Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ezekiel Ansah | Defensive Lineman | #94

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 275
College: Brigham Young
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (5) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Michael Rothstein "doesn't see" the Lions letting DE Ezekiel Ansah leave as an impending free agent.
Ansah ended the season on a high note with three sacks of Brett Hundley in the Week 17 finale, finishing the year tied for eighth in the league with 12 sacks. Nine of those dozen sacks came across three games, with Ansah disappearing for long stretches. The Lions, however, have nothing in terms of pass rushers behind Ansah, and the free-agent market is completely barren at the position. It makes sense for Detroit to franchise-tag Ansah for roughly $17 million. Feb 24 - 12:53 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Ezekiel Ansah Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017DET143954412.0756.3000101000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013DET141713308.0718.9000002100000
2014DET163712497.5567.5000003000000
2015DET163984714.5996.8000204100000
2016DET132113342.0199.5000000000000
2017DET143954412.0756.3000101000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10ARZ1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NYG6063.0186.0000001000000
3Sep 24ATL0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@MIN3030.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8CAR2021.044.0000000000000
6Oct 15@NO1120.00.0000100000000
8Oct 29PIT1120.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@GB2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23MIN2021.055.0000000000000
13Dec 3@BAL5050.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@TB6171.011.0000000000000
15Dec 16CHI1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CIN5273.0165.3000000000000
17Dec 31GB4043.03110.3000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Alek Torgersen
RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
3Tion Green
4Zach Zenner
5Dwayne Washington
GLB1Tion Green
2Ameer Abdullah
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3Andy Jones
4Dontez Ford
WR21Golden Tate
2T.J. Jones
3Jace Billingsley
4Bradley Marquez
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Eric Ebron
2Michael Roberts
3Hakeem Valles
4Brandon Barnes
LT1Taylor Decker
2Brian Mihalik
LG1Joe Dahl
2Zac Kerin
C1Graham Glasgow
2Leo Koloamatangi
RG1T.J. Lang
2Emmett Cleary
RT1Rick Wagner
2Corey Robinson
3Dan Skipper
K1Matt Prater
 

 