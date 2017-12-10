Player Page

Alec Ogletree | Linebacker | #52

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 235
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (30) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Giants acquired ILB Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Rams in exchange for 2018 fourth- and sixth-round picks.
The Rams just signed Ogletree to a four-year, $42 million extension in October but evidently didn't like his fit in DC Wade Phillips' 3-4 defense. L.A. was gashed by the run last season, and playing Ogletree and Mark Barron, a pair of converted safeties, at inside linebacker was a big reason for that. Both are extremely athletic, but they were too light and got pushed around by offensive linemen. The Rams recoup the fourth-rounder they sent to K.C. in the Marcus Peters deal with this move and clear a bunch of cash off the books for future long-term deals. Linebacker was a massive need for the Giants. Mar 7 - 4:01 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017LAR156332952.0189.014111011000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013LAR1695231181.585.31981006900000
2014LAR1684271110.00.024400041200000
2015LAR42715422.094.5000000000000
2016LAR1699381370.00.021501011100000
2017LAR156332952.0189.014111011000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10IND3140.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17WAS74111.01212.0000000000000
3Sep 21@SF7290.00.0000000100000
4Oct 1@DAL6170.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8SEA3141.066.0000000000000
6Oct 15@JAC4040.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22ARZ2130.00.0000000100000
9Nov 5@NYG5380.00.0000001000000
10Nov 12HOU4370.00.0000000100000
11Nov 19@MIN111120.00.0000000100000
12Nov 26NO5270.00.0000000100000
13Dec 3@ARZ1010.00.01411000100000
14Dec 10PHI4590.00.0000000100000
15Dec 17@SEA1340.00.0000100000000
16Dec 24@TEN0550.00.0000000200000

