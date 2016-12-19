Quinton Patton | Wide Receiver | #11

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Bird Is The Word
Mar 23
Final Standard Mock
Mar 23
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
ST Daily: Go Go Glover
Mar 22
Podcast: Rockies Check-In
Mar 22
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Puig (calf) back in Dodgers' lineup Thursday
Rockies send SP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque
Valbuena sent for MRI on sore left hamstring
Graveman picked as A's Opening Day starter
Raisel Iglesias injured elbow, hips in shower
Zobrist (neck) out of CHC lineup again Thurs
Brad Boxberger (lat) shut down for one week
Huntington: Kang won't be ready for opener
Strasburg in line for Nats' Opening Day start
Ian Kinsler cracks two-run homer in WBC win
Marcus Stroman dazzles in WBC finals victory
Ben Revere goes deep in win over Mariners
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
Julio expected to be 'full strength' for camp
'Increasingly likely' Revis signs with Pats?
Report: Payton, Manziel met at Super Bowl
New Vikings RB Murray has ankle surgery
Tim Hightower visiting Redskins Wednesday
Aiken, Dorsett to compete for Colts' No. 3 WR
Seahawks do deal with S Bradley McDougald
Steelers moving on from DeAngelo Williams
Saints keep Sterling Moore with one-year deal
Christian Hackenberg to make starts in 2017?
Dolphins sign RFA Alonso to four-year deal
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Squad Goals
Mar 23
Dose: Rudy Can't Fail
Mar 23
Fantasy Strength-of-Schedule
Mar 22
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 22
Mar 22
Dose: No Middleton Ground
Mar 22
Homie and Lil' Homie
Mar 21
Dose: Is James Harden MVP?
Mar 21
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
T.J. Warren (foot) listed as questionable
Alan Williams (illness) expects to play
Hassan Whiteside goes through shootaround
Paul Millsap (knee) ruled out for Friday
Rudy Gobert scores 35 pts, makes 13-of-14 FGs
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 32 points in win
X-rays negative on Derrick Rose's left foot
Russell Westbrook drops triple-double No. 35
Kyrie Irving scores 33 points in 27 minutes
J.R. Smith goes 1-of-7 from field as starter
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 29 pts, makes 9-of-16
Paul George scores 37 points in loss to BOS
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 24
Mar 23
Podcast: Underrated Players
Mar 23
Leafs Look Good on the Road
Mar 23
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 22
Playoff Pools Primer
Mar 22
Dose: Metropolitan's A Beast
Mar 22
Buffy the Minute Eater
Mar 21
The Oilers top the Kings
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Roman Polak suspended two games for boarding
Islanders summon Jaroslav Halak on Thursday
Ryan Strome out reg. season with broken wrist
Bernier makes 29 saves in win over Oilers
Polak to have disciplinary hearing on Thu
Anders Lee scores 1G, 1A in win over NYR
William Nylander extends point streak to nine
Paul Stastny week-to-week with LBI
Ristolainen will face a hearing Thursday
Carey Price dealing with a minor issue
H. Lundqvist set to play 2 of 3 games on trip
Jake Guentzel suffers concussion on Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 22
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Corey LaJoie: Double duty at ACS
Kyle Larson: Fontana Double Duty
Brennan Poole: Service King 300 advance
3 wins at ACS for Kyle Busch
Austin Dillon mostly strong on two-milers
Landon Cassill steadily increasing at ACS
Auto Club is important to Daniel Suarez
DiBenedetto: A pleasant surprise in CA
Kevin Harvick loses crew chief for 1 race
Keselowski penalized for Phoenix infraction
Gaughan has success at Auto Club Speedway
Brandon Jones: Service King 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Woodland (personal) WDs from WGC-Match Play
Vegas upsets Pieters in R2 of WGC-Match Play
Recently-wed Trey Mullinax ties course record
Walk-off eagle gives Points an early PRO lead
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Springtime Top-30
Mar 23
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Moreau (pec) out 4-6 months following surgery
Chargers put Mahomes through private workout
Panthers bringing in David Njoku for a visit
Jones (Achilles): I'm the NFL Draft's best CB
Ex-Florida QB Harris looking like QB1 at TSU
UT HC Herman confirms interest in QB Harris
Trubisky says he thought he beat out Williams
LTU WR Henderson met with SF, ARZ, NO
Report: Hurd won't return to UT; NFL next?
Steelers, Seahawks, Saints to host Melifonwu
Caplan: TE David Njoku visited the Bucs
Saints put Mahomes through a private workout
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Gundogan on track for preseason return
Shaqiri denies his lifestyle is to blame
McCarthy might just make Fridays qualifier
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Courtois set to snub Real Madrid move
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Chris Swain
(RB)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Ross Martin
(K)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Brandon Burks
(RB)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Romar Morris
(RB)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Myles White
(WR)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Darius Jennings
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Quinton Patton | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/9/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 204
College:
Louisiana Tech
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (128) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/23/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jets signed WR Quinton Patton, formerly of the 49ers.
Coming off a career high 37 catches for 408 yards, Patton is reuniting with WRs coach John Morton, who coached Patton the first two years of his career under Jim Harbaugh. Not an explosive athlete, Patton makes his name with competence and sure hands. He'll fight for No. 3 or 4 duties in New York.
Mar 23 - 2:53 PM
Free agent WR Quinton Patton visited the Jets.
It's his first known visit. Jets OC John Morton was Patton's WR coach for two years in San Francisco. His scheme familiarity makes him a potential fit in a sub-package role. Patton is coming off a career high 37 catches and 408 yards.
