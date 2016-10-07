Andre Ellington | Running Back | #38 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (28) / 2/3/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 199 College: Clemson Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (187) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 3/13/2017: Signed a one-year contract. Share: Tweet

Cardinals re-signed RB Andre Ellington to a one-year contract. The one-time ascendant player pencils back in behind David Johnson, though the Cardinals could definitely add another veteran body. Ellington generated a ton of excitement as an elderly 23-year-old rookie in 2013, but quickly proved too brittle at his 5-foot-9, 199-pound size. In theory, he offers play-making ability, but has looked more worn down with each passing season. Source: Darren Urban on Twitter

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said he is looking for a complete running back to back up David Johnson. Chris Johnson, Andre Ellington, Stepfan Taylor, and Kerwynn Williams split the job in 2016. Keim hopes one back can take over the role moving forward. "David puts so much pressure on defenses because of the different things he can do, in terms of schematical mismatches," Keim said. "To have a back out there, whether it's in the draft or free agency, who can do those different things, to me, is very important." Ellington might be able to play that role himself, but like Johnson and Taylor, he is headed to free agency. Arizona will likely address the position in the draft. Source: ESPN

Andre Ellington carried the ball seven times for 18 yards while securing two-of-three targets for eight yards Sunday in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Rams. He was out-touched 12-9 by Kerwynn Williams. Ellington served as the main handcuff for David Johnson this year but that role didn’t amount to much fantasy significance. He finished the year with just 96 rushing yards on 34 carries. Ellington will test the free agent market for the first time this offseason.