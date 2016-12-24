Player Page

Tavon Austin | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/15/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 176
College: West Virginia
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (8) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
The Rams want Tavon Austin to become more of a downfield threat similar to DeSean Jackson.
Easier said than done. Jackson is one of the premier deep threats the sport has seen over the last decade. While not big at 5'10/175, Jackson still plays bigger than the 5'9/174 Austin. Both ran similar forties as straight-line speedsters, with Jackson blazing a 4.35 coming out of Cal and Austin clocking a 4.34 out of West Virginia. New Rams coach Sean McVay obviously got a ton out of Jackson in Washington and hopes to develop Austin into more as a receiver after Jeff Fisher's staff seemed clueless how to use him, using Austin more as a gimmick. May 5 - 12:19 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013LAR134041832.210.514915111.616.801137202801
2014LAR153124216.17.8003622414.96.20201903911
2015LAR165247329.69.1055243427.18.30421602681
2016LAR155850933.98.8032815910.65.7011503640
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF4133.30122.00000380
2Sep 18SEA55010.00263.00000150
3Sep 25@TB58216.4122211.00050120
4Oct 2@ARZ2147.001-6-6.00000470
5Oct 9BUF7598.403268.7000020
6Oct 16@DET3248.0032.7000020
7Oct 23NYG10575.7111010.00000280
9Nov 6CAR11717.00111.00000400
10Nov 13@NYJ2199.502105.00000380
11Nov 20MIA12121.00284.00000300
12Nov 27@NO44511.3111010.0000080
14Dec 11ATL7628.9022713.50000740
15Dec 15@SEA3144.702136.5000000
16Dec 24SF2147.003268.71000120
17Jan 1ARZ2189.00221.00100180
 

 