Mike Glennon | Quarterback | #8

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 225
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (73) / TB
Contract: view contract details
NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes reports the Jets "seem to have their eyes on" impending free agent QB Mike Glennon.
Spending the money it will take to land Glennon -- Adam Schefter estimated his market at $13-15 million in December -- a year after spending a second-round pick on Christian Hackenberg would be a clear admission of failure, but it has become obvious Hack is not the future. Glennon was competent in 18 starts in 2013 and 14 before Jameis Winston showed up in Tampa Bay, and he should get a shot at a starting job this offseason. Feb 4 - 10:10 AM
Source: NJ Advance Media
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016TB2101190.97537.56.801000.0.0000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2013TB1324741659.42608200.66.3019927372.81.4004
2014TB611720357.61417236.27.0210610498.24.9000
2016TB2101190.97537.56.801000.0.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
9Nov 3ATL101190.9756.81000.000
10Nov 13CHI00.00.00000.000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Mike Glennon
3Sean Renfree
RB1Doug Martin
2Peyton Barber
3Russell Hansbrough
4Austin Johnson
5Blake Sims
GLB1Doug Martin
2Peyton Barber
3RB1Doug Martin
2Peyton Barber
FB1Alan Cross
2Quayvon Hicks
WR11Mike Evans
2Freddie Martino
3Josh Huff
WR21Adam Humphries
2Bernard Reedy
3Derel Walker
WR31Freddie Martino
TE1Cameron Brate
2Luke Stocker
3Kivon Cartwright
4Tevin Westbrook
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
2Jarvis Harrison
C1Evan Smith
2Josh Allen
3James Stone
RG1Ali Marpet
2Caleb Benenoch
RT1Demar Dotson
K1Roberto Aguayo
2John Lunsford
 

 