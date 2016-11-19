Player Page

Markus Wheaton | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 189
College: Oregon State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (79) / PIT
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Steelers have shown "little interest" in re-signing free agent WR Markus Wheaton.
Reporter Ed Bouchette passed along something similar last week. Now 26, Wheaton is a career underachiever who had an injury-ruined 2016. He might have to wait until the second wave of free agency to find a new home. Feb 28 - 5:10 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT345117.012.80100.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013PIT126645.310.70000.0.000037000
2014PIT165364440.312.2024191.24.8000494000
2015PIT164474946.817.01500.0.0000105000
2016PIT345117.012.80100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 25@PHI122.0000.0000000
4Oct 2KC13030.0100.0000000
5Oct 9NYJ2199.5000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3Karlos Williams
4Brandon Brown-Dukes
5Gus Johnson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3DeMarcus Ayers
4Dez Stewart
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Cobi Hamilton
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Canaan Severin
5Martavis Bryant
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3Xavier Grimble
4Ryan Malleck
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Ryan Harris
3Keavon Milton
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Mike Matthews
3Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
3Matt Feiler
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Jerald Hawkins
3Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 