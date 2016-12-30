Player Page

Jadeveon Clowney | Linebacker | #90

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 270
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (1) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jadeveon Clowney underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee following the season.
It is a minor surgery which normally would not be a concern, but Clowney's injury history makes the procedure notable. The good news is Clowney has dealt with issues including microfracture surgery on his right knee in the past, so this is not a recurrence of an old injury. The Texans might take it slow during OTAs, but Clowney should be 100 percent well before training camp. Jan 26 - 1:11 PM
Source: Houston Chronicle
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU144012526.0457.5000001200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014HOU45270.00.0000000000000
2015HOU132713404.5439.6000000600000
2016HOU144012526.0457.5000001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI3141.011.0000000000000
2Sep 18KC3030.00.0000000100000
3Sep 22@NE1120.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2TEN2021.066.0000000000000
5Oct 9@MIN7180.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16IND3140.00.0000000000000
7Oct 24@DEN3140.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30DET2131.099.0000000000000
10Nov 13@JAC4040.00.0000000000000
11Nov 21@OAK5050.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27SD1120.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@IND1231.01111.0000001000000
15Dec 18JAC4151.088.0000000100000
16Dec 24CIN1231.01010.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Akeem Hunt
4Tyler Ervin
5Kenny Hilliard
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Tyler Ervin
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Braxton Miller
3Keith Mumphery
WR21Will Fuller
2Jaelen Strong
3Wendall Williams
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Stephen Anderson
3Rashaun Allen
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Oday Aboushi
C1Nick Martin
2Greg Mancz
3Tony Bergstrom
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
RT1Derek Newton
2Chris Clark
K1Nick Novak
 

 