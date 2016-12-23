Mike Glennon | Quarterback | #8 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (27) / 12/12/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 225 College: North Carolina State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (73) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes reports the Jets "seem to have their eyes on" impending free agent QB Mike Glennon. Spending the money it will take to land Glennon -- Adam Schefter estimated his market at $13-15 million in December -- a year after spending a second-round pick on Christian Hackenberg would be a clear admission of failure, but it has become obvious Hack is not the future. Glennon was competent in 18 starts in 2013 and 14 before Jameis Winston showed up in Tampa Bay, and he should get a shot at a starting job this offseason. Source: NJ Advance Media

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports impending free agent Mike Glennon "could fetch" $13-15 million per year on his next contract. Glennon has made 18 career starts across four seasons, but has attempted just 11 passes in mop-up duty since the Bucs took Jameis Winston No. 1 overall in 2015. Across his 21 appearances, Glennon has completed 374-of-630 passes (59.4 percent) for 4,100 yards (6.5 YPA) and a 30:15 TD:INT mark. He's certainly held his own when under center and will probably be the top free agent passer on the market in March, along with Jay Cutler, assuming Cutler gets cut. The $13-15 million per year would put Glennon in the Ryan Fitzpatrick/Colin Kaepernick range of quarterback salary. It would be a fair number. Glennon just turned 27. Source: ESPN.com

Pewter Report’s Mark Cook expects the Bucs to continue shopping Mike Glennon. The Bucs didn’t get any calls for Glennon during the draft. It may take a training camp injury for teams to have interest. Tampa Bay can fall back on a future compensatory pick if Glennon walks next offseason. Source: Pewter Report