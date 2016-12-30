Jadeveon Clowney | Linebacker | #90 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (23) / 2/14/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 270 College: South Carolina Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (1) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 6/6/2014: Signed a four-year, $22.272 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $14.518 million signing bonus. 2016: $600,000 (+ $1,844,818 roster bonus), 2017: $690,000 (+ $2,767,227), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jadeveon Clowney underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee following the season. It is a minor surgery which normally would not be a concern, but Clowney's injury history makes the procedure notable. The good news is Clowney has dealt with issues including microfracture surgery on his right knee in the past, so this is not a recurrence of an old injury. The Texans might take it slow during OTAs, but Clowney should be 100 percent well before training camp. Source: Houston Chronicle

Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist) said he's "ready to go" for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Raiders. Clowney sat out the Texans' regular season finale but probably could have played through the injuries if the game had meant something. The former first overall pick enjoyed a breakout year in 2016, grading out as PFF's seventh-best 3-4 outside linebacker while earning his first Pro Bowl invite. Expect Clowney to put plenty of pressure on Raiders QB Connor Cook. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist) is out for Week 17 against the Titans. He didn't practice this week. With Houston already locked into the No. 4 seed, there was no reason for Clowney to risk further injury in Sunday's meaningless regular season finale. He should be well-rested for next week's playoff opener. Clowney earned his first Pro Bowl nod this year and has been one of the better outside linebackers in the league when healthy.