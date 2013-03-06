Player Page

Weather | Roster

Le'Veon Bell | Running Back | #26

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/18/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 225
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (48) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Le'Veon Bell rushed 20 times for 122 yards and a touchdown while catching 3-of-4 targets for 15 yards and another score in the Steelers' Week 16 win over the Ravens.
Bell had just 32 rushing yards in his first meeting with Baltimore, but he topped that total the Steelers’ first drive, contributing 39 yards on the opening touchdown march. That drive featured a tone-setting run which Bell finished over the top of Zachary Orr. Even with the rest of the offense struggling for three quarters, Bell was outstanding all game, creating yards on his own and making defenders look silly. He was able to get away from Brandon Williams in the backfield before beating everyone else to the corner on a touchdown which got the comeback started in the fourth quarter, and he was outstanding on the next drive which he capped with a seven-yard touchdown catch to give Pittsburgh back the lead. Bell is arguably the best back in the league, and he and Antonio Brown make the Steelers a team no one wants to face in the playoffs. Dec 25 - 7:42 PM
More Le'Veon Bell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT112411146104.24.8567260154.68.30110000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013PIT1324486066.23.5184539930.78.90010000
2014PIT16290136185.14.7488385453.410.31300000
2015PIT611355692.74.9332413622.75.70000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
4Oct 2KC181448.005346.8000000
5Oct 9NYJ20663.309889.8000000
6Oct 16@MIA10535.306559.2000000
7Oct 23NE21813.9010686.8000000
9Nov 6@BAL14322.306386.3000000
10Nov 13DAL17573.419778.6100000
11Nov 20@CLE281465.218556.9000000
12Nov 24@IND231205.214225.5000000
13Dec 4NYG291184.1066410.7010000
14Dec 11@BUF382366.2346215.5000000
15Dec 18@CIN23934.005387.6000000
16Dec 25BAL201226.113155.0100000
17Jan 1CLEGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Eli Rogers
WR21Sammie Coates
2Cobi Hamilton
3DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3David Johnson
4Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 