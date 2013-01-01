Player Page

Tyler Eifert | Tight End | #85

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 255
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (21) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Tyler Eifert (back) did not practice Wednesday.
Eifert battled a back issue earlier in the season, which delayed his return from offseason ankle surgery. We'll keep an eye on him into Thursday and Friday. Eifert's targets have been all over the place in recent weeks, but he's still dominating in the red zone with four touchdowns over the past four weeks. Dec 21 - 2:59 PM
Source: Paul Dehner on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN82939449.313.61500.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013CIN153944529.711.40200.0.00000000
2014CIN133737.012.30000.0.00000000
2015CIN135261547.311.811300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
7Oct 23CLE199.0000.0000000
8Oct 30WAS910211.3100.0000000
10Nov 14@NYG39632.0000.0000000
11Nov 20BUF33712.3000.0000000
12Nov 27@BAL56813.6100.0000000
13Dec 4PHI22512.5100.0000000
14Dec 11@CLE5489.6200.0000000
15Dec 18PIT199.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@HOUGame scheduled for 12/24 8:25 PM ET
17Jan 1BALGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
3RB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Alex Erickson
3Cody Core
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Tyler Boyd
3James Wright
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2Tyler Kroft
3C.J. Uzomah
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Jake Fisher
LG1Clint Boling
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Kevin Zeitler
2Christian Westerman
RT1Cedric Ogbuehi
2Eric Winston
K1Randy Bullock
 

 