Stedman Bailey | Wide Receiver | #12

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/11/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 194
College: West Virginia
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (92) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Free agent WR Stedman Bailey worked out for scouts during Marshall's Pro Day.
Shot in the head in November of 2015, Bailey's career was thought to be over, but he is still hoping to make a return. "I know a lot of teams probably remember me and what type of player I was at the time," Bailey said. "I’m trying to prove that I am still that guy and probably even better. It’s all about proving it and capitalizing on the opportunities that are given to me." In addition to working out during Marshall's Pro Day, Bailey plans to participate in West Virginia's Pro Day, his alma mater, and perhaps Toledo's as well. Bailey caught 59 passes for 843 yards and two scores in three seasons before the incident. Mar 8 - 9:34 AM
Source: The Herald-Dispatch
