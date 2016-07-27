Player Page

Zac Stacy | Running Back | #30

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/9/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 224
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (160) / LAR
Ex-Rams and Jets RB Zac Stacy has announced his retirement.
The No. 160 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Stacy was the Rams' starting running back as a rookie, but averaged just 3.89 yards per carry. His career faded quickly thereafter. Going on 26, Stacy hangs up his cleats having scored 10 NFL touchdowns. Feb 16 - 5:46 PM
Source: James Palmer on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013LAR1425097369.53.9472614110.15.40110000
2014LAR137629322.53.9011815211.78.40020000
2015NYJ8318911.12.9019658.17.2000204000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
