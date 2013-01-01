Player Page

DeAndre Hopkins | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (27) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
According to NFL's Network's Ian Rapoport, before trading Jamie Collins to the Browns, the Patriots offered Collins to the Texans for DeAndre Hopkins.
They got a hard pass from Houston, but it's notable that the Pats have interest in Hopkins, whose contract is currently set to expire after 2017. However, the Texans have already said an extension is a priority and Houston would certainly franchise tag him if one isn't reached. The Patriots can keep dreaming. Hopkins had a down year in 2016, at least statistically, but that can mostly be attributed to Brock Osweiler's incompetence. Hopkins recently said that he loves playing for the Texans, so it doesn't appear that he's pushing for a trade. Feb 5 - 12:13 PM
Source: NFL.com
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU167895459.612.22400.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013HOU165280250.115.41200.0.00010000
2014HOU1676121075.615.94600.0.00010000
2015HOU16111152195.113.761100.0.00000000
2016HOU167895459.612.22400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI55410.8100.0000000
2Sep 18KC711316.1100.0000000
3Sep 22@NE45614.0000.0000000
4Oct 2TEN144.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@MIN55611.2100.0000000
6Oct 16IND9717.9000.0000000
7Oct 24@DEN5367.2000.0000000
8Oct 30DET44411.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@JAC5489.6000.0000000
11Nov 21@OAK55811.6000.0000000
12Nov 27SD57014.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@GB35819.3100.0000000
14Dec 11@IND23316.5000.0000000
15Dec 18JAC88710.9000.0000000
16Dec 24CIN34314.3000.0000000
17Jan 1@TEN712317.6000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Akeem Hunt
4Tyler Ervin
5Kenny Hilliard
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Tyler Ervin
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Braxton Miller
3Keith Mumphery
WR21Will Fuller
2Jaelen Strong
3Wendall Williams
4Tevin Jones
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Stephen Anderson
3Rashaun Allen
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Oday Aboushi
C1Nick Martin
2Greg Mancz
3Tony Bergstrom
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
RT1Derek Newton
2Chris Clark
K1Nick Novak
2Ka'imi Fairbairn
 

 