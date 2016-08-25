Barkevious Mingo | Linebacker | #51

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 8
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bryant to receive record $1.05M salary in '17
Duensing departs game with apparent injury
Scherzer (finger) to throw another BP round
Starling Marte (ankle) hopes to play Saturday
Carpenter (back) 10 days from hitting in game
Rangers considering re-signing Colby Lewis?
Sonny Gray out three weeks due to lat strain
Braun to make Cactus League debut Friday
Bedrosian (groin) set for spring debut Thurs.
DeSclafani (elbow) nearing his Cactus debut
Profar suffered a jammed left finger in WBC
Cashner shut down again with biceps trouble
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts take $2.5M flier on Barkevious Mingo
Browns to release Robert Griffin III
Report: Browns to try to trade for Garoppolo
Russell Okung lands monster deal with Chargers
Redskins land hard-hitting S D.J. Swearinger
Eddie Lacy visiting the Seahawks and Vikings
Free agent ILB Gerald Hodges visiting Chiefs
Saints keep Nick Fairley with four-year deal
Ravens put pen to paper with Danny Woodhead
Ravens pick up Mike Wallace's option for 2017
Bills sign swiss-army-knife DB Micah Hyde
Vikes let RFA Charles Johnson hit open market
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
NBA Roundtable: Drop or Hold?
Mar 9
Dose: Down goes Anthony Davis
Mar 9
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
Dose: Dirk Alert: 30,000 Club!
Mar 8
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Taj Gibson starting over Domantas Sabonis
Malone wants to play Jamal Murray more
J.R. Smith (thumb) available off the bench
Tobias Harris (knee) will play on Thursday
Brook Lopez (ankle) ruled out for Friday
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) practices Thursday
Chandler Parsons (rest) out against the Clips
Danilo Gallinari does some on-court work
Nikola Jokic (flu) still isn't practicing yet
Nicolas Batum (ankle) is probable for Friday
Hoiberg: Joffrey Lauvergne still in rotation
Dwyane Wade goes through Thursday practice
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Carey Price out with the flu Thursday night
Red Wings activate Jimmy Howard
Sens will start Mike Condon against Coyotes
Rick Nash (UBI) won't play Thursday night
Henrik Lundqvist out Thursday due to LBI
Kyle Turris may miss rest of road trip
Patric Hornqvist is dealing with a concussion
Evgeni Malkin picks up Gordie Howe hat trick
Brad Marchand scores twice in win over DET
Craig Anderson ties franchise record for wins
Nick Bonino scores hat trick in win over Jets
David Krejci nets 2G, 1A in win over Detroit
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Allmendinger docked points, loses chief
Derrike Cope returns to Vegas
David Ragan not at his best in Vegas
Paul Menard rides a six-race Vegas streak
Michael McDowell hopes to rebound in Vegas
Las Vegas gets a second date in 2018
3 30-something results in 3 races for Whitt
Four Vegas wins for Jimmie Johnson
Gaughan making milestone start at Las Vegas
Brandon Jones: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
Henley heats up early in R1 of the Valspar
Lahiri struggles on new course; shoots R1 76
Horsey holds lead as darkness halts India R1
Fog delays opening round of the Valspar
Manasseo claims early R1 Indian Open lead
Jon Curran (rib injury) WDs from Valspar
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
Lahiri favorite with bookmakers for home win
Schwartzel WDs from Pro-Am at the Valspar
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
Reuben Foster 'may slide' due to background
Brugler: CAR showed most interest in Perine
Report: Minnesota reports 'minor' violation
Vikings send HC, GM to Mixon's Pro Day
EDGE Harris tests in SPARQ's 9th-percentile
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boro defense hit by injuries
Wenger surprised by Ox transfer rumors
Calvert-Lewin cleared for Everton return
Pep rotates the squad and pays the price
WHU will run late checks on Reid and Fonte
Lee Grant and Potters earn Etihad draw
Naughton out GW28, set to return next week
Barton's betting case on hold, eligible GW28
Carrick to weigh up retirement in the summer
Zlatan offered record MLS contract
Reid in recovery mode ahead of clash with BOU
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Devon Bell
(K)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Devin Street
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Marcus Leak
(WR)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Barkevious Mingo | Linebacker | #51
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/4/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 240
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (6) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colts signed OLB Barkevious Mingo to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.
