Lane Johnson | Tackle | #65 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (28) / 5/8/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 317 College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (4) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 1/29/2016: Signed a six-year, $66,112,242 contract. The deal contains $35.5 million guaranteed. $15,625 Per Game bonus. 3/13/2018: Restructured contract to five-year, $56.26 million. Agreement includes restructure bonus of $9.7 million. 2018: $790,000. 2019: $10.85 million, 2020: $8.835 million, 2021: $8.315 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports it will be "difficult" for Lane Johnson (ankle, questionable) to play Thursday night against the Giants. Johnson was added to the injury report Thursday morning after a lingering high-ankle sprain flared up. Rapoport said Johnson will "do everything he can and test it pre-game," but it is likely he ends up sitting out Thursday's game. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will get the start at right tackle if Johnson cannot play. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Eagles RT Lane Johnson was added to the injury report with an ankle issue on Thursday. Johnson has not played at his usual level as of late, and a lingering high-ankle sprain which flared up this week is reportedly to blame. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Johnson "will push to play," but being added to the report the day of a game is obviously a major concern. Halapoulivaati Vaitai would likely get the start if Johnson is forced to sit. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Eagles restructured RT Lane Johnson's contract. Philly converted some of Johnson's base salary into a bonus, creating $7.5 million in cap space. They needed the money following the trade for Michael Bennett, and they will need to create more to be players in free agency. They will likely create that room by cutting or trading DE Vinny Curry. Source: Field Yates on Twitter