Player Page

Weather | Roster

Xavier Rhodes | Defensive Back | #29

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 218
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (25) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings went against coach Mike Zimmer's game plan on the first series of Saturday's Week 16 loss to the Packers.
The game plan called for Xavier Rhodes to shadow Jordy Nelson but the Vikings decided early in the week to go off script. Terence Newman asked to cover Nelson during the first half but Zimmer told him to "do what you're supposed to do." Newman shadowed Nelson anyway and got burned for two early touchdowns. Rhodes eventually moved to Nelson and limited him to two second-half catches. Saturday's mutiny against Zimmer marks a fitting end to what has been a disappointing year for the Vikings. They've lost eight of their last 10 after starting the year 5-0 while falling out of the NFC playoff picture. Dec 25 - 11:06 AM
Source: ESPN.com
More Xavier Rhodes Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN13408480.00.0412910011000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013MIN13417480.00.00000011000000
2014MIN16399480.00.01000001800000
2015MIN16553580.00.01000001100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 25@CAR0000.00.0000000100000
4Oct 3NYG2020.00.01290000200000
5Oct 9HOU2020.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PHI4040.00.0100001100000
8Oct 31@CHI4150.00.0000000300000
9Nov 6DET5270.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@WAS2350.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20ARZ2130.00.021001000200000
12Nov 24@DET3030.00.0000000000000
13Dec 1DAL2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@JAC2020.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18IND6060.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@GB6170.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CHIGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Shaun Hill
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Matt Asiata
3Bishop Sankey
4Adrian Peterson
GLB1Matt Asiata
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Adrian Peterson
FB1Zach Line
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Jarius Wright
WR21Adam Thielen
2Charles Johnson
3Laquon Treadwell
WR31Cordarrelle Patterson
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2Rhett Ellison
3David Morgan
LT1T.J. Clemmings
2Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Zac Kerin
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Willie Beavers
RT1Jeremiah Sirles
K1Kai Forbath
 

 