avoid ACL surgery
Chargers hoping to re-sign Danny Woodhead
Carson Palmer noncommittal on 2017 return
AFC defeats NFC 20-13 in Pro Bowl game
Report: Teams inquiring about Mario Hezonja
Report: Orlando shopping Serge Ibaka
Cody Zeller (quad) doubtful Tuesday vs. POR
Walton hints Zubac could eventually start
Jahlil Okafor starting, Noel to the bench
Joel Embiid (left knee) ruled out for Monday
BKN to start prioritizing player development?
Julius Randle (illness) doesn't practice Mon
D'Angelo Russell (calf, knee) cleared to play
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) expected to play Mon
Chandler, Faried expected to play Tuesday
Nikola Jokic doing 'quite a bit' of pool work
Kris Letang a game-time decision on Tuesday
Jets will start Ondrej Pavelec on Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) doesn't practice Monday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Tuesday
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
Sidney Crosby pointless in All-Star history
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
NFL personnel bring up Kizer's benching
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
Scout compares WR Corey Davis to J-Matt
Gettleman calls attention to DE Kpassagnon
Riddick likes what he saw from Josh Dobbs
Joe Mathis says foot is 100 percent healed
Tide assistant Chapman arrested on DUI charge
Ranieri rules Slimani out for Burnley match
Conte weighs in on Amsir Begovic's future
Ake "hopeful" after FA Cup appearance
Ramirez out for WK23 but set for Boro stay
Ayala available after serving three-match ban
Karanka reveals defensive absentees for WK23
Van Aanholt signs with Crystal Palace
Aguero a slight doubt for Wednesday
Evans set to miss out for WBA
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
Southampton heading race for Napoli forward
Jarvis Jones | Linebacker | #95
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 10/13/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 248
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (17) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
The Steelers are not expected to re-sign free agent OLB Jarvis Jones.
A prolific college pass rusher who is simply not athletic enough to provide the same effect in the big leagues, Jones has managed six sacks across 50 NFL games. He has evolved into a solid run defender, but lacks the ability to disrupt passing games. 3-4 teams in need of an edge setter may give Jones free agent consideration, but he won't break the bank. Jones is 27 years old.
Jan 30 - 4:56 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Steelers OLB Jarvis Jones suffered a left ankle injury in Week 4 against the Chiefs.
It's another blow to a Steelers defense that's already without ILB Ryan Shazier. There should be an update on Jones early next week.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 11:19:00 PM
Steelers OLBs coach Joey Porter said he wants to use less of a rotation this season.
Sophomore Bud Dupree spent all of his rookie season rotating with Arthur Moats while Jarvis Jones played fewer snaps than James Harrison despite starting 15 games. Even with Moats and Harrison back, the Steelers want Dupree and Jones to play more snaps. "I don’t think the rotation will be what it was," Porter said. "If (Jones and Dupree) are going to play like we think they can, I’m going to play the hot hand." The Steelers declined Jones' fifth-year option in May, making this a contract year for the 2013 first-rounder.
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 11:48:00 AM
Source:
Observer-Reporter
The Steelers declined OLB Jarvis Jones' 2017 fifth-year option.
It would have paid Jones an $8.4 million salary in 2017. It likely wasn't an easy decision for the Steelers, but Jones has failed to meet expectations as the 17th overall pick in the 2013 draft. He has just five career sacks.
Mon, May 2, 2016 08:57:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Steelers to part with draft bust Jarvis Jones
Jan 30 - 4:56 PM
Jarvis Jones out with ankle injury
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 11:19:00 PM
Steelers want Jarvis Jones to play more snaps
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 11:48:00 AM
Steelers decline OLB Jarvis Jones' '17 option
Mon, May 2, 2016 08:57:00 PM
More Jarvis Jones Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
14
29
13
42
1.0
4
4.0
1
20
0
1
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
PIT
14
31
10
41
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2014
PIT
7
9
9
18
2.0
18
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PIT
15
15
14
29
2.0
12
6.0
1
5
0
2
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PIT
14
29
13
42
1.0
4
4.0
1
20
0
1
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@WAS
2
4
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
CIN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@PHI
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
KC
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
1
20
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYJ
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@MIA
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NE
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@BAL
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DAL
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CLE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@IND
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
NYG
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@BUF
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CLE
3
1
4
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3
Fitzgerald Toussaint
4
Karlos Williams
Suspended
Updating a previous report, Karlos Williams has just one game remaining on his 10-game suspension for repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
He'll be eligible to return in Week 2. Williams signed a reserve/future contract on Monday after spending most of the year on Pittsburgh's practice squad. Williams scored nine touchdowns for the Bills in 2015 but was cut last offseason after failing a drug test and showing up to OTAs about 30 pounds overweight.
Jan 24
5
Gus Johnson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
Darrius Heyward-Bey
4
Marcus Tucker
5
Canaan Severin
I.L.
Steelers signed Virginia WR Canaan Severin.
Severin (6’2/205) runs polished routes and used a sturdy frame to box out smaller collegiate corners, at which point flypaper hands took care of the rest. His Combine snub can be attributed to deflated stats via Virginia's McLovin offenses the past few years. What hinders Severin's NFL outlook is 4.59 speed and an inability to consistently separate that comes from athletic stiffness. Consider him a homeless man's Laquon Treadwell without the blocking or the guns. For all his limitations, Severin does have a chance to stick, with the Steelers in particular. Having lost Martavis Bryant to suspension, Pittsburgh's depth chart is wide open behind Antonio Brown, Sammie Coates, Markus Wheaton and Darius Heyward-Bey. Severin will compete with the likes of Eli Rogers, Issac Blakeney, Shakim Phillips and seventh-rounder Demarcus Ayers for a spot.
May 13
WR2
1
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports Martavis Bryant has officially applied for reinstatement.
It was reported Bryant applied earlier this month, but the application was apparently not placed until recently. The timing of the application does not really matter, however. Bryant will have to prove at some point this offseason he has taken the steps necessary to be allowed back in the NFL. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said last week he is "hopeful" Bryant will return in 2017.
Jan 28
2
Sammie Coates
3
Cobi Hamilton
4
DeMarcus Ayers
5
Dez Stewart
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Ladarius Green
2
Jesse James
3
Xavier Grimble
4
David Johnson
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Ryan Harris
I.L.
Steelers placed OT Ryan Harris (shin) on injured reserve.
Harris will be shut down with his Week 4 shin injury. With Marcus Gilbert (ankle) sidelined, the Steelers will likely start RT Chris Hubbard at against the Jets.
Oct 8
3
Matt Feiler
4
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Jerald Hawkins
I.L.
Steelers placed OT Jerald Hawkins (shoulder) on injured reserve.
Hawkins suffered a shoulder injury early in camp and couldn't get over it. An MRI revealed a torn labrum, which will require surgery. Hawkins was a fourth-round rookie from LSU.
Aug 28
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Cody Wallace
3
B.J. Finney
4
Valerian Ume-Ezeoke
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
Cole Manhart
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
Jeff Brubach recaps news and notes from around the NFL in Monday's Daily Dose.
