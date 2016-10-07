Player Page

Andre Ellington | Running Back | #38

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/3/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 199
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 6 (187) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Cardinals re-signed RB Andre Ellington to a one-year contract.
The one-time ascendant player pencils back in behind David Johnson, though the Cardinals could definitely add another veteran body. Ellington generated a ton of excitement as an elderly 23-year-old rookie in 2013, but quickly proved too brittle at his 5-foot-9, 199-pound size. In theory, he offers play-making ability, but has looked more worn down with each passing season. Mar 13 - 3:58 PM
Source: Darren Urban on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ1634966.02.80012855.37.1000163000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013ARZ1511865243.55.5133937124.79.501021000
2014ARZ1220166055.03.3034639532.98.61220000
2015ARZ104528928.96.4031514814.89.90010000
2016ARZ1634966.02.80012855.37.1000163000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE00.00284.00061000
2Sep 18TB122.00199.0000000
3Sep 25@BUF00.0000.00035000
4Oct 2LAR10.00144.00038000
5Oct 6@SF6193.2000.0000000
6Oct 17NYJ5255.0000.0000000
7Oct 23SEA273.5000.0000000
8Oct 30@CAR00.0011616.00016000
10Nov 13SF2-1-.5000.00013000
11Nov 20@MIN5214.20122.0000000
12Nov 27@ATL00.002199.5000000
13Dec 4WAS551.0011010.0000000
14Dec 11@MIA00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18NO00.00199.0000000
16Dec 24@SEA00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@LAR7182.60284.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Zac Dysert
RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Brittan Golden
4Chris Hubert
5Marvin Hall
WR21J.J. Nelson
2John Brown
3Jeremy Ross
4Marquis Bundy
5Aaron Dobson
WR31John Brown
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
4Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Givens Price
LG1Mike Iupati
2Cole Toner
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Evan Boehm
3Daniel Munyer
RG1John Wetzel
2Kaleb Johnson
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Ulrick John
K1Phil Dawson
 

 