Eric Fisher | Tackle | #72 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (26) / 1/5/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 315 College: Central Michigan Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (1) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 7/30/2016: Signed a four-year, $63 million extension. The deal includes $40 million guaranteed. 2017: $11.9 million, 2018-2021: Under Contract, 2022: Free Agent

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said LT Eric Fisher's (questionable, back) status is "up in the air" of Monday night's game with Washington. Fisher is trending in the wrong direction after missing practice the last two days. He'll be a game-time decision, but this is a potential downgrade to the offensive line. Cam Erving is Fisher's backup, though the Chiefs could move Bryan Witzmann to one of the tackle spots, with Parker Ehinger playing left guard. Source: BJ Kissel on Twitter

Chiefs LT Eric Fisher (back) missed Friday's practice. It's a downgrade after Fisher was limited on Thursday. Fisher's status will be worth tracking leading up to Monday night's game with Washington. Source: BJ Kissel on Twitter

Chiefs signed LT Eric Fisher to a four-year, $48 million extension through 2021. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal includes $40 million guaranteed. The extension will be tacked onto the over $15 million he was scheduled to make in the next two years. It is a massive deal for a player who was not guaranteed to have his fifth-year option picked up in May. Fisher did show better after being moved back to left tackle midway through last season, but he was still league average at best. The Chiefs better hope he takes a big step forward or this deal could end up looking like a mistake. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter