Ezekiel Ansah | Defensive Lineman | #94 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (28) / 5/29/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 275 College: Brigham Young Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (5) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent

ESPN's Michael Rothstein "doesn't see" the Lions letting DE Ezekiel Ansah leave as an impending free agent. Ansah ended the season on a high note with three sacks of Brett Hundley in the Week 17 finale, finishing the year tied for eighth in the league with 12 sacks. Nine of those dozen sacks came across three games, with Ansah disappearing for long stretches. The Lions, however, have nothing in terms of pass rushers behind Ansah, and the free-agent market is completely barren at the position. It makes sense for Detroit to franchise-tag Ansah for roughly $17 million. Source: ESPN.com

Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17. Ansah recorded three sacks of Brett Hundley in the season finale. He finished the year with 12 sacks, tied for eighth in the league. However, Ansah's contract year was mostly a disappointment as he continued to battle injuries, while nine of his dozen sacks came in three games. Ansah will be an interesting case in free agency after recording just two sacks last season.

Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah (back) is expected to play Thursday against the Vikings. Ansah has missed the last two games with a back injury, but he was able to get in limited practices this week and looks like he will be able to play. It is a big upgrade for a defense which also could have the services of veteran pass rusher Dwight Freeney, who was just claimed off waivers on Wednesday. Source: Stacey Dales on Twitter