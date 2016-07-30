Player Page

Eric Fisher | Tackle | #72

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 315
College: Central Michigan
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (1) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said LT Eric Fisher's (questionable, back) status is "up in the air" of Monday night's game with Washington.
Fisher is trending in the wrong direction after missing practice the last two days. He'll be a game-time decision, but this is a potential downgrade to the offensive line. Cam Erving is Fisher's backup, though the Chiefs could move Bryan Witzmann to one of the tackle spots, with Parker Ehinger playing left guard. Sep 30 - 2:24 PM
Source: BJ Kissel on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017KC 30000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013KC 141010.00.0000000000000
2014KC 161010.00.0000000000000
2015KC 160000.00.0000000000000
2016KC 160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Patrick Mahomes
3Tyler Bray
RB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
3Akeem Hunt
GLB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
3RB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Tyreek Hill
2Demarcus Robinson
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Jehu Chesson
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
LG1Bryan Witzmann
2Parker Ehinger
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
3Cameron Erving
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
K1Harrison Butker
 

 