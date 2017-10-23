Player Page

Gavin Escobar | Tight End

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/3/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 250
College: San Diego State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (47) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich reports the Browns have terminated TE Gavin Escobar's contract.
Cleveland waived six others including WR Larry Pinkard and RB Kelvin Taylor. Escobar was always a long-shot to make the Browns' final 53 but his future continues to trend downward following another unsuccessful roster stint. A 2013 second-round pick by the Cowboys, Escobar spent training camp last year with the Chiefs before landing on the Ravens' roster for two games. Apr 12 - 2:43 PM
Source: Nate Ulrich on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017FA200.0.00000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013DAL1691348.414.90200.0.00000000
2014DAL1691056.611.70400.0.00000000
2015DAL148644.68.00100.0.00010000
2016DAL164301.97.50100.0.00005000
2017FA200.0.00000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
8Oct 26MIA00.0000.0000000
9Nov 5@TEN00.0000.0000000

