Quinton Patton | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/9/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 204
College: Louisiana Tech
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (128) / SF
Jets signed WR Quinton Patton, formerly of the 49ers.
Coming off a career high 37 catches for 408 yards, Patton is reuniting with WRs coach John Morton, who coached Patton the first two years of his career under Jim Harbaugh. Not an explosive athlete, Patton makes his name with competence and sure hands. He'll fight for No. 3 or 4 duties in New York. Mar 23 - 2:53 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SF143740829.111.01000.0.000011000
Career Stats
2013SF63345.711.3001264.326.00007000
2014SF434411.014.7001205.020.000124000
2015SF163039424.613.10115.35.0000157000
2016SF143740829.111.01000.0.000011000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12LAR56012.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@CAR3258.3000.00011000
3Sep 25@SEA188.0000.0000000
4Oct 2DAL11313.0000.0000000
5Oct 6ARZ2168.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@BUF45213.0000.0000000
7Oct 23TB3134.3000.0000000
9Nov 6NO610617.7000.0000000
10Nov 13@ARZ35217.3000.0000000
11Nov 20NE2178.5000.0000000
12Nov 27@MIA11212.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@CHI00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11NYJ4317.8000.0000000
15Dec 18@ATL231.5000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Bryce Petty
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Romar Morris
4Brandon Burks
5Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
2Chris Swain
WR11Eric Decker
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
4Frankie Hammond
5Myles White
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
4Deshon Foxx
5Darius Jennings
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Eric Tomlinson
3Braedon Bowman
4Jason Vander Laan
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Brandon Shell
3Donald Hawkins
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brent Qvale
3Jeff Adams
K1Chandler Catanzaro
2Ross Martin
 

 