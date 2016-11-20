Giovani Bernard | Running Back | #25 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (25) / 11/22/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 205 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (37) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 6/8/2016: Signed a four-year, $16.6 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guatanteed, including a $3 million signing bonus. Bernard is eligibile for an annual $200,000 workout bonuns. 2017: $1.6 million (+ $1.2 million roster bonus), 20118: $3.1 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2019: $3.4 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com believes Giovani Bernard (ACL) will avoid the PUP list to start next season. Bernard tore his ACL late last year but seems to be on schedule with his recovery. At worst, Hobson thinks Bernard could miss one or two games to start the season. The Bengals still have Jeremy Hill, but they'll need more depth with Bernard on the mend and backups Rex Burkhead and Cedric Peerman both headed for free agency. Running back could be a position the Bengals address in the draft. Source: bengals.com

Giovani Bernard suffered a torn ACL in Week 11 against the Bills. This one comes out of left field. We didn't even notice Bernard go down in Sunday's loss, and he touched the ball 12 times and saw eight targets. It had to happen near the end of the game. The Bengals' season may be ending before our eyes, losing both A.J. Green (hamstring) and Bernard. Bernard's year ends with a 91-337-2 rushing line, averaging a career-low 3.7 YPC. He also caught 39 balls for 336 yards and another score. Look for Rex Burkhead to take over some pass-down work behind Jeremy Hill, but Hill is a candidate to see a big-time role increase. Bernard signed a four-year deal back in June. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Giovani Bernard rushed seven times for 21 yards and caught 5-of-8 targets for 40 yards in the Bengals' Week 11 loss to the Bills. He was out-touched by Jeremy Hill 18 to 12. While it was nice to see the Bengals re-involve Bernard in the passing game, he also had a drop on a wheel-route attempt and his usage as a receiver has been frustratingly inconsistent all year. The Bengals are desperately going to need more from Gio in the absence of A.J. Green (hamstring), who seems likely to miss multiple weeks. Regardless, Bernard will be a weak RB2 bet in Week 12 against Baltimore.