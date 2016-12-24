Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Arrieta targeting Scherzer-like deal
Kang receives eight-month suspended sentence
Kershaw fans one in two scoreless frames
Johnny Cueto to miss first round of WBC
Farrell: David Price's MRI results 'inconclusive'
TEX's Cashner shut down with biceps injury
Jon Lester named Cubs' Opening Day starter
Rule 5 pick Sparkman suffers broken thumb
Johnny Cueto expected at Giants camp Friday
Pujols (foot) nearing Cactus League debut?
Matt Carpenter out Thursday with stiff back
Confirmed: Wright has shoulder impingement
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Dan Carpenter
(K)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Gerald Christian
(TE)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Marcus Easley
(WR)
Mike Gillislee | Running Back | #35
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/1/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 219
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 5 (164) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Restricted Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports the Bills are hoping to sign restricted free agent Mike Gillislee to a long-term extension.
One of the NFL's top backup running backs, Gillislee will likely get a second-round tender if no long-term deal is reached. Pauline reports Gillislee's agents are meeting with Bills brass at the Combine to negotiate. Gillislee should be amenable to a deal worth between $4 million and $5 million annually.
Mar 2 - 8:12 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Mike Gillislee supplied 40 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught his only target for 10 yards Sunday in the Bills' Week 17 loss to the Jets.
Gillislee only saw double-digit touches on five occasions this year but made the most of his limited workload by rushing for 577 yards and eight touchdowns on only 101 carries. He often frustrated fantasy owners by vulturing touchdowns from LeSean McCoy, though McCoy still had plenty of opportunities. Gillislee is a solid handfcuff for McCoy and could be worth a late-round flyer in fantasy leagues next summer.
Jan 1 - 4:35 PM
Mike Gillislee rushed 11 times for 91 yards in the Bills' Week 16 loss to the Dolphins.
The yards were a new season high, but Gillislee couldn't vulture LeSean McCoy. Gillislee will have RB3 appeal in a Week 17 guaranteed to be weird with injuries and restings.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 06:13:00 PM
Mike Gillislee rushed nine times for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' Week 15 win over the Browns.
The vulture was Gillislee's fifth in six weeks. Gillislee is an RB3/FLEX desperado for owners searching for touchdown odds.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 06:35:00 PM
Bills working on long-term deal w/ Gillislee
Mar 2 - 8:12 PM
Gillislee notches ninth TD in loss to NYJ
Jan 1 - 4:35 PM
Mike Gillislee rushes for 91 yards
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 06:13:00 PM
Mike Gillislee vultures LeSean McCoy vs. CLE
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 06:35:00 PM
More Mike Gillislee Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
15
101
577
38.5
5.7
0
8
9
50
3.3
5.6
0
1
0
19
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
MIA
3
6
21
7.0
3.5
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
5
47
267
53.4
5.7
0
3
6
29
5.8
4.8
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
15
101
577
38.5
5.7
0
8
9
50
3.3
5.6
0
1
0
19
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@BAL
0
0
.0
0
1
-4
-4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
NYJ
0
0
.0
0
1
18
18.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
ARZ
3
20
6.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NE
6
30
5.0
0
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@LAR
2
6
3.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
SF
6
61
10.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@MIA
5
20
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NE
12
85
7.1
1
3
9
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
@SEA
8
32
4.0
1
2
4
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CIN
14
72
5.1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@OAK
8
49
6.1
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
PIT
2
34
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
9
37
4.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
11
91
8.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
19
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@NYJ
15
40
2.7
1
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Cardale Jones
3
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Jonathan Williams
4
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins underwent foot surgery on Friday, January 20.
The Buffalo News previously reported Watkins needed more surgery, so this note is just for bookkeeping purposes. The Bills announced the procedure and claimed Watkins should be ready for training camp in 2017. Watkins has now undergone two surgeries to address a Jones fracture in his foot. Not yet 24 years old, Watkins will need to overcome repeated early-career injury setbacks in order to realize his immense NFL ceiling.
Jan 20
2
Marcus Easley
3
Kolby Listenbee
WR2
1
Walter Powell
2
Dezmin Lewis
WR3
1
Dezmin Lewis
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Blake Annen
4
Gerald Christian
5
Logan Thomas
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Michael Ola
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Eric Wood
Sidelined
Bills placed C Eric Wood on injured reserve with a broken right fibula.
He won't be back this season. Although Wood wasn't having one of his best years, his loss will be felt by the Bills' running game, where Ryan Groy will now take over at center. Wood will be back at his $4.125 million salary in 2017.
Nov 14
2
Ryan Groy
RG
1
John Miller
2
Patrick Lewis
RT
1
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program.
Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness.
Jan 26
K
1
Dan Carpenter
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Patrick Daugherty ranks the NFL's returning coaches, and assesses this year's new hires.
