According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings went against coach Mike Zimmer's game plan on the first series of Saturday's Week 16 loss to the Packers.

The game plan called for Xavier Rhodes to shadow Jordy Nelson but the Vikings decided early in the week to go off script. Terence Newman asked to cover Nelson during the first half but Zimmer told him to "do what you're supposed to do." Newman shadowed Nelson anyway and got burned for two early touchdowns. Rhodes eventually moved to Nelson and limited him to two second-half catches. Saturday's mutiny against Zimmer marks a fitting end to what has been a disappointing year for the Vikings. They've lost eight of their last 10 after starting the year 5-0 while falling out of the NFC playoff picture.