Tavon Austin | Wide Receiver | #11 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (26) / 3/15/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 176 College: West Virginia Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (8) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 8/27/2016: Signed a six-year, $56.14 million contract. The deal includes $30 million guaranteed. Another $10 million is available through incentives. 2017: $3.5 million (+ $11.47 million roster bonus), 2018: $3 million (+ $5 million roster bonus), 2019: $9.35 million, 2020: $9.56 million, 2021: $9.22 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Rams want Tavon Austin to become more of a downfield threat similar to DeSean Jackson. Easier said than done. Jackson is one of the premier deep threats the sport has seen over the last decade. While not big at 5'10/175, Jackson still plays bigger than the 5'9/174 Austin. Both ran similar forties as straight-line speedsters, with Jackson blazing a 4.35 coming out of Cal and Austin clocking a 4.34 out of West Virginia. New Rams coach Sean McVay obviously got a ton out of Jackson in Washington and hopes to develop Austin into more as a receiver after Jeff Fisher's staff seemed clueless how to use him, using Austin more as a gimmick. Source: ESPN.com

Tavon Austin secured two-of-four targets for 18 yards and rushed twice for two yards Sunday in the Rams' Week 17 loss to the Cardinals. Tavon was as frustrating as ever in 2016. He sprinkled in moments of brilliance but they were often buried between layers of gaffes and inexplicable miscues. Austin is undeniably talented and can change the game in a split-second with a long catch or one of his patented returns. But he still hasn’t graduated from being a gadget player and at this point, he probably never will. Austin re-wrote the book on boom-or-bust, which makes him almost impossible to employ with any level of confidence in fantasy. He’ll finish the year with 58 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns to go with 159 yards and one touchdown on 28 rushing attempts.

Tavon Austin secured two-of-seven targets for 14 yards and added three carries for 26 yards and a touchdown Saturday in the Rams' Week 16 loss to the 49ers. Austin hasn’t done as much running as he did last year, but he looked pretty swift on his 30-yard touchdown dash late in the first quarter. That was the Rams’ longest running play of the season. Austin’s speed never left but the Rams haven’t been able to find much use for it this year. The Rams’ gadget receiver will take on the Cardinals in Week 17.