Mar 18 - 4:49 PM
Source:
newyorkjets.com
49ers placed WR Quinton Patton on injured reserve with a broken foot, ending his season.
Patton was injured early in Sunday's loss to the Falcons. The severity is unclear. A 2013 fourth-rounder, Patton flashed a few times for the 49ers' broken offense, catching a career-high 37 passes in 14 games. Headed for free agency, there's a good chance Patton is re-signed by San Francisco.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 03:31:00 PM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
Quinton Patton caught 4-of-6 targets for 31 yards in the 49ers' Week 14 loss to the Jets.
Patton finished second on the 49ers in targets and receiving yards in a game where Colin Kaepernick threw for only 133 yards on 26 attempts. Patton is a low-floor, low-upside fantasy commodity despite a lot of theoretical opportunity. The 49ers don't have much interest in trying to become a pass-oriented team.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 07:42:00 PM
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
Mar 23 - 2:53 PM
Jets host visit with WR Quinton Patton
Mar 18 - 4:49 PM
Quinton Patton (foot) sent to injured reserve
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 03:31:00 PM
Patton goes 4-31 against Jets
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 07:42:00 PM
More Quinton Patton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Kaepernick
FA
(3045)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(2669)
3
A. Peterson
FA
(2544)
4
J. McCown
NYJ
(2411)
5
J. Charles
FA
(2296)
6
E. Lacy
SEA
(2100)
7
Z. Brown
FA
(1964)
8
K. Aiken
IND
(1946)
9
J. Cutler
FA
(1818)
10
L. Murray
MIN
(1762)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SF
14
37
408
29.1
11.0
1
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
SF
6
3
34
5.7
11.3
0
0
1
26
4.3
26.0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
2014
SF
4
3
44
11.0
14.7
0
0
1
20
5.0
20.0
0
0
1
24
0
0
0
2015
SF
16
30
394
24.6
13.1
0
1
1
5
.3
5.0
0
0
0
157
0
0
0
2016
SF
14
37
408
29.1
11.0
1
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
LAR
5
60
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CAR
3
25
8.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
11
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@SEA
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DAL
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
ARZ
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@BUF
4
52
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
TB
3
13
4.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NO
6
106
17.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@ARZ
3
52
17.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
NE
2
17
8.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@MIA
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NYJ
4
31
7.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ATL
2
3
1.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Josh McCown
2
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
Jets QB Bryce Petty will undergo surgery to repair his torn left (non-throwing) labrum next week.
It could be a lengthy recovery, though Petty should be ready for training camp. Petty showed nothing in his six appearances (four starts) this season, posting a 3:7 TD:INT ratio. It ended the fantasy that he could be the Jets' unlikely quarterback of the future. The Jets have invested major draft resources in the quarterback position since 2009 and have zero to show for it. Going on 26, Petty hasn't proven he can be a legitimate No. 2.
Dec 29
3
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes reports the Jets are looking to add a fullback.
The move suggests the offense will change dramatically from the mostly spread attack under former OC Chan Gailey. Hughes reports New York is expected to put an "emphasis on the run game," which would be excellent news for Matt Forte's and Bilal Powell's fantasy values. Hughes mentions Mike Tolbert and Marcel Reece, but neither is a great lead blocker. Patrick DiMarco would make a lot of sense if the Falcons let him hit the open market.
Mar 5
2
Bilal Powell
3
Romar Morris
4
Brandon Burks
5
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
2
Chris Swain
WR1
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan said Eric Decker (hip, shoulder) should participate in non-contact OTAs.
The comments suggest the Jets don't plan to move on Decker. Decker can run straight ahead but hasn't been fully cleared for cutting. Barring a setback, Decker should be ready for the start of 2017.
Mar 3
2
Robby Anderson
3
Charone Peake
4
Frankie Hammond
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
NFL suspended Jets WR Jalin Marshall four games for violating the policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
He reportedly tested positive for Adderall. Signed as an undrafted free agent after last year's draft, Marshall caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. With Brandon Marshall gone and Eric Decker possibly following him, the sophomore likely would have had a shot to compete for a big role.
Mar 7
3
Devin Smith
4
Deshon Foxx
5
Darius Jennings
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
NFL suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the substance abuse policy.
The suspension stems from his September DUI. Seferian-Jenkins can participate in OTAs/preseason, but will miss the first two weeks. It shouldn't impact his roster spot, as he won't count against the Opening Day 53. The Jets have just Braedon Bowman, Eric Tomlinson and Jason Vander Laan behind ASJ.
Mar 15
2
Eric Tomlinson
3
Braedon Bowman
4
Jason Vander Laan
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Brandon Shell
3
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
2
Brent Qvale
3
Jeff Adams
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
2
Ross Martin
Headlines
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
It looks like Marshawn Lynch wants to be an Oakland Raider. Jesse Pantuosco discusses what that would mean in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 21
»
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
»
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
»
The Second Wave
Mar 14
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
»
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
»
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Headlines
»
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
»
Julio expected to be 'full strength' for camp
»
'Increasingly likely' Revis signs with Pats?
»
Report: Payton, Manziel met at Super Bowl
»
New Vikings RB Murray has ankle surgery
»
Tim Hightower visiting Redskins Wednesday
»
Aiken, Dorsett to compete for Colts' No. 3 WR
»
Seahawks do deal with S Bradley McDougald
»
Steelers moving on from DeAngelo Williams
»
Saints keep Sterling Moore with one-year deal
»
Christian Hackenberg to make starts in 2017?
»
Dolphins sign RFA Alonso to four-year deal
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved