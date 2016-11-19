Welcome,
Senators get Alex Burrows from Vancouver
Markus Wheaton
Weather
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
David Johnson
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
Gus Johnson
(RB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Dreamius Smith
(RB)
Karlos Williams
(RB)
Brandon Brown-Dukes
(RB)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Markus Wheaton | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/7/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 189
College:
Oregon State
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 3 (79) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Steelers have shown "little interest" in re-signing free agent WR Markus Wheaton.
Reporter Ed Bouchette passed along something similar last week. Now 26, Wheaton is a career underachiever who had an injury-ruined 2016. He might have to wait until the second wave of free agency to find a new home.
Feb 28 - 5:10 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette "wouldn't expect" the Steelers to re-sign free agent WR Markus Wheaton.
Wheaton missed a ton of time with a shoulder injury last season and required surgery to repair a torn labrum in early January. He ended up catching just four passes for 51 yards and one score across three games following somewhat productive 2014 and 2015 seasons. Wheaton turned 26 earlier this month. He'll likely have to settle for one-year, prove it-type offers in free agency.
Feb 21 - 8:16 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Impending free agent Markus Wheaton underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum.
Wheaton is facing a three-month recovery, which puts his already shaky trip to free agency on even less stable ground. He will almost certainly have to settle for a prove-it deal, and that offer might not come until deep into the third wave of free agency. Wheaton had just four catches for 51 yards in three appearances in his contract year.
Jan 2 - 1:27 PM
Source:
Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Steelers placed WR Markus Wheaton (shoulder) on injured reserve.
Pittsburgh also officially sent RE Cameron Heyward to injured reserve to make room for OLB Bud Dupree and RB Daryl Richardson. Expected to serve as the No. 2 receiver with Martavis Bryant suspended, Wheaton was limited to just three games because of a lingering shoulder injury. He finishes his contract year with four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. He will likely have to take a prove-it deal this spring.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 01:57:00 PM
Source:
Ed Bouchette on Twitter
Steelers have 'little interest' in Wheaton
Feb 28 - 5:10 PM
Steelers expected to let WR Wheaton go as FA
Feb 21 - 8:16 PM
Wheaton underwent surgery, out three months
Jan 2 - 1:27 PM
Steelers send Wheaton and Heyward to IR
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 01:57:00 PM
More Markus Wheaton Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
3
4
51
17.0
12.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
PIT
12
6
64
5.3
10.7
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
37
0
0
0
2014
PIT
16
53
644
40.3
12.2
0
2
4
19
1.2
4.8
0
0
0
494
0
0
0
2015
PIT
16
44
749
46.8
17.0
1
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
105
0
0
0
2016
PIT
3
4
51
17.0
12.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
3
Sep 25
@PHI
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
KC
1
30
30.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYJ
2
19
9.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3
Karlos Williams
Suspended
Updating a previous report, Karlos Williams has just one game remaining on his 10-game suspension for repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
He'll be eligible to return in Week 2. Williams signed a reserve/future contract on Monday after spending most of the year on Pittsburgh's practice squad. Williams scored nine touchdowns for the Bills in 2015 but was cut last offseason after failing a drug test and showing up to OTAs about 30 pounds overweight.
Jan 24
4
Brandon Brown-Dukes
5
Gus Johnson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
DeMarcus Ayers
Sidelined
Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.
It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.
Feb 8
4
Dez Stewart
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Cobi Hamilton
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Sammie Coates is recovering from sports-hernia surgery only, and not a hand operation.
Coates' offseason health has gotten majorly muddled. It was reported last month he underwent hand surgery. It was then revealed Tuesday he underwent the sports-hernia operation, with the belief being it was in addition to the hand procedure. Now Fowler confirms Coates is recovering from just the hernia surgery. Coates' hand was a major issue during the season, while he was never listed with his groin. It's the second offseason inconsistency with the Steelers' injury report. The team could be staring at league punishment.
Feb 14
4
Canaan Severin
5
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
Speaking Tuesday, Steelers president Art Rooney II admitted the team is not yet counting on suspended WR Martavis Bryant for 2017.
"I'm not sure at this point you can count on him," were Rooney's exact words. Rooney said Bryant still has a "ways to go" in his return process. Bryant officially applied for reinstatement earlier this month. It seems like he will be cleared at some point this year, but the Steelers are wise to take this approach. Bryant has reached Josh Gordon-levels of unreliability.
Jan 31
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Sidelined
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert indicated Ladarius Green (concussion) will be back with the team in 2017.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette wrote the same earlier this week. It makes sense for the Steelers to take a shot on Green, who was a difference-maker when on the field and would free up under $2.75 million of cap space if released. That said, he only managed six games his first year in Pittsburgh and still has not been cleared from a Week 15 concussion. Like last year, it will not be surprising if Green spends most of the offseason on the sidelines.
Feb 18
3
Xavier Grimble
4
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Ryan Harris
3
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Chris Hubbard
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Mike Matthews
3
Kyle Friend
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
3
Matt Feiler
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
