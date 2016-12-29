Player Page

Keenan Allen | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/27/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 211
College: California
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (76) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Chargers GM Tom Telesco said Keenan Allen (ACL) is "on track" in his recovery.
Telesco did not give a timetable for Allen's return, but he did say they will have a clearer idea by April. Considering he suffered the injury in Week 1, Allen should be close to 100 percent by the time training camp opens, especially if he really is "on track." Mar 2 - 12:04 PM
Source: Jack Wang on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAC166363.010.50000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013LAC1571104669.714.75800.0.0002001250
2014LAC147778355.910.23400.0.000200990
2015LAC86772590.610.83400.0.00010050
2016LAC166363.010.50000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC66310.5000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Mike Bercovici
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3Kenneth Farrow
4Andre Williams
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Keenan Allen
2Dontrelle Inman
3Stevie Johnson
4Geremy Davis
5Da'Ron Brown
WR21Tyrell Williams
2Travis Benjamin
3Isaiah Burse
4Javontee Herndon
5Jeremy Butler
WR31Dontrelle Inman
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Asante Cleveland
5Jake McGee
LT1King Dunlap
2Chris Hairston
3Tyler Johnstone
LG1Orlando Franklin
2Kenny Wiggins
3Brett Boyko
C1Matt Slauson
2Max Tuerk
RG1D.J. Fluker
2Spencer Pulley
3Donavon Clark
RT1Joe Barksdale
2Tyreek Burwell
K1Josh Lambo
 

 