It's surprising. Claimed off the scrap heap from the Browns last summer, Mingo played just 54 snaps for the Patriots. The Colts must have high hopes for Mingo on special teams. Mingo is versatile at linebacker, and boasts theoretical pass-rushing upside. He's still only 27 years old (in October). The Colts will hope they've found a late bloomer.
Mar 9 - 6:07 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
According to the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley, free agent LB Barkevious Mingo is drawing "huge" interest from "numerous" teams.
It's hard to believe after Mingo played just 54 snaps all of last season for the Patriots following a trade from the Browns. Mingo, the former No. 6 overall pick, is still just 26 and can also play special teams. His length at 6'4/240 will always be intriguing, but Mingo never developed pass rush skills. He can play inside and outside.
Mar 1 - 1:17 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
The Patriots are sending their 2017 fifth-round pick to the Browns in the Barkevious Mingo trade.
It's a surprising price, as Mingo seemed unlikely to make the Browns' 53-man roster. It means he's guaranteed to make the Pats, and should see immediate snaps as a reserve on defense. Mingo had mostly been flashing on special teams in Browns camp. Drafted by longtime Bill Belichick advisor Mike Lombardi, Mingo is going to get the benefit of the doubt for the Patriots, who have a majorly banged up front seven. It's still highly unlikely the light flips on for the 2013 first-rounder.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 03:17:00 PM
Source:
Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter
Patriots acquired DE/OLB Barkevious Mingo from the Browns.
The return compensation is unclear, but like many August trades, it's probably a conditional day-three pick. The No. 6 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Mingo has been a comprehensive bust, tallying seven career sacks, only two of which have come in the past two seasons. The Pats are low on edge depth, however, and Mingo was drafted by former Patriots associate Michael Lombardi in Cleveland. He'll start on special teams and fight for snaps on defense.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Colts take $2.5M flier on Barkevious Mingo
Mar 9 - 6:07 PM
FA Barkevious Mingo drawing 'huge' interest
Mar 1 - 1:17 PM
Patriots surrender fifth-rounder for Mingo
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 03:17:00 PM
Patriots acquire Browns bust Barkevious Mingo
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 02:00:00 PM
More Barkevious Mingo Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(3996)
2
M. Glennon
CHI
(3717)
3
A. Peterson
MIN
(3394)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2818)
5
B. Marshall
NYG
(2690)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(2639)
7
D. Jackson
TB
(2599)
8
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2546)
9
T. Taylor
BUF
(2297)
10
S. Gilmore
NE
(2219)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indianapolis Colts Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
16
9
2
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
CLE
15
29
13
42
5.0
24
4.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CLE
15
26
16
42
2.0
8
4.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CLE
16
15
9
24
0.0
0
.0
1
7
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
16
9
2
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
MIA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
HOU
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SF
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Andrew Luck (shoulder surgery) is expected to be ready for the regular season.
The Colts have been needlessly vague about Luck's recovery window but right now there's no concern about his status for Week 1. Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Luck will miss "most of, if not all" of OTAs but should be ready for training camp. Luck finished fifth in the league in touchdown passes last season (31) and was also fifth in passing yards per game (282.7).
Mar 3
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Tevaun Smith
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Chester Rogers
3
Devin Street
4
Marcus Leak
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Erik Swoope
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
3
Fahn Cooper
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Jonotthan Harrison
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Adam Redmond
RT
1
Le'Raven Clark
2
Isiah Cage
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
2
Devon Bell
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
Colts take $2.5M flier on Barkevious Mingo
»
Browns to release Robert Griffin III
»
Report: Browns to try to trade for Garoppolo
»
Russell Okung lands monster deal with Chargers
»
Redskins land hard-hitting S D.J. Swearinger
»
Eddie Lacy visiting the Seahawks and Vikings
»
Free agent ILB Gerald Hodges visiting Chiefs
»
Saints keep Nick Fairley with four-year deal
»
Ravens put pen to paper with Danny Woodhead
»
Ravens pick up Mike Wallace's option for 2017
»
Bills sign swiss-army-knife DB Micah Hyde
»
Vikes let RFA Charles Johnson hit open market
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved