Barkevious Mingo | Linebacker | #51

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/4/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 240
College: LSU
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (6) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Colts signed OLB Barkevious Mingo to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.
It's surprising. Claimed off the scrap heap from the Browns last summer, Mingo played just 54 snaps for the Patriots. The Colts must have high hopes for Mingo on special teams. Mingo is versatile at linebacker, and boasts theoretical pass-rushing upside. He's still only 27 years old (in October). The Colts will hope they've found a late bloomer. Mar 9 - 6:07 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE 1692110.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013CLE152913425.0244.8000000300000
2014CLE152616422.084.0000100400000
2015CLE16159240.00.0170000400000
2016NE 1692110.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18MIA1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 22HOU1010.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2BUF1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@CLE1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16CIN2020.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PIT0000.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@BUF2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SEA0110.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SF0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4LAR0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 12BAL0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@DEN1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@MIA0000.00.0000000000000

