Eddie Lacy | Running Back | #27 Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (26) / 6/2/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 234 College: Alabama Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (61) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he would "love to see" impending free agent Eddie Lacy re-signed. McCarthy added Lacy is still recovering from a serious ankle injury, and no decision will be made until he "clears the medical threshold." Coming off an injury and with questions about his long-term conditioning, Lacy likely will not cost much to retain if the Packers want to go down that road. A one-year, prove-it deal could work for both sides. Source: Ryan Wood on Twitter

Eddie Lacy (ankle, I.R.) said he plans to do a P90X regimen again this offseason. Lacy remains in a walking boot and needs a scooter to get around nearly two months after undergoing major surgery. He's fully expected to be ready for the start of next season. It's unclear what team Lacy will be playing for, as he's set to be a free agent in March. ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky wonders if GM Ted Thompson could sign Lacy to a bargain deal. Source: ESPN.com

Eddie Lacy (ankle, I.R.) will officially miss the remainder of the season. Sam Shields (concussion, I.R.) is also done for the year. Lacy has been on I.R. since Week 7. He would have been eligible to return for the final three weeks of the regular season, but the Packers are choosing instead to activate CB Makinton Dorleant on Wednesday. Lacy required ankle surgery and will be a free agent in March. He should be 100 percent well in advance of OTAs. Source: Wes Hodkiewicz on Twitter