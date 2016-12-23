Tyrann Mathieu | Defensive Back | #32 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (24) / 5/13/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 186 College: LSU Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (69) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 8/2/2016: Signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract. The deal contains $35 million guaranteed,including a $15.5 million signing bonus. Mathieu is elgible for an annual $250,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $4.75 million, 2018: $5.75 million (+ $5 million roster bonus), 2019-2020: $10.75 million, 2021: $9.25 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians estimates Tyrann Mathieu's surgically-repaired right knee is "96 percent." Arians did say Mathieu's shoulder is back to 100 percent. Mathieu tore his ACL in Dec. 2015, and never looked quite right in 2016. Going on 25, Mathieu has torn both his ACLs during his four-year NFL career. Mathieu is a gifted playmaker when at 100 percent, but perhaps he'll never be quite the same again. Source: Mike Jurecki on Twitter

Cardinals CB/S Tyrann Mathieu has already added 10 pounds this offseason. Mathieu is bulking up in an effort to stay healthy and return to a safety-slot role close to the line of scrimmage, but he admits he may have to drop weight again if it affects his quickness. Mathieu's bigger concerns are the two ACL tears which seemed to sap his explosiveness in 2016. If he can get back to full health, he should return as the playmaker the Cardinals paid him to be last August. Source: azcardinals.com

Cardinals placed CB Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending his season. Mathieu struggled mightily coming off last year's ACL tear and dealt with a troublesome shoulder injury throughout 2016. "He gave it everything he had," said coach Bruce Arians. "It ain't Ty." The Cardinals also placed ILB Deone Bucannon and CB/S Tyvon Branch on injured reserve last week. Mathieu signed a new five-year, $64.1 million deal at the start of training camp and should return healthy as Arizona's playmaking slot corner in 2017.