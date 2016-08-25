Barkevious Mingo | Linebacker | #51 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (26) / 10/4/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 240 College: LSU Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (6) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Colts signed OLB Barkevious Mingo to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. It's surprising. Claimed off the scrap heap from the Browns last summer, Mingo played just 54 snaps for the Patriots. The Colts must have high hopes for Mingo on special teams. Mingo is versatile at linebacker, and boasts theoretical pass-rushing upside. He's still only 27 years old (in October). The Colts will hope they've found a late bloomer. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

According to the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley, free agent LB Barkevious Mingo is drawing "huge" interest from "numerous" teams. It's hard to believe after Mingo played just 54 snaps all of last season for the Patriots following a trade from the Browns. Mingo, the former No. 6 overall pick, is still just 26 and can also play special teams. His length at 6'4/240 will always be intriguing, but Mingo never developed pass rush skills. He can play inside and outside. Source: Miami Herald

The Patriots are sending their 2017 fifth-round pick to the Browns in the Barkevious Mingo trade. It's a surprising price, as Mingo seemed unlikely to make the Browns' 53-man roster. It means he's guaranteed to make the Pats, and should see immediate snaps as a reserve on defense. Mingo had mostly been flashing on special teams in Browns camp. Drafted by longtime Bill Belichick advisor Mike Lombardi, Mingo is going to get the benefit of the doubt for the Patriots, who have a majorly banged up front seven. It's still highly unlikely the light flips on for the 2013 first-rounder. Source: Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter