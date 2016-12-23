Mike Glennon | Quarterback | #8

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets agree to contract with Jerry Blevins
Astros and Will Harris agree to two-year deal
Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 3
Roundtable: Pats or Falcons?
Feb 3
Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
Podcast: Super Bowl Preview
Feb 3
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 2
Dose: Julio Ready to Rock
Feb 2
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Shanahan was a fan of Garoppolo in 2014
Jets 'have their eyes on' Mike Glennon?
Redskins 'sure' Cousins will agree to deal
Anquan Boldin undecided on playing in 2017
Steelers in contract talks with Antonio Brown
Re-signing Carr 'top priority' for Cowboys
Hogan among seven Pats listed as questionable
Martellus Bennett (knee) questionable for SB51
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon not invited to Combine
Johnny Manziel willing to take drug tests
Julio Jones (toe) not listed on final injury report
Arians expects Palmer to announce return soon
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mailbag: Stashes & Trades
Feb 4
Dose: Triple-Double Madness
Feb 4
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 3
Feb 3
Stew: Viva Nogueira
Feb 3
Dose: Hardaway Jr. Goes Off
Feb 3
Roundtable: Elite Handcuffs
Feb 2
Dose: Studs & Duds
Feb 2
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DeMar DeRozan (ankle) questionable for Sunday
Devin Booker hits game-winning J at buzzer
DeMarcus Cousins triple-doubles vs. Suns
No Limit: Nikola Jokic gets 1st triple-double
Wilson Chandler drops 23 points in 41 minutes
Gotta Be The Shoes: Westbrook goes off in 4th
Yogi Gets Baskets: Ferrell hits nine treys
Marcus Morris scores a career-high 36 points
James Harden scores 42 points in overtime win
Michael Carter-Williams scores 23 points
Larry Nance scores 18 w/ 11 boards, 3 steals
Isaiah Thomas scores 38 points w/ five 3s
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Healthy Panthers best Ducks
Feb 4
Sharpen Your Sabres
Feb 3
Marleau Nets 500th Goal
Feb 3
Fantasy Nuggets Week 17
Feb 2
Podcast: Pacioretty is Red-hot
Feb 2
Dose: Hitch gets Unhitched
Feb 2
Behind The Net Shot Assists
Feb 1
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
T.J. Brodie registers 4 assists in OT win
Connor McDavid scores in loss to Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho scores GWG against EDM
Jonathan Huberdeau scores GWG in season debut
John Tavares nets 1G, 1A in loss to Red Wings
Henrik Zetterberg's 2 pts help DET defeat NYI
Phil Kessel nets OT winner vs. CBJ
Alex Tuch makes NHL debut Sat vs Canucks
Undefeated in four, Talbot gets Hurricanes
Jason Spezza (UBI) may miss a couple of weeks
Predators place Mike Ribeiro on waivers
Cam Ward will be a game-time call Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Partridge back chasing NASCAR K&N West title
Armour featured on JRM’s No. 1 and 88 entries
Cole Whitt in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup entry
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garcia scoots clear in Dubai Desert Classic
Garcia has lead by 3 at halfway in Dubai DC
FedExCup leader Thomas among notable MCs
Late bogey spoils bogey-free 36 for Mastuyama
Steele bogey-free 67; co-leads Phoenix Open
Laird scrambles a bogey-free 66 in R2 of WMPO
Blixt ties low lap of week with 8-birdie 64
An co-leader at TPC Scottsdale w/ twin 66s
High winds suspend Dubai R2; return Saturday
Cabrera-Bello hangs tough; ties lead in Dubai
Tiger withdraws from Dubai DC with bad back
Darkness leaves nine stranded in R1 of WMPO
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Further Wakeyleaks details unearthed
Guidry won't sign with LSU; returning to JUCO
Cal starting LT Cochran to transfer as a grad
Art Briles allegedly intervened in discipline
NFL isn't excited about QBs Trubisky or Kizer
RB Mixon and WR Zamora not invited to Combine
La Canfora: Cardinals very high on QB Watson
Deshaun Watson will throw at NFL Combine
Pitt fills OC vacancy with Indiana's Watson
Report: Watson still receiving Day 2 grades
Wisconsin promotes DB coach Leonhard to DC
Badgers RB Deal (ankle) ruled out for spring
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 24
Feb 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW24
Feb 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Feb 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 24
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Feb 2
The Bargain Hunter-Week 24
Feb 2
Team News - Week 23
Jan 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Chelsea outclass crosstown rivals in 3-1 win
Oxlade-Chamberlain a bright spot in loss
Gunners disarmed at the Bridge in 3-1 loss
Saido Berahino on the bench vs West Brom
Welbeck should be available for Chelsea
Aaron Ramsey to miss three weeks
Mauro Zarate available after suspension ends
Jose Holebas is eligible again for Week 24
Another muscle injury for Xherdan Shaqiri
Will Snodgrass make his full debut at SOU?
Slimani ruled out for two more matches
No Friend for Saturday's Tottenham encounter
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Roberto Aguayo
(K)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Brandon Myers
(TE)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Vincent Jackson
(WR)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Antone Smith
(RB)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Austin Johnson
(RB)
Sean Renfree
(QB)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Kivon Cartwright
(TE)
Russell Hansbrough
(RB)
John Lunsford
(K)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Derel Walker
(WR)
Alan Cross
(TE)
Quayvon Hicks
(RB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Tevin Westbrook
(TE)
Donteea Dye
(WR)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Blake Sims
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Glennon | Quarterback | #8
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/12/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 225
College:
North Carolina State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (73) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes reports the Jets "seem to have their eyes on" impending free agent QB Mike Glennon.
