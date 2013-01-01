Tyler Eifert | Tight End | #85 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (26) / 9/8/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 255 College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (21) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 7/15/2013: Signed a four-year, $8.256 million contract. The deal included a $4.384 million signing bonus. 2016: $765,409 (+ $765,409 roster bonus), 2017: Under Contract, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyler Eifert (back) did not practice Wednesday. Eifert battled a back issue earlier in the season, which delayed his return from offseason ankle surgery. We'll keep an eye on him into Thursday and Friday. Eifert's targets have been all over the place in recent weeks, but he's still dominating in the red zone with four touchdowns over the past four weeks. Source: Paul Dehner on Twitter

Tyler Eifert caught 1-of-3 targets for nine yards Week 15 against the Steelers. Eifert failed to haul in either of his two first-half targets including a tough end-zone chance which bounced off his left hand. He got his first catch on the initial drive of the third quarter, but that was it as the Bengals were shut down in the second half. It was a disappointing performance against an exploitable defense and Eifert's first game without a touchdown since Week 11. Even with A.J. Green expected back Saturday and a tough Texans defense on deck, Eifert will be a top-five option next week.

Tyler Eifert secured five-of-six targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns Sunday in the Bengals' Week 14 win over the Browns. Eifert got off to a hot start with five catches for 48 yards in the first half, but was shut out after halftime as the Bengals leaned heavily on Jeremy Hill in the second half. Eifert capped the Bengals’ opening drive by reeling in a 14-yard pass off play-action from Andy Dalton. He added to his haul by beating Tramon Williams for a five-yard score late in the second quarter. Eifert has now scored a touchdown in three straight games while emerging as Dalton’s go-to target with A.J. Green sidelined. Eifert will be an elite TE1 next time out against Pittsburgh.