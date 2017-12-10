Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
TicketGuardian 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 7
Fantasy Live: Phoenix
Mar 6
Power Ranking After Vegas
Mar 5
Wrap-up: Las Vegas
Mar 4
Update: Las Vegas (Spring)
Mar 3
Start or Park: Pennzoil 400
Mar 2
NASCAR DFS: Pennzoil 400
Mar 1
Pennzoil 400 Cheat Sheet
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. swept Phoenix last year
Kasey Kahne consistent during past 2 weeks
2018 Phx was a disappointment for Kurt Busch
Clint Bowyer’s “Lucky 13” at Phoenix
Chris Buescher seeks 1st Phoenix top-25
Jamie McMurray: ISM Raceway Double Duty
Milestone NXS start for Annett at Phoenix
Tyler Reddick: DC Solar 200 advance
Justin Allgaier: DC Solar 200 advance
Elliott Sadler: DC Solar 200 advance
Daniel Hemric: DC Solar 200 advance
Ty Dillon pulling double-duty at ISM Raceway
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Amba Etta-Tawo
(WR)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Jalen Simmons
(RB)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Wayne Gallman
(RB)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Aldrick Rosas
(K)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Kevin Norwood
(WR)
Travis Rudolph
(WR)
Shane Smith
(RB)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
Keeon Johnson
(WR)
Ryan O'Malley
(TE)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Marshall Koehn
(K)
Darius Powe
(WR)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
Davis Webb
(QB)
Evan Engram
(TE)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Alec Ogletree | Linebacker | #52
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/25/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 235
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (30) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
10/12/2017: Signed a five-year, $42.29 million contract. The deal included an $8 million signing bonus.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giants acquired ILB Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Rams in exchange for 2018 fourth- and sixth-round picks.
The Rams just signed Ogletree to a four-year, $42 million extension in October but evidently didn't like his fit in DC Wade Phillips' 3-4 defense. L.A. was gashed by the run last season, and playing Ogletree and Mark Barron, a pair of converted safeties, at inside linebacker was a big reason for that. Both are extremely athletic, but they were too light and got pushed around by offensive linemen. The Rams recoup the fourth-rounder they sent to K.C. in the Marcus Peters deal with this move and clear a bunch of cash off the books for future long-term deals. Linebacker was a massive need for the Giants.
Mar 7 - 4:01 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Rams ILB Alec Ogletree (elbow) is active for Week 14 against the Eagles.
Ogletree was forced from the field after a Week 13 pick six. With Zach Ertz sidelined, Ogletree will be dealing with No. 2 Eagles TE Trey Burton.
Sun, Dec 10, 2017 02:59:00 PM
Rams ILB Alec Ogletree has been diagnosed with a hyperextended elbow and is considered day to day.
Coach Sean McVay said the early indication is Ogletree will be able to play Week 14 against the Eagles. Ogletree left Week 13 shortly after recording a pick-six. OLB Connor Barwin (arm) remains doubtful this week.
Mon, Dec 4, 2017 08:12:00 PM
Source:
Rich Hammond on Twitter
Rams LB Alec Ogletree left Sunday's Week 13 game against the Cardinals with an elbow injury and will not return.
He had a busy day before exiting, recording one tackle and returning a Blaine Gabbert interception for a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Bryce Hager replaced him at inside linebacker.
Sun, Dec 3, 2017 06:43:00 PM
Source:
Alden Gonzalez on Twitter
Rams ship ILB Ogletree to G-Men for two picks
Mar 7 - 4:01 PM
Alec Ogletree (elbow) good to go vs. Eagles
Sun, Dec 10, 2017 02:59:00 PM
Rams ILB Ogletree (elbow) probably for Sunday
Mon, Dec 4, 2017 08:12:00 PM
Alec Ogletree (elbow) done for the day
Sun, Dec 3, 2017 06:43:00 PM
More Alec Ogletree Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Giants Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
LAR
15
63
32
95
2.0
18
9.0
1
41
1
1
0
1
10
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
LAR
16
95
23
118
1.5
8
5.3
1
98
1
0
0
6
9
0
0
0
0
0
2014
LAR
16
84
27
111
0.0
0
.0
2
44
0
0
0
4
12
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAR
4
27
15
42
2.0
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAR
16
99
38
137
0.0
0
.0
2
15
0
1
0
1
11
0
0
0
0
0
2017
LAR
15
63
32
95
2.0
18
9.0
1
41
1
1
0
1
10
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
IND
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
WAS
7
4
11
1.0
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 21
@SF
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@DAL
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
SEA
3
1
4
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@JAC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
ARZ
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@NYG
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
HOU
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@MIN
11
1
12
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
NO
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@ARZ
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
1
41
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
PHI
4
5
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@SEA
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@TEN
0
5
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Davis Webb
RB
1
Wayne Gallman
2
Paul Perkins
3
Jalen Simmons
4
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Wayne Gallman
2
Paul Perkins
3RB
1
Wayne Gallman
2
Paul Perkins
FB
1
Shane Smith
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
Sidelined
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Odell Beckham has told people close to him he is targeting over $20 million per year on a new deal.
Beckham is signed for one more year at $8.5 million, so contract extension talks have already begun. "He's in the twenties (million per year)," said Garafolo regarding Beckham's asking price in annual average. "He wants to be in the low twenties." The "low twenties" is lower-end franchise quarterback money. Antonio Brown is presently the NFL's highest-paid receiver at $17 million per year.
Feb 28
2
Roger Lewis
Sidelined
Roger Lewis was not targeted in the Giants' Week 17 win over the Redskins.
Lewis was not listed on the final injury report, but he was limited all week by an ankle injury which will require offseason surgery. Despite the no-show in the finale, Lewis finishes a solid campaign with 36 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns. Still, he will be no better than roster depth behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard next season even if the Giants move on from Brandon Marshall.
Dec 31
3
Dwayne Harris
4
Hunter Sharp
5
Kevin Norwood
WR2
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Sterling Shepard
3
Tavarres King
4
Travis Rudolph
5
Darius Powe
WR3
1
Sterling Shepard
TE
1
Evan Engram
2
Rhett Ellison
3
Jerell Adams
4
Ryan O'Malley
5
Kyle Carter
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Laurence Gibson
3
Jessamen Dunker
LG
1
John Jerry
2
Damien Mama
3
Ethan Cooper
C
1
Brett Jones
RG
1
Jon Halapio
2
John Greco
3
Kristjan Sokoli
RT
1
Chad Wheeler
2
Adam Bisnowaty
3
Nick Becton
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
2
Marshall Koehn