Spending the money it will take to land Glennon -- Adam Schefter estimated his market at $13-15 million in December -- a year after spending a second-round pick on Christian Hackenberg would be a clear admission of failure, but it has become obvious Hack is not the future. Glennon was competent in 18 starts in 2013 and 14 before Jameis Winston showed up in Tampa Bay, and he should get a shot at a starting job this offseason.
Feb 4 - 10:10 AM
Source:
NJ Advance Media
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports impending free agent Mike Glennon "could fetch" $13-15 million per year on his next contract.
Glennon has made 18 career starts across four seasons, but has attempted just 11 passes in mop-up duty since the Bucs took Jameis Winston No. 1 overall in 2015. Across his 21 appearances, Glennon has completed 374-of-630 passes (59.4 percent) for 4,100 yards (6.5 YPA) and a 30:15 TD:INT mark. He's certainly held his own when under center and will probably be the top free agent passer on the market in March, along with Jay Cutler, assuming Cutler gets cut. The $13-15 million per year would put Glennon in the Ryan Fitzpatrick/Colin Kaepernick range of quarterback salary. It would be a fair number. Glennon just turned 27.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:21:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Pewter Report’s Mark Cook expects the Bucs to continue shopping Mike Glennon.
The Bucs didn’t get any calls for Glennon during the draft. It may take a training camp injury for teams to have interest. Tampa Bay can fall back on a future compensatory pick if Glennon walks next offseason.
Sat, May 7, 2016 06:28:00 PM
Source:
Pewter Report
NFL.com’s Adam Schein reports multiple league executives view Mike Glennon as a mid-range starter.
"If you gave me a choice of Ryan Tannehill or Mike Glennon, give me Glennon," one GM said. "Middle-of-the-pack starter." A second GM views Glennon as "better than [Ryan] Fitzpatrick." Speculative reports have linked teams to Glennon, but interest should pick up closer to the draft. Entering his contract year, Tampa is going to have to come down from its second-round asking price to move Glennon.
Sat, Apr 9, 2016 08:02:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Jets 'have their eyes on' Mike Glennon?
Feb 4 - 10:10 AM
Mike Glennon to get $13-15M per year as a FA?
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:21:00 AM
Bucs could continue to shop Mike Glennon
Sat, May 7, 2016 06:28:00 PM
NFL teams view Glennon as mid-range starter
Sat, Apr 9, 2016 08:02:00 PM
More Mike Glennon Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Palmer
ARZ
(2972)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(2414)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2239)
4
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2096)
5
J. Garoppolo
NE
(2092)
6
A. Brown
PIT
(1958)
7
M. Bryant
PIT
(1888)
8
J. Cutler
CHI
(1809)
9
D. Freeman
ATL
(1732)
10
T. Taylor
BUF
(1703)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
TB
2
10
11
90.9
75
37.5
6.8
0
1
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2013
TB
13
247
416
59.4
2608
200.6
6.3
0
19
9
27
37
2.8
1.4
0
0
4
2014
TB
6
117
203
57.6
1417
236.2
7.0
2
10
6
10
49
8.2
4.9
0
0
0
2016
TB
2
10
11
90.9
75
37.5
6.8
0
1
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
9
Nov 3
ATL
10
11
90.9
75
6.8
1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
CHI
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Mike Glennon
3
Sean Renfree
RB
1
Doug Martin
Suspended
The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud doesn't believe Doug Martin is part of the Bucs' plans for 2017.
"You have to address the running back situation," Stroud said. "I don’t think Martin is going to be part of their plans, short- or long-term, in my opinion. That’s just me." Tampa Bay has an easy out with Martin. As a result of his failed drug test, the guaranteed money on his deal was voided, and the Bucs can get out of it scot-free. Martin just turned 28 earlier this month and has had one good season since his 2012 rookie year. GM Jason Licht figures to overhaul this backfield.
Jan 25
2
Peyton Barber
3
Russell Hansbrough
4
Austin Johnson
5
Blake Sims
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Peyton Barber
3RB
1
Doug Martin
2
Peyton Barber
FB
1
Alan Cross
2
Quayvon Hicks
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Freddie Martino
3
Josh Huff
WR2
1
Adam Humphries
2
Bernard Reedy
3
Derel Walker
WR3
1
Freddie Martino
TE
1
Cameron Brate
2
Luke Stocker
3
Kivon Cartwright
4
Tevin Westbrook
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
2
Jarvis Harrison
C
1
Evan Smith
2
Josh Allen
3
James Stone
RG
1
Ali Marpet
2
Caleb Benenoch
RT
1
Demar Dotson
K
1
Roberto Aguayo
2
John Lunsford
Headlines
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
Raymond Summerlin runs down the biggest injuries facing the Patriots and Falcons heading into Super Bowl 51.
More NFL Columns
»
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
»
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 3
»
Roundtable: Pats or Falcons?
Feb 3
»
Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
»
Podcast: Super Bowl Preview
Feb 3
»
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 2
»
Dose: Julio Ready to Rock
Feb 2
»
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
NFL Headlines
»
Kyle Shanahan was a fan of Garoppolo in 2014
»
Jets 'have their eyes on' Mike Glennon?
»
Redskins 'sure' Cousins will agree to deal
»
Anquan Boldin undecided on playing in 2017
»
Steelers in contract talks with Antonio Brown
»
Re-signing Carr 'top priority' for Cowboys
»
Hogan among seven Pats listed as questionable
»
Martellus Bennett (knee) questionable for SB51
»
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon not invited to Combine
»
Johnny Manziel willing to take drug tests
»
Julio Jones (toe) not listed on final injury report
»
Arians expects Palmer to announce return soon
NFL Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved