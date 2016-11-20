Player Page

Weather | Roster

Giovani Bernard | Running Back | #25

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 205
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (37) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com believes Giovani Bernard (ACL) will avoid the PUP list to start next season.
Bernard tore his ACL late last year but seems to be on schedule with his recovery. At worst, Hobson thinks Bernard could miss one or two games to start the season. The Bengals still have Jeremy Hill, but they'll need more depth with Bernard on the mend and backups Rex Burkhead and Cedric Peerman both headed for free agency. Running back could be a position the Bengals address in the draft. Feb 19 - 9:19 AM
Source: bengals.com
More Giovani Bernard Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN109133733.73.7023933633.68.61110000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013CIN1617069543.44.1055651432.19.20310000
2014CIN1316868052.34.0154334926.88.10200000
2015CIN1615473045.64.7124947229.59.61006000
2016CIN109133733.73.7023933633.68.61110000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NYJ5255.00252.5000000
2Sep 18@PIT5173.40910011.1110000
3Sep 25DEN581.605367.2000000
4Sep 29MIA10181.803248.0000000
5Oct 9@DAL9505.606467.7000000
6Oct 16@NE15493.3044511.3000000
7Oct 23CLE17804.71177.0000000
8Oct 30WAS11524.7111414.0000000
10Nov 14@NYG7172.403196.3000000
11Nov 20BUF7213.005408.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3Tra Carson
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Jeremy Hill
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Cody Core
3Alonzo Russell
4Chris Brown
WR21Tyler Boyd
2Alex Erickson
3James Wright
4Jake Kumerow
WR31Cody Core
TE1Tyler Eifert
2C.J. Uzomah
3Tyler Kroft
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
LG1Clint Boling
2Alex Redmond
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Trey Hopkins
2Christian Westerman
RT1Jake Fisher
K1Randy Bullock
2Jonathan Brown
 

 