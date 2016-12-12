Ziggy Ansah | Defensive Lineman | #94

His absence is considered precautionary. Ansah missed time with a high-ankle sprain last year and was limited during OTAs. Coming off a career-worst two sacks in 2016, Ansah is owed $12.734 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

Ansah is coming off a down year in which he only recorded two sacks in 13 games, but he was hampered by a high-ankle sprain. He is still one of the top edge rushers in the league, and the Lions would be wise to lock him up. Ansah is scheduled to make $12.734 million in the final year of his rookie deal.