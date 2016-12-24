Tavon Austin | Wide Receiver | #11

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Cubs Win in Extras
May 5
Podcast: Replacing Eaton
May 5
Waiver Wired: E-Rod Rising
May 4
Daily Dose: Judgment Day
May 4
May Top 300 Overall
May 3
May Starter Rankings
May 3
Britton Returns
May 3
Daily Dose: Have Harrison?
May 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) could return Saturday
Royals place Ian Kennedy (hamstring) on DL
Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) lands on DL
J.D. Martinez (foot) set for rehab assignment
Nationals showing interest in Kelvin Herrera
Carlos Rodon (biceps) 'about four weeks away'
Cespedes (hamstring) back in May 'long shot'
Donaldson (calf), Tulo (hammy) to return 5/8?
Gary Sanchez activated from disabled list
Danny Valencia homers, collects four hits
Aguilar's first career homer is game-winner
Machado homers for third time in four games
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 4
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
Malcolm Butler 'badly wanted' to play for NO
Jamison Crowder likely to get to 1,000 yards?
Cutler talked w/ Jets, Texans before retiring
Jay Cutler hangs up cleats, joins FOX Sports
Christian McCaffrey first 1st-rounder to sign
Hue Jax expects Big Ben comparisons for Kizer
Jaye Howard signs one-year deal with Bears
Report: Vikings interested in Michael Floyd
Mike Oher accused of assaulting Uber driver
John Brown had cyst removed from his spine
Jets cut Gilchrist after adding two safeties
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for May 5
May 5
Dose: The Great Wall
May 5
Draft: Point Guard Comparisons
May 4
Dose: LeBron Keeping It Real
May 4
NBA DFS Podcast for May 3
May 3
Dose: Isaiah Thomas scores 53!
May 3
Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz
May 2
Dose: Rockets, Cavs roll
May 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Lowry (ankle) a GTD for Game 3 Friday
Kevin Durant scores 25 points in win vs. Jazz
Draymond Green scores 21, tweaks left knee
Gordon Hayward scores 33 points in loss to GS
John Wall scores 24 points in Game 3 win
Shelvin Mack expected to start in Game 2
Kelly Oubre gets ejected in second quarter
Gerald Green starting over Amir Johnson
Ian Mahinmi (calf) is a game-time decision
Stephen Curry (ankle) good to go for Game 2
George Hill (toe) ruled out for Game 2
Kyle Lowry (ankle) misses practice Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lindberg, Rangers Even Series
May 5
Getzlaf the hero in Game 4 win
May 4
Podcast: Ellis Island
May 3
Predators Push Blues To Brink
May 3
Shattenkirk the Hero in Game 3
May 2
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Las Vegas pursuing another KHL star
Erik Karlsson (LBI) should play in Game 5
Sidney Crosby (concussion) practices Friday
Erik Karlsson could have returned to GM 4
Oscar Lindberg scores twice, NYR tie series
Golden Knights sign KHL star Vadim Shipachyov
Erik Karlsson exits GM 4 with injury
Bobby Ryan (LBI) is good to play on Thursday
Sidney Crosby (concussion) skates Thursday
McDavid scores, but EDM falls to ANA in OT
Ryan Getzlaf scores 4 pts in GM 4 win vs EDM
Marc-Andre Fleury excellent in Game 4 win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Talladega (Spring)
May 4
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Blaney almost won at Daytona
Sean Corr: General Tire 200 advance
3 straight top-15s for Aric Almirola on type
Timmy Hill has not finished on track type
David Ragan has four plate top-10s with team
Tyler Reddick: Spark Energy 300 advance
Brennan Poole: Spark Energy 300 advance
Davis makes ARCA debut with VMS at Talladega
Hemric's crew chief suspended after Richmond
Denny Hamlin's team penalized at Richmond
Joey Logano's win at Richmond 'encumbered'
Brendan Gaughan: Spark Energy 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Severe weather delays the start of R2 at WFC
Wood readies for new format at Centurion Club
F. Molinari sets a 6-under target in R1 @ WFC
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson steady in return
Noren catches fire early at the Wells Fargo
Simpson set for home game at Eagle Point GC
Levy looking to push Ryder Cup case in Sixes
Cauley WDs from Wells Fargo Championship
Cam. Smith WDs; opts for rest after big win
Oosthuizen WDs ahead of Wells Fargo start
Hahn heads to new course for WFC defense
Robby Shelton punches ticket to Wells Fargo
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
'Last Chance U' star RB Law leaves UAB
T McGlinchey received Rd. 1 grade from NFL
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
Browns' lauded for their loaded draft class
