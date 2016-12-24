Player Page

Mike Gillislee | Running Back | #35

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 219
College: Florida
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (164) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports the Bills are hoping to sign restricted free agent Mike Gillislee to a long-term extension.
One of the NFL's top backup running backs, Gillislee will likely get a second-round tender if no long-term deal is reached. Pauline reports Gillislee's agents are meeting with Bills brass at the Combine to negotiate. Gillislee should be amenable to a deal worth between $4 million and $5 million annually. Mar 2 - 8:12 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF1510157738.55.7089503.35.601019000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013MIA36217.03.50000.0.00000000
2015BUF54726753.45.7036295.84.80010000
2016BUF1510157738.55.7089503.35.601019000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL00.001-4-4.0000000
2Sep 15NYJ00.0011818.0100000
3Sep 25ARZ3206.7000.0000000
4Oct 2@NE6305.0011313.0000000
5Oct 9@LAR263.0100.0000000
6Oct 16SF66110.2100.0000000
7Oct 23@MIA5204.0000.0000000
8Oct 30NE12857.11393.0000000
9Nov 7@SEA8324.01242.0000000
11Nov 20@CIN14725.1000.0000000
13Dec 4@OAK8496.1200.0000000
14Dec 11PIT23417.0000.0000000
15Dec 18CLE9374.1100.0000000
16Dec 24MIA11918.3000.00019000
17Jan 1@NYJ15402.7111010.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Cardale Jones
3Josh Woodrum
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Jonathan Williams
4Cedric O'Neal
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Marcus Easley
3Kolby Listenbee
WR21Walter Powell
2Dezmin Lewis
WR31Dezmin Lewis
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Blake Annen
4Gerald Christian
5Logan Thomas
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Michael Ola
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
RG1John Miller
2Patrick Lewis
RT1Seantrel Henderson
2Cyrus Kouandjio
K1Dan Carpenter
 

 