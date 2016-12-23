Zach Ertz | Tight End | #86

Zach Ertz caught 13-of-16 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 17 win over the Cowboys.

Ertz was hot right out of the gate, catching three passes on the first drive and almost coming up with a target in the end zone. He made up for that miss by beating Byron Jones for a touchdown just before halftime, and Carson Wentz hit him with a nice ball for a 20-yard score in the third quarter. After struggling early, Ertz once again finished the season hot, catching at least six passes in four of his final five games with 443 yards and three touchdowns over that span. Finally able to work with the same quarterback for two offseasons in a row, Ertz will hopefully be able to shake his early-season swoons next year. He will be a solid TE1 in fantasy drafts next summer.