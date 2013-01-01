Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Kenny Hilliard
(RB)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Cory Carter
(K)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Tevin Jones
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
DeAndre Hopkins | Wide Receiver | #10
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/6/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 215
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (27) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/22/2013: Signed a four-year, $7.64 million contract. The deal included a $3.92 million signing bonus. 2017: $7.915 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to NFL's Network's Ian Rapoport, before trading Jamie Collins to the Browns, the Patriots offered Collins to the Texans for DeAndre Hopkins.
They got a hard pass from Houston, but it's notable that the Pats have interest in Hopkins, whose contract is currently set to expire after 2017. However, the Texans have already said an extension is a priority and Houston would certainly franchise tag him if one isn't reached. The Patriots can keep dreaming. Hopkins had a down year in 2016, at least statistically, but that can mostly be attributed to Brock Osweiler's incompetence. Hopkins recently said that he loves playing for the Texans, so it doesn't appear that he's pushing for a trade.
Feb 5 - 12:13 PM
Source:
NFL.com
DeAndre Hopkins said he loves playing for the Texans.
"I love this organization and what this team is doing," Hopkins said when asked about a contract extension. "It seems like we're getting better and better every year, so why not?" Hopkins still has a year left on his rookie deal, but owner Bob McNair said extending the receiver will be a priority this offseason. Despite the quarterback situation, it sounds like Hopkins is very open to the idea.
Feb 2 - 11:01 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Texans owner Bob McNair said signing DeAndre Hopkins to a long-term extension is a priority this offseason.
McNair said the same is true for free agent CB A.J. Bouye. Unlike Bouye, Hopkins has one year left on his rookie contract at just under $8 million. Bouye will probably come first, but Hopkins is next line of business. He's going to want at least the $14 million per year Demaryius Thomas and Dez Bryant got on recent deals. A.J. Green is the highest-paid receiver at $15 million annually.
Feb 1 - 3:28 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
DeAndre Hopkins caught 6-of-9 targets for 65 yards in the Texans' Divisional Round loss to the Patriots.
Same as in these teams’ previous two meetings, the Patriots used Logan Ryan to guard Hopkins in man coverage and Ryan won. The Texans often moved Hopkins into the slot, but Ryan chased him there and allowed Hopkins zero separation with occasional safety and linebacker help. Hopkins’ biggest play was a 19-yard reception in the third quarter with the Texans backed up in their own territory. Ultimately, there was no way the Patriots were letting Hopkins beat them in this game. Still only 24 years old, Hopkins enters a contract year in 2017.
Jan 14 - 11:58 PM
Report: Pats pursued Hopkins at trade deadline
Feb 5 - 12:13 PM
DeAndre Hopkins loves being with the Texans
Feb 2 - 11:01 AM
Nuk Hopkins extension a priority for Texans
Feb 1 - 3:28 PM
Hopkins held to 65 scoreless yards
Jan 14 - 11:58 PM
More DeAndre Hopkins Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
16
78
954
59.6
12.2
2
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
HOU
16
52
802
50.1
15.4
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
HOU
16
76
1210
75.6
15.9
4
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
16
111
1521
95.1
13.7
6
11
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
16
78
954
59.6
12.2
2
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
5
54
10.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
7
113
16.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
4
56
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
5
56
11.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
9
71
7.9
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
5
36
7.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DET
4
44
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@JAC
5
48
9.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
5
58
11.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SD
5
70
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@GB
3
58
19.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@IND
2
33
16.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
JAC
8
87
10.9
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
3
43
14.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TEN
7
123
17.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
Akeem Hunt
4
Tyler Ervin
5
Kenny Hilliard
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Braxton Miller
3
Keith Mumphery
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Texans WR Jaelen Strong (ankle, I.R.) is recovering from ankle surgery.
Beat writer Aaron Wilson calls it a "minor, clean-up procedure," so it sounds like a scope. Strong was sent to I.R. last month. He's expected back for the offseason program. Strong should compete for a role on offense in 2017.
Jan 11
3
Wendall Williams
4
Tevin Jones
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Stephen Anderson
3
Rashaun Allen
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Oday Aboushi
C
1
Nick Martin
2
Greg Mancz
3
Tony Bergstrom
RG
1
Jeff Allen
2
Josh Walker
RT
1
Derek Newton
Sidelined
Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) remains without a timetable for return.
Newton tore the patellar tendons in both of his knees on the same play back in Week 7. It's a very rare injury and one that has proven extremely difficult to come back from, as even one patellar tendon tear comes with a lengthy recovery. We'd be surprised if Newton is ready for Week 1.
Jan 16
2
Chris Clark
Sidelined
Texans RT Chris Clark underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
It is viewed as a clean-up procedure, suggesting it won't hamper Clark too much this offseason. Clark started four games at left tackle and then 12 games at right tackle after Derek Newton went down with double patellar tendon tears. Clark graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 tackle out of 76 qualifiers. Owed a $2.75 million salary, Clark is a candidate for offseason release.
Jan 25
K
1
Nick Novak
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Headlines
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
Evan Silva discusses prop bets and Matchup edges in his Super Bowl 51 breakdown.
More NFL Columns
»
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
»
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
»
Roundtable: Pats or Falcons?
Feb 3
»
Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
»
Podcast: Super Bowl Preview
Feb 3
»
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 2
»
Dose: Julio Ready to Rock
Feb 2
»
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
NFL Headlines
»
Aldon Smith expected to be reinstated in March
»
Report: Pats pursued Hopkins at trade deadline
»
Patriots expect Brady to play 3-5 more years
»
Falcons could pursue Kelly if LaFleur bolts
»
Schefter: Cowboys an 'option' for Peterson
»
Matt Schaub could follow Shanahan to SF
»
Ware 'leaving door open for return' to Dallas
»
Michael Floyd expected to be inactive for SB51
»
AB 'frequently ran the wrong patterns' in 2016
»
Schefter: Tony Romo has no plans to retire
»
Julio Jones may need offseason toe surgery
»
Uncertain how long Mack (fibula) lasts in SB51
