Tyrann Mathieu | Defensive Back | #32

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 186
College: LSU
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (69) / ARZ
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians estimates Tyrann Mathieu's surgically-repaired right knee is "96 percent."
Arians did say Mathieu's shoulder is back to 100 percent. Mathieu tore his ACL in Dec. 2015, and never looked quite right in 2016. Going on 25, Mathieu has torn both his ACLs during his four-year NFL career. Mathieu is a gifted playmaker when at 100 percent, but perhaps he'll never be quite the same again. Jan 31 - 4:42 PM
Source: Mike Jurecki on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ10332351.01111.0190001400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013ARZ13653681.01010.0270001908000
2014ARZ13362380.00.0190100400000
2015ARZ14809891.099.059210011700000
2016ARZ10332351.01111.0190001400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE7070.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18TB2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@BUF4040.00.0000001000000
4Oct 2LAR2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 6@SF3030.00.0000000100000
6Oct 17NYJ6060.00.0140000200000
7Oct 23SEA1120.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@CAR1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@ATL2021.01111.0050000100000
15Dec 18NO5160.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Zac Dysert
RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2John Brown
3Chris Hubert
4Marvin Hall
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Marquis Bundy
3Brittan Golden
4Aaron Dobson
WR31John Brown
TE1Darren Fells
2Hakeem Valles
3Troy Niklas
4Ifeanyi Momah
LT1Jared Veldheer
LG1Mike Iupati
2Kaleb Johnson
C1Evan Boehm
RG1Cole Toner
2Daniel Munyer
RT1D.J. Humphries
2John Wetzel
3Ulrick John
4Givens Price
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 