Exec: QB Josh Rosen is a mess off the field
Barkley would consider sitting out bowl game
SC's Samuel, Moore accused of assault
USF's Jackson facing pair of felony charges
Texas Tech WR Giles opts to transfer out
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - GW36
May 5
Late Fitness Check GW36
May 5
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 36
May 4
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
May 3
The Bargain Hunter-Week 36
May 2
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 28
Sean's Super Subs - GW35
Apr 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Valdes in doubt for Stamford Bridge trip
Midfield duo in contention for Chelsea clash
Swans to be without Montero for their run-in
Coutinho 'much better' now, eyes the weekend
Dyche sweats on the fitness of his defense
Ramirez out with pelvic problem
Carroll back in training ahead of Spurs clash
Cherries confident of signing Terry and Defoe
Manchester United have Mbappé bid rejected
Mourinho hints at resting players vs Arsenal
Silva may have pick of four PL clubs
Permanent deal for Ranocchia would cost £8.4m
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tavon Austin
(WR)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Cooper Kupp
(WR)
Aaron Murray
(QB)
Nelson Spruce
(WR)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Aaron Green
(RB)
Zach Laskey
(RB)
Marquez North
(WR)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Chase Reynolds
(RB)
Brandon Wegher
(RB)
Justin Davis
(RB)
Cory Harkey
(RB)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Josh Reynolds
(WR)
Bryce Williams
(TE)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Paul McRoberts
(WR)
Sam Rogers
(RB)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Gerald Everett
(TE)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Johnny Mundt
(TE)
Brandon Shippen
(WR)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tavon Austin | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/15/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 176
College:
West Virginia
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (8) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/27/2016: Signed a six-year, $56.14 million contract. The deal includes $30 million guaranteed. Another $10 million is available through incentives. 2017: $3.5 million (+ $11.47 million roster bonus), 2018: $3 million (+ $5 million roster bonus), 2019: $9.35 million, 2020: $9.56 million, 2021: $9.22 million, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Rams want Tavon Austin to become more of a downfield threat similar to DeSean Jackson.
Easier said than done. Jackson is one of the premier deep threats the sport has seen over the last decade. While not big at 5'10/175, Jackson still plays bigger than the 5'9/174 Austin. Both ran similar forties as straight-line speedsters, with Jackson blazing a 4.35 coming out of Cal and Austin clocking a 4.34 out of West Virginia. New Rams coach Sean McVay obviously got a ton out of Jackson in Washington and hopes to develop Austin into more as a receiver after Jeff Fisher's staff seemed clueless how to use him, using Austin more as a gimmick.
May 5 - 12:19 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Tavon Austin secured two-of-four targets for 18 yards and rushed twice for two yards Sunday in the Rams' Week 17 loss to the Cardinals.
Tavon was as frustrating as ever in 2016. He sprinkled in moments of brilliance but they were often buried between layers of gaffes and inexplicable miscues. Austin is undeniably talented and can change the game in a split-second with a long catch or one of his patented returns. But he still hasn’t graduated from being a gadget player and at this point, he probably never will. Austin re-wrote the book on boom-or-bust, which makes him almost impossible to employ with any level of confidence in fantasy. He’ll finish the year with 58 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns to go with 159 yards and one touchdown on 28 rushing attempts.
Jan 1 - 8:35 PM
Tavon Austin secured two-of-seven targets for 14 yards and added three carries for 26 yards and a touchdown Saturday in the Rams' Week 16 loss to the 49ers.
Austin hasn’t done as much running as he did last year, but he looked pretty swift on his 30-yard touchdown dash late in the first quarter. That was the Rams’ longest running play of the season. Austin’s speed never left but the Rams haven’t been able to find much use for it this year. The Rams’ gadget receiver will take on the Cardinals in Week 17.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:45:00 PM
Tavon Austin caught 3-of-5 targets for 14 yards in the Rams' Week 15 loss to the Seahawks, adding two rushes for 13 yards.
