Robert Woods | Wide Receiver | #10 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (24) / 4/10/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190 College: USC Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (41) / BUF Contract: view contract details 3/9/17: Signed a five-year, $39-million contract. 2017-2021: Under Contract, 2022: Free Agent

Rams agreed to terms with Robert Woods, formerly of the Bills, on a five-year, $39-million contract. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal contains $15 million guaranteed. It is a nice chunk of change for a receiver who has never topped 700 yards in a season, but that will likely change in what could be a pass-heavy attack under new coach Sean McVay. Even with Woods locked up, the Rams need to add more weapons to the passing game. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Impending free agent Robert Woods said he is content with the No. 2 role in Buffalo. "Sammy [Watkins] deserves being the number one," Woods said. "As long as we are progressing, moving the ball down the field and making plays, I have no problem with that." The comments suggest he is open to re-signing with the Bills, who have no receiving talent behind Watkins and Woods. The former second rounder has averaged 51 catches for 613 yards and three touchdowns his four years in Buffalo. Source: buffalobills.com

WKBW Buffalo's Joe Buscaglia ultimately expects impending free agent Robert Woods to price himself out of the Bills' range. The Bills have a ton of free agents (23 to be exact) to make decisions on, and they're obviously not going to be able to re-sign everybody. On top of that, Buffalo is currently in the bottom 25 percent of the league in available cap space. Woods hasn't been all that productive since being a 2013 second-round pick, yet he's likely to command $7-8 million per year on a new deal due to inflation of the salary cap. The Bills need weapons, but they should aim higher than Woods. Source: WKBW Buffalo