Robert Woods | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/10/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
College: USC
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (41) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Rams agreed to terms with Robert Woods, formerly of the Bills, on a five-year, $39-million contract.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal contains $15 million guaranteed. It is a nice chunk of change for a receiver who has never topped 700 yards in a season, but that will likely change in what could be a pass-heavy attack under new coach Sean McVay. Even with Woods locked up, the Rams need to add more weapons to the passing game. Mar 9 - 11:17 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF135161347.212.01116.56.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013BUF144058741.914.7032161.18.00009000
2014BUF166569943.710.81500.0.000100110
2015BUF144755239.411.71310.0.00010000
2016BUF135161347.212.01116.56.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL4205.0000.0000000
2Sep 15NYJ11010.0000.0000000
3Sep 25ARZ6518.5000.0000000
4Oct 2@NE78912.7000.0000000
5Oct 9@LAR22613.0000.0000000
6Oct 16SF5448.81166.0000000
8Oct 30NE45012.5000.0000000
9Nov 7@SEA1016216.2000.0000000
11Nov 20@CIN34113.7000.0000000
14Dec 11PIT12929.0000.0000000
15Dec 18CLE155.0000.0000000
16Dec 24MIA34314.3000.0000000
17Jan 1@NYJ44310.8000.0000000
 

 