Same as it ever was for the disappointing gadget player. Austin's career hinges on the Rams making the right coaching hire. Austin can be a useful player, but more so in "real life" than fantasy. He won't be a recommended WR4 against the 49ers in Week 16.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 12:28:00 AM
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
May 5 - 12:19 PM
Austin closes year with two catches in Week 17
Jan 1 - 8:35 PM
Tavon Austin scores fourth touchdown Saturday
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:45:00 PM
Tavon Austin totals 27 yards vs. Seattle
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 12:28:00 AM
More Tavon Austin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Charles
DEN
(3004)
2
S. Watkins
BUF
(2244)
3
R. Foster
SF
(2217)
4
J. Mixon
CIN
(2214)
5
R. Jennings
FA
(2124)
6
A. Peterson
NO
(2075)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2070)
8
M. Lynch
OAK
(1996)
9
R. Griffin III
FA
(1985)
10
J. Williams
SF
(1908)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Rams Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
LAR
13
40
418
32.2
10.5
1
4
9
151
11.6
16.8
0
1
1
372
0
280
1
2014
LAR
15
31
242
16.1
7.8
0
0
36
224
14.9
6.2
0
2
0
19
0
391
1
2015
LAR
16
52
473
29.6
9.1
0
5
52
434
27.1
8.3
0
4
2
16
0
268
1
2016
LAR
15
58
509
33.9
8.8
0
3
28
159
10.6
5.7
0
1
1
5
0
364
0
Tavon Austin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tavon Austin's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tavon Austin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Tavon Austin's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@SF
4
13
3.3
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
38
0
2
Sep 18
SEA
5
50
10.0
0
2
6
3.0
0
0
0
0
15
0
3
Sep 25
@TB
5
82
16.4
1
2
22
11.0
0
0
5
0
12
0
4
Oct 2
@ARZ
2
14
7.0
0
1
-6
-6.0
0
0
0
0
47
0
5
Oct 9
BUF
7
59
8.4
0
3
26
8.7
0
0
0
0
2
0
6
Oct 16
@DET
3
24
8.0
0
3
2
.7
0
0
0
0
2
0
7
Oct 23
NYG
10
57
5.7
1
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
28
0
9
Nov 6
CAR
1
17
17.0
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
40
0
10
Nov 13
@NYJ
2
19
9.5
0
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
0
38
0
11
Nov 20
MIA
1
21
21.0
0
2
8
4.0
0
0
0
0
30
0
12
Nov 27
@NO
4
45
11.3
1
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
8
0
14
Dec 11
ATL
7
62
8.9
0
2
27
13.5
0
0
0
0
74
0
15
Dec 15
@SEA
3
14
4.7
0
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SF
2
14
7.0
0
3
26
8.7
1
0
0
0
12
0
17
Jan 1
ARZ
2
18
9.0
0
2
2
1.0
0
1
0
0
18
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
3
Aaron Murray
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
3
Malcolm Brown
4
Aaron Green
5
Brandon Wegher
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Cory Harkey
2
Sam Rogers
3
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Tavon Austin
2
Cooper Kupp
3
Pharoh Cooper
4
Nelson Spruce
5
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Josh Reynolds
3
Mike Thomas
4
Bradley Marquez
5
Paul McRoberts
WR3
1
Cooper Kupp
TE
1
Tyler Higbee
2
Gerald Everett
3
Temarrick Hemingway
4
Bryce Williams
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Pace Murphy
3
Darrell Williams
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
C
1
John Sullivan
2
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Cody Wichmann
3
Jamon Brown
RT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Andrew Donnal
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
Headlines
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Nick Mensio writes up 10 of fantasy football's biggest winners following the 2017 NFL draft.
More NFL Columns
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 4
»
Front Office Friction
May 4
»
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
»
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
»
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
»
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
»
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
NFL Headlines
»
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
»
Malcolm Butler 'badly wanted' to play for NO
»
Jamison Crowder likely to get to 1,000 yards?
»
Cutler talked w/ Jets, Texans before retiring
»
Jay Cutler hangs up cleats, joins FOX Sports
»
Christian McCaffrey first 1st-rounder to sign
»
Hue Jax expects Big Ben comparisons for Kizer
»
Jaye Howard signs one-year deal with Bears
»
Report: Vikings interested in Michael Floyd
»
Mike Oher accused of assaulting Uber driver
»
John Brown had cyst removed from his spine
»
Jets cut Gilchrist after adding two safeties
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved