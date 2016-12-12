Player Page

Ziggy Ansah | Defensive Lineman | #94

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 275
College: Brigham Young
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (5) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Lions placed RE Ziggy Ansah (ankle) on the active/PUP list.
His absence is considered precautionary. Ansah missed time with a high-ankle sprain last year and was limited during OTAs. Coming off a career-worst two sacks in 2016, Ansah is owed $12.734 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Jul 30 - 9:52 AM
Source: Detroit Free Press
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013DET141713308.0718.9000002100000
2014DET163712497.5567.5000003000000
2015DET163984714.5996.8000204100000
2016DET132113342.0199.5000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND1120.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18TEN0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16LAR1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23WAS1120.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@HOU1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@MIN5050.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20JAC3140.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24MIN0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@NO1120.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11CHI1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@NYG2351.088.0000000000000
16Dec 26@DAL4371.01111.0000000000000
17Jan 1GB1230.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Ameer Abdullah
2Theo Riddick
3Zach Zenner
4Dwayne Washington
5Matt Asiata
GLB1Ameer Abdullah
2Zach Zenner
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Golden Tate
2Jace Billingsley
3Jared Abbrederis
4Michael Rector
5Ryan Spadola
WR21Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3T.J. Jones
4Keshawn Martin
5Noel Thomas
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Eric Ebron
2Darren Fells
3Cole Wick
4Michael Roberts
5Khari Lee
LT1Greg Robinson
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Taylor Decker
LG1Graham Glasgow
2Laken Tomlinson
3Brandon Thomas
C1Travis Swanson
2Matt Rotheram
3Leo Koloamatangi
RG1T.J. Lang
2Joe Dahl
3Tony Hills
RT1Rick Wagner
2Cornelius Lucas
3Corey Robinson
4Storm Norton
K1Matt Prater
 

 