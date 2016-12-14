Player Page

Eddie Lacy | Running Back | #27

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/2/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 234
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (61) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he would "love to see" impending free agent Eddie Lacy re-signed.
McCarthy added Lacy is still recovering from a serious ankle injury, and no decision will be made until he "clears the medical threshold." Coming off an injury and with questions about his long-term conditioning, Lacy likely will not cost much to retain if the Packers want to go down that road. A one-year, prove-it deal could work for both sides. Jan 26 - 11:54 AM
Source: Ryan Wood on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB57136072.05.1104285.67.00000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013GB15284117878.54.14113525717.17.30010000
2014GB16246113971.24.6394242726.710.21420000
2015GB1518775850.54.1332018812.59.40220000
2016GB57136072.05.1104285.67.00000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC14614.4011717.0000000
2Sep 18@MIN12504.2000.0000000
3Sep 25DET171036.10122.0000000
5Oct 9NYG11817.40133.0000000
6Oct 16DAL17653.80166.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3James Starks
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
WR21Davante Adams
2Jeff Janis
3Geronimo Allison
4Antwan Goodley
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Richard Rodgers
2Jared Cook
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Don Barclay
C1J.C. Tretter
2Corey Linsley
RG1T.J. Lang
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 