Alec Ogletree | Linebacker | #52

Giants acquired ILB Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Rams in exchange for 2018 fourth- and sixth-round picks.

The Rams just signed Ogletree to a four-year, $42 million extension in October but evidently didn't like his fit in DC Wade Phillips' 3-4 defense. L.A. was gashed by the run last season, and playing Ogletree and Mark Barron, a pair of converted safeties, at inside linebacker was a big reason for that. Both are extremely athletic, but they were too light and got pushed around by offensive linemen. The Rams recoup the fourth-rounder they sent to K.C. in the Marcus Peters deal with this move and clear a bunch of cash off the books for future long-term deals. Linebacker was a massive need for the Giants.