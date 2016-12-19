Quinton Patton | Wide Receiver | #11

Sidelined

Jets QB Bryce Petty will undergo surgery to repair his torn left (non-throwing) labrum next week.

It could be a lengthy recovery, though Petty should be ready for training camp. Petty showed nothing in his six appearances (four starts) this season, posting a 3:7 TD:INT ratio. It ended the fantasy that he could be the Jets' unlikely quarterback of the future. The Jets have invested major draft resources in the quarterback position since 2009 and have zero to show for it. Going on 26, Petty hasn't proven he can be a legitimate No. 2.