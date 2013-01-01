DeAndre Hopkins | Wide Receiver | #10 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (24) / 6/6/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 215 College: Clemson Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (27) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 7/22/2013: Signed a four-year, $7.64 million contract. The deal included a $3.92 million signing bonus. 2017: $7.915 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to NFL's Network's Ian Rapoport, before trading Jamie Collins to the Browns, the Patriots offered Collins to the Texans for DeAndre Hopkins. They got a hard pass from Houston, but it's notable that the Pats have interest in Hopkins, whose contract is currently set to expire after 2017. However, the Texans have already said an extension is a priority and Houston would certainly franchise tag him if one isn't reached. The Patriots can keep dreaming. Hopkins had a down year in 2016, at least statistically, but that can mostly be attributed to Brock Osweiler's incompetence. Hopkins recently said that he loves playing for the Texans, so it doesn't appear that he's pushing for a trade. Source: NFL.com

DeAndre Hopkins said he loves playing for the Texans. "I love this organization and what this team is doing," Hopkins said when asked about a contract extension. "It seems like we're getting better and better every year, so why not?" Hopkins still has a year left on his rookie deal, but owner Bob McNair said extending the receiver will be a priority this offseason. Despite the quarterback situation, it sounds like Hopkins is very open to the idea. Source: Houston Chronicle

Texans owner Bob McNair said signing DeAndre Hopkins to a long-term extension is a priority this offseason. McNair said the same is true for free agent CB A.J. Bouye. Unlike Bouye, Hopkins has one year left on his rookie contract at just under $8 million. Bouye will probably come first, but Hopkins is next line of business. He's going to want at least the $14 million per year Demaryius Thomas and Dez Bryant got on recent deals. A.J. Green is the highest-paid receiver at $15 million annually. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter