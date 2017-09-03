Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Broncos sign Leary for 4-years, $35M
Mutual interest between Martellus & Raiders
Report: 49ers give Garcon three-year deal
'Belief' Cooks traded by Thursday afternoon
Bears ink S Quintin Demps for 3 years, $13.5M
Cooks replacement? Saints sign speedster Ginn
Report: BAL working to keep Brandon Williams
Report: Cousins asked Dan Snyder for trade
Report: Glennon deal includes $19M guaranteed
Report: Colts, Eagles making push for Alshon
Report: Robert Woods signing with Rams
Report: Bills set to release Aaron Williams
Tavon Austin
(WR)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Zach Laskey
(RB)
Marquez North
(WR)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Cory Harkey
(RB)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Brandon Wegher
(RB)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Chase Reynolds
(RB)
Bryce Williams
(TE)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Tre Mason
(RB)
Brandon Shippen
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Case Keenum
(QB)
Paul McRoberts
(WR)
Nelson Spruce
(WR)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Aaron Green
(RB)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Robert Woods | Wide Receiver | #10
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/10/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 190
College:
USC
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (41) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
3/9/17: Signed a five-year, $39-million contract. 2017-2021: Under Contract, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Rams agreed to terms with Robert Woods, formerly of the Bills, on a five-year, $39-million contract.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal contains $15 million guaranteed. It is a nice chunk of change for a receiver who has never topped 700 yards in a season, but that will likely change in what could be a pass-heavy attack under new coach Sean McVay. Even with Woods locked up, the Rams need to add more weapons to the passing game.
Mar 9 - 11:17 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Impending free agent Robert Woods said he is content with the No. 2 role in Buffalo.
"Sammy [Watkins] deserves being the number one," Woods said. "As long as we are progressing, moving the ball down the field and making plays, I have no problem with that." The comments suggest he is open to re-signing with the Bills, who have no receiving talent behind Watkins and Woods. The former second rounder has averaged 51 catches for 613 yards and three touchdowns his four years in Buffalo.
Feb 25 - 9:10 AM
Source:
buffalobills.com
WKBW Buffalo's Joe Buscaglia ultimately expects impending free agent Robert Woods to price himself out of the Bills' range.
The Bills have a ton of free agents (23 to be exact) to make decisions on, and they're obviously not going to be able to re-sign everybody. On top of that, Buffalo is currently in the bottom 25 percent of the league in available cap space. Woods hasn't been all that productive since being a 2013 second-round pick, yet he's likely to command $7-8 million per year on a new deal due to inflation of the salary cap. The Bills need weapons, but they should aim higher than Woods.
Feb 7 - 8:59 PM
Source:
WKBW Buffalo
Robert Woods delivered four catches for 43 yards on five targets Sunday in the Bills' Week 17 loss to the Jets.
Woods entered the league with huge expectations following a standout college career at USC. Since then he’s been an enormous letdown, failing to top 700 yards in any of his four seasons. Woods had a few productive weeks including a monster Week 9 that included 10 catches for a career-high 162 yards in a loss to Seattle. But those moments were few and far between. Woods also missed a chunk of the season while battling a knee injury. He could definitely use a change of scenery and will probably get one when he hits the free agent market this offseason.
Jan 1 - 4:41 PM
Report: Robert Woods signing with Rams
Mar 9 - 11:17 AM
Robert Woods content with No. 2 role
Feb 25 - 9:10 AM
Robert Woods to price himself out of Buffalo?
Feb 7 - 8:59 PM
Woods snags four catches in season finale
Jan 1 - 4:41 PM
More Robert Woods Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(3617)
2
M. Glennon
CHI
(3343)
3
A. Peterson
MIN
(3222)
4
B. Marshall
NYG
(2560)
5
B. Cooks
NO
(2449)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(2411)
7
D. Jackson
TB
(2347)
8
T. Taylor
BUF
(2128)
9
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1965)
10
S. Gilmore
NE
(1957)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Rams Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
13
51
613
47.2
12.0
1
1
1
6
.5
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
BUF
14
40
587
41.9
14.7
0
3
2
16
1.1
8.0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
2014
BUF
16
65
699
43.7
10.8
1
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
11
0
2015
BUF
14
47
552
39.4
11.7
1
3
1
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
13
51
613
47.2
12.0
1
1
1
6
.5
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@BAL
4
20
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
NYJ
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
ARZ
6
51
8.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NE
7
89
12.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@LAR
2
26
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
SF
5
44
8.8
1
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NE
4
50
12.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
@SEA
10
162
16.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CIN
3
41
13.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
PIT
1
29
29.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
3
43
14.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@NYJ
4
43
10.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3
Aaron Green
4
Brandon Wegher
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
FB
1
Cory Harkey
2
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Tavon Austin
2
Pharoh Cooper
3
Nelson Spruce
4
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Mike Thomas
3
Bradley Marquez
4
Paul McRoberts
5
Marquez North
WR3
1
Mike Thomas
TE
1
Lance Kendricks
2
Tyler Higbee
3
Temarrick Hemingway
4
Bryce Williams
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Pace Murphy
3
Darrell Williams
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
Greg Robinson
3
David Arkin
C
1
Tim Barnes
2
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
Cody Wichmann
2
Jamon Brown
RT
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Andrew Donnal
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
Mutual interest between Martellus & Raiders
»
Report: 49ers give Garcon three-year deal
»
'Belief' Cooks traded by Thursday afternoon
»
Bears ink S Quintin Demps for 3 years, $13.5M
»
Cooks replacement? Saints sign speedster Ginn
»
Report: BAL working to keep Brandon Williams
»
Report: Cousins asked Dan Snyder for trade
»
Report: Glennon deal includes $19M guaranteed
»
Report: Colts, Eagles making push for Alshon
»
Report: Robert Woods signing with Rams
»
Report: Bills set to release Aaron Williams
»
Help is on the way: Eagles land Torrey Smith
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
