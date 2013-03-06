Le'Veon Bell | Running Back | #26 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (24) / 2/18/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 225 College: Michigan State Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (48) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 6/3/2013: Signed a four-year, $4,120,600 contract. The deal included a $1,376,800 signing bonus and first-year roster bonus of $97,300. 2016: $966,900, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Le'Veon Bell rushed 20 times for 122 yards and a touchdown while catching 3-of-4 targets for 15 yards and another score in the Steelers' Week 16 win over the Ravens. Bell had just 32 rushing yards in his first meeting with Baltimore, but he topped that total the Steelers’ first drive, contributing 39 yards on the opening touchdown march. That drive featured a tone-setting run which Bell finished over the top of Zachary Orr. Even with the rest of the offense struggling for three quarters, Bell was outstanding all game, creating yards on his own and making defenders look silly. He was able to get away from Brandon Williams in the backfield before beating everyone else to the corner on a touchdown which got the comeback started in the fourth quarter, and he was outstanding on the next drive which he capped with a seven-yard touchdown catch to give Pittsburgh back the lead. Bell is arguably the best back in the league, and he and Antonio Brown make the Steelers a team no one wants to face in the playoffs.

Le'Veon Bell rushed 23 times for 93 yards and caught five passes for 38 yards in the Steelers' Week 15 win over the Bengals. This was about as quiet as 131 total yards can be. Bell's long run only went for 12 yards and his long catch went for just eight, but he consistently gained positive yardage and put the offense in good positions against a defense keying on him. Bell was held out of the end zone as the Steelers consistently bogged down in Bengals' territory -- Chris Boswell connected on six field goals -- but Bell still managed to deliver a solid fantasy game. He will have a tough test against the Ravens on Christmas Day, but Bell is always a top-two option.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Steelers are expected to franchise-tag contract-year RB Le'Veon Bell in the offseason. We don't often see running backs get tagged, but Bell is a special case as one of the three-best running backs in the sport, along with David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott. Contract negotiations could get complicated, as Bell has already been suspended twice in his four seasons in the league. But expectations remain that he'll be the highest-paid running back by this time next year. Adrian Peterson currently holds that distinction but will probably be cut by the Vikings. Source: ESPN.com