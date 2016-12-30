Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Kenny Hilliard
(RB)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Nick Novak
(K)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Tyrell Blanks
(WR)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Cory Carter
(K)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jadeveon Clowney | Linebacker | #90
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/14/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 270
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (1) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/6/2014: Signed a four-year, $22.272 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $14.518 million signing bonus. 2016: $600,000 (+ $1,844,818 roster bonus), 2017: $690,000 (+ $2,767,227), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jadeveon Clowney underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee following the season.
It is a minor surgery which normally would not be a concern, but Clowney's injury history makes the procedure notable. The good news is Clowney has dealt with issues including microfracture surgery on his right knee in the past, so this is not a recurrence of an old injury. The Texans might take it slow during OTAs, but Clowney should be 100 percent well before training camp.
Jan 26 - 1:11 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist) said he's "ready to go" for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Raiders.
Clowney sat out the Texans' regular season finale but probably could have played through the injuries if the game had meant something. The former first overall pick enjoyed a breakout year in 2016, grading out as PFF's seventh-best 3-4 outside linebacker while earning his first Pro Bowl invite. Expect Clowney to put plenty of pressure on Raiders QB Connor Cook.
Jan 3 - 11:58 AM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist) is out for Week 17 against the Titans.
He didn't practice this week. With Houston already locked into the No. 4 seed, there was no reason for Clowney to risk further injury in Sunday's meaningless regular season finale. He should be well-rested for next week's playoff opener. Clowney earned his first Pro Bowl nod this year and has been one of the better outside linebackers in the league when healthy.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 04:43:00 PM
Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist) did not practice Wednesday.
Clowney has been dealing with elbow and wrists injuries all month, but he has only missed one game. With the Texans locked into the No. 4 seed, however, it would not be a shock if they decide to rest him in the meaningless season finale.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 10:34:00 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Jadeveon Clowney undergoes scope on left knee
Jan 26 - 1:11 PM
Clowney 'ready to go' for Wild Card game
Jan 3 - 11:58 AM
Clowney (elbow, wrist) ruled out for Week 17
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 04:43:00 PM
Jadeveon Clowney sits out Wednesday
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 10:34:00 AM
More Jadeveon Clowney Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
14
40
12
52
6.0
45
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
HOU
4
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
13
27
13
40
4.5
43
9.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
14
40
12
52
6.0
45
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
3
1
4
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
2
0
2
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DET
2
1
3
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@JAC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SD
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@IND
1
2
3
1.0
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
JAC
4
1
5
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
1
2
3
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
Akeem Hunt
4
Tyler Ervin
5
Kenny Hilliard
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Braxton Miller
3
Keith Mumphery
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Texans WR Jaelen Strong (ankle, I.R.) is recovering from ankle surgery.
Beat writer Aaron Wilson calls it a "minor, clean-up procedure," so it sounds like a scope. Strong was sent to I.R. last month. He's expected back for the offseason program. Strong should compete for a role on offense in 2017.
Jan 11
3
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Stephen Anderson
3
Rashaun Allen
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Oday Aboushi
C
1
Nick Martin
2
Greg Mancz
3
Tony Bergstrom
RG
1
Jeff Allen
2
Josh Walker
RT
1
Derek Newton
Sidelined
Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) remains without a timetable for return.
Newton tore the patellar tendons in both of his knees on the same play back in Week 7. It's a very rare injury and one that has proven extremely difficult to come back from, as even one patellar tendon tear comes with a lengthy recovery. We'd be surprised if Newton is ready for Week 1.
Jan 16
2
Chris Clark
Sidelined
Texans OT Chris Clark underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
According to beat writer Aaron Wilson, it was viewed as a clean-up procedure, suggesting it won't hamper Clark too much this offseason. Clark started four games at left tackle and then 12 games at right tackle after starting RT Derek Newton went down with double patellar tendon tears. Clark graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 offensive tackle out of 76 qualifiers.
Jan 25
K
1
Nick Novak
