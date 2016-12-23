Player Page

Zach Ertz | Tight End | #86

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/10/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 250
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (35) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Zach Ertz caught 13-of-16 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 17 win over the Cowboys.
Ertz was hot right out of the gate, catching three passes on the first drive and almost coming up with a target in the end zone. He made up for that miss by beating Byron Jones for a touchdown just before halftime, and Carson Wentz hit him with a nice ball for a 20-yard score in the third quarter. After struggling early, Ertz once again finished the season hot, catching at least six passes in four of his final five games with 443 yards and three touchdowns over that span. Finally able to work with the same quarterback for two offseasons in a row, Ertz will hopefully be able to shake his early-season swoons next year. He will be a solid TE1 in fantasy drafts next summer. Jan 1 - 4:33 PM
More Zach Ertz Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI136567752.110.41200.0.00008000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013PHI163646929.313.00400.0.00000000
2014PHI165870243.912.11300.0.00010000
2015PHI157585356.911.42200.0.00019000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE6589.7000.0000000
5Oct 9@DET33712.3000.0000000
6Oct 16@WAS12222.0000.0000000
7Oct 23MIN11414.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@DAL4194.8000.0000000
9Nov 6@NYG89712.1000.0000000
10Nov 13ATL6559.2000.0000000
11Nov 20@SEA6355.8100.0000000
12Nov 28GB33612.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@CIN9798.8100.0008000
14Dec 11WAS1011211.2000.0000000
15Dec 18@BAL68013.3000.0000000
16Dec 22NYG23316.5000.0000000
17Jan 1DAL1313910.7200.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Chase Daniel
RB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
3Terrell Watson
GLB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
WR11Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
3Paul Turner
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Bryce Treggs
WR31Dorial Green-Beckham
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
LT1Jason Peters
2Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh Andrews
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Dillon Gordon
RT1Halapoulivaati Vaitai
2Lane Johnson
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 