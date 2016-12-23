Zach Ertz | Tight End | #86

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
33-year-old Gore finishes with 1,025 yards
Howard sets Bears' new rookie rushing record
Miller (ankle) expected to play next week
Ertz explodes for 13/139/2 in season finale
LeGarrette Blount scores 18th TD of season
Shady McCoy diagnosed with high-ankle sprain
Wentz closes out first season with 2 TDs, win
Bilal Powell balls out in season-ending victory
Bradford sets completion percentage record
Out with a whimper: Smith Sr. held to 34 yds
Rex Burkhead explodes for 144 yards & 2 TDs
Brady rests after throwing for 3 TDs, 278 yds
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Marcus Morris starting, Harris to the bench
Evan Fournier (heel) out Sunday vs. Indiana
Whiteside, Dragic, Winslow out Sunday vs. DET
Monta Ellis (ankle) will play Sunday vs. ORL
Chris Paul (hamstring) doubtful for Monday
Donatas Motiejunas nearing deal w/ Pelicans
Kristaps Porzingis not worried about Achilles
Hoiberg says Rajon Rondo has looked 'slow'
Nets to pursue Otto Porter in free agency?
Russell Westbrook drops 16th trip-dub of year
Enes Kanter scores 23 points in 25 minutes
Rudy Gobert scores 18 points with 13 boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
Chris Kreider gets 1st hat trick of season
James Reimer almost perfect in win over Stars
Malkin takes points lead in win over Habs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Seyi Ajirotutu
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Zach Ertz | Tight End | #86
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/10/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 250
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (35) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
1/25/2016: Signed a six-year, $43.64 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed. 2016: $1.138 million, 2017: $4 million, 2018: $8 million, 2019: $7.5 million, 2020: $7.25 million, 2021: $7.75 million, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Zach Ertz caught 13-of-16 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 17 win over the Cowboys.
Ertz was hot right out of the gate, catching three passes on the first drive and almost coming up with a target in the end zone. He made up for that miss by beating Byron Jones for a touchdown just before halftime, and Carson Wentz hit him with a nice ball for a 20-yard score in the third quarter. After struggling early, Ertz once again finished the season hot, catching at least six passes in four of his final five games with 443 yards and three touchdowns over that span. Finally able to work with the same quarterback for two offseasons in a row, Ertz will hopefully be able to shake his early-season swoons next year. He will be a solid TE1 in fantasy drafts next summer.
Jan 1 - 4:33 PM
Zach Ertz caught two passes for 33 yards in Week 16 against the Giants.
It's a step back after Ertz had at least 80 yards or a touchdown in three straight weeks. Ertz briefly left with an injury at the start of the third quarter but only missed one series. He's been targeted 38 times over the last four games. Ertz is a back-end TE1 for Week 17.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 12:30:00 AM
Zach Ertz caught 6-of-8 targets for 80 yards in the Eagles' Week 15 loss to the Ravens.
The Ravens have played stout defense against tight ends this year, but Ertz's volume has kept him matchup proof in a pass-first Eagles offense that otherwise is short on playmakers. Ertz is an every-week TE1 heading into a Week 16 Thursday Night Football date with the Giants, who struggle against tight ends.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:45:00 PM
Zach Ertz caught 10-of-13 targets for 112 yards in the Eagles' Week 14 loss to the Redskins.
Both totals were new season highs for Ertz, who now has a whopping 28 targets over his past two games. He's morphed into the No. 1 receiver for a struggling corps of pass catchers. Ertz will be a dependable TE1 for the stretch run, even in tough matchups like next week's with the Ravens.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 05:08:00 PM
Ertz explodes for 13/139/2 in season finale
Jan 1 - 4:33 PM
Zach Ertz makes two catches against Giants
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 12:30:00 AM
Zach Ertz goes 6-80 against Giants
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:45:00 PM
Zach Ertz catches 10 passes for 113 yards
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 05:08:00 PM
More Zach Ertz Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4922)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(4279)
3
L. Bell
PIT
(4266)
4
T. Rawls
SEA
(4265)
5
S. Ware
KC
(4166)
6
T. Riddick
DET
(3828)
7
D. Martin
TB
(3708)
8
L. Miller
HOU
(3630)
9
B. Powell
NYJ
(3530)
10
J. Reed
WAS
(3498)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PHI
13
65
677
52.1
10.4
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
PHI
16
36
469
29.3
13.0
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
PHI
16
58
702
43.9
12.1
1
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
15
75
853
56.9
11.4
2
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
9
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CLE
6
58
9.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DET
3
37
12.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@WAS
1
22
22.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
MIN
1
14
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DAL
4
19
4.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@NYG
8
97
12.1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
ATL
6
55
9.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SEA
6
35
5.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
GB
3
36
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CIN
9
79
8.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
8
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
WAS
10
112
11.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BAL
6
80
13.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
NYG
2
33
16.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
DAL
13
139
10.7
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Chase Daniel
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
3
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
WR1
1
Jordan Matthews
Questionable
Eagles declared Jordan Matthews (ankle) inactive for Week 17 against the Cowboys.
It is a disappointing end to a somewhat disappointing season for the third-year pro. Matthews did top 65 catches and 800 yards for the third year in a row, but he only found the end zone three times with his last score coming in Week 8. He also sat out two games with this ankle injury and surpassed 90 yards just once all season. Matthews clearly is talented and a mismatch in the slot, but he does not profile as a true No. 1 receiver. The Eagles will almost certainly look to add some receiving talent during the offseason, and that could put a serious dent in Matthews' target share moving forward.
Jan 1
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
Questionable
Dorial Green-Beckham hauled in 1-of-5 targets for 15 yards Week 17 against the Cowboys.
Even with Nelson Agholor exiting the game on the first drive, Green-Beckham was not able to do anything. It was a fitting end to another disappointing season for the career underachiever. DGB ended up catching 36-of-74 targets for 392 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Eagles after being acquired from the Titans in training camp. Green-Beckham showed flashes like he always does and has two more cheap years left on his rookie deal, but the Eagles need to surround Carson Wentz with better and more consistent weapons. Green-Beckham remains a hold if possible in Dynasty formats, but that could change in the very near future.
Jan 1
3
Paul Turner
WR2
1
Nelson Agholor
Sidelined
Nelson Agholor exited Week 17 against the Cowboys with a right ankle injury.
Agholor limped to the locker room during the Eagles' first drive and is getting X-rays on his right ankle. He was ruled out after halftime. Coming off a rookie season to forget, Agholor was not much better as a sophomore. He caught just 36-of-69 targets for 365 yards and two touchdowns while dropping at least seven passes. The coaching staff sat Agholor down Week 12 in an effort to get his head right, but he was not any better down the stretch. It has become clear the 2015 first-rounder is not the answer on the outside. The Eagles desperately need to upgrade their receiver room this offseason.
Jan 1
2
Bryce Treggs
WR3
1
Dorial Green-Beckham
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
Questionable
Eagles declared Allen Barbre (hamstring), Jordan Matthews (ankle), LB Mychal Kendricks (quad), CB Dwayne Gratz, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, and DT Taylor Hart inactive for Week 17 against the Cowboys.
Barbre has established himself as a solid starter at left guard, but he will be 33 in June and missed four games due to injury this season. Still, the Eagles may look to lock him up to a short-term extension this offseason. Barbre is set to be a free agent after the 2017 season.
Jan 1
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh Andrews
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
Sidelined
Eagles RG Brandon Brooks revealed he's dealing with an anxiety issue, which has caused him to be inactive two of the past three games.
He was a surprise scratch Weeks 12 and 14, which would suggest he's getting so anxious on game days that it's making him sick or causing him to freak. "I'll get through this," Brooks said. He said it's more of an obsession with the game rather than nervousness or fear. Brooks is up in the air for Week 15.
Dec 14
2
Dillon Gordon
RT
1
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Sidelined
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai has a grade-two MCL sprain.
He is going to be sidelined at least a couple weeks. With Lane Johnson still suspended, LG Allen Barbre will switch out to right tackle with Stefen Wisniewski taking over at left guard.
Nov 21
2
Lane Johnson
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
Headlines
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Join Ryan McDowell as he breaks down Week 17 fantasy football action as it happens.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
»
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
»
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
NFL Headlines
»
33-year-old Gore finishes with 1,025 yards
»
Howard sets Bears' new rookie rushing record
»
Miller (ankle) expected to play next week
»
Ertz explodes for 13/139/2 in season finale
»
LeGarrette Blount scores 18th TD of season
»
Shady McCoy diagnosed with high-ankle sprain
»
Wentz closes out first season with 2 TDs, win
»
Bilal Powell balls out in season-ending victory
»
Bradford sets completion percentage record
»
Out with a whimper: Smith Sr. held to 34 yds
»
Rex Burkhead explodes for 144 yards & 2 TDs
»
Brady rests after throwing for 3 TDs, 278 yds
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved