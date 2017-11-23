Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Dontez Ford
(WR)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Alek Torgersen
(QB)
Brandon Barnes
(TE)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Tion Green
(RB)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Mike James
(RB)
Matt Prater
(K)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Ezekiel Ansah | Defensive Lineman | #94
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/29/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 275
College:
Brigham Young
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (5) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Michael Rothstein "doesn't see" the Lions letting DE Ezekiel Ansah leave as an impending free agent.
Ansah ended the season on a high note with three sacks of Brett Hundley in the Week 17 finale, finishing the year tied for eighth in the league with 12 sacks. Nine of those dozen sacks came across three games, with Ansah disappearing for long stretches. The Lions, however, have nothing in terms of pass rushers behind Ansah, and the free-agent market is completely barren at the position. It makes sense for Detroit to franchise-tag Ansah for roughly $17 million.
Feb 24 - 12:53 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17.
Ansah recorded three sacks of Brett Hundley in the season finale. He finished the year with 12 sacks, tied for eighth in the league. However, Ansah's contract year was mostly a disappointment as he continued to battle injuries, while nine of his dozen sacks came in three games. Ansah will be an interesting case in free agency after recording just two sacks last season.
Jan 3 - 3:02 PM
Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah (back) is expected to play Thursday against the Vikings.
Ansah has missed the last two games with a back injury, but he was able to get in limited practices this week and looks like he will be able to play. It is a big upgrade for a defense which also could have the services of veteran pass rusher Dwight Freeney, who was just claimed off waivers on Wednesday.
Thu, Nov 23, 2017 08:43:00 AM
Source:
Stacey Dales on Twitter
Lions declared DE Ezekiel Ansah, OL Don Barclay, WR Jace Billingsley, OL Emmett Cleary, RB Tion Green, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin and RB Dwayne Washington inactive for Week 11 against the Bears.
Ansah was ruled out with a back injury on Friday. Washington (hip) and Reeves-Maybin (ankle) are also hurt while the other inactives are healthy scratches. Don Carey (knee) and T.J. Lang (concussion) are both active for the 5-4 Lions.
Sun, Nov 19, 2017 11:35:00 AM
Source:
Detroit Lions on Twitter
Lions expected to either tag or sign DE Ansah
Feb 24 - 12:53 PM
Ezekiel Ansah takes home DPOW for Week 17
Jan 3 - 3:02 PM
Ezekiel Ansah expected to play Thursday
Thu, Nov 23, 2017 08:43:00 AM
Ziggy Ansah leads Lions' Week 11 inactives
Sun, Nov 19, 2017 11:35:00 AM
More Ezekiel Ansah Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
DET
14
39
5
44
12.0
75
6.3
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
DET
14
17
13
30
8.0
71
8.9
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DET
16
37
12
49
7.5
56
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
16
39
8
47
14.5
99
6.8
0
0
0
2
0
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
13
21
13
34
2.0
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
DET
14
39
5
44
12.0
75
6.3
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
ARZ
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NYG
6
0
6
3.0
18
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
ATL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@MIN
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
CAR
2
0
2
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@NO
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
PIT
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
MIN
2
0
2
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@BAL
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@TB
6
1
7
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 16
CHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CIN
5
2
7
3.0
16
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
GB
4
0
4
3.0
31
10.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Alek Torgersen
RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
3
Tion Green
4
Zach Zenner
5
Dwayne Washington
GLB
1
Tion Green
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
3
Andy Jones
4
Dontez Ford
WR2
1
Golden Tate
2
T.J. Jones
Sidelined
Lions WR T.J. Jones underwent shoulder surgery.
Jones was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in December, and he recently underwent surgery to deal with the issue. It is a concern considering Jones missed all of his rookie season with a shoulder injury, especially since he is scheduled to be a restricted free agent. Jones caught 30 passes for 399 yards and a touchdown in 2017.
Jan 11
3
Jace Billingsley
4
Bradley Marquez
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Michael Roberts
3
Hakeem Valles
4
Brandon Barnes
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Brian Mihalik
LG
1
Joe Dahl
2
Zac Kerin
C
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Leo Koloamatangi
RG
1
T.J. Lang
2
Emmett Cleary
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Corey Robinson
3
Dan Skipper
K
1
Matt Prater
