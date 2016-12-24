Mike Gillislee | Running Back | #35

One of the NFL's top backup running backs, Gillislee will likely get a second-round tender if no long-term deal is reached. Pauline reports Gillislee's agents are meeting with Bills brass at the Combine to negotiate. Gillislee should be amenable to a deal worth between $4 million and $5 million annually.

Mike Gillislee supplied 40 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught his only target for 10 yards Sunday in the Bills' Week 17 loss to the Jets.

Gillislee only saw double-digit touches on five occasions this year but made the most of his limited workload by rushing for 577 yards and eight touchdowns on only 101 carries. He often frustrated fantasy owners by vulturing touchdowns from LeSean McCoy, though McCoy still had plenty of opportunities. Gillislee is a solid handfcuff for McCoy and could be worth a late-round flyer in fantasy leagues